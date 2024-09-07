Lucky escape as Moto2 bike swerves into Aprilia MotoGP pits at Misano

Moto2 rider Unai Orradre, a marshal and Aprilia MotoGP team members were fortunate to escape serious injury during a bizarre incident on Saturday morning at the San Marino Grand Prix.

The rider-less Forward Moto2 bike of Orradre crashed into the Aprilia pit garage after a collision in the Misano pit lane during final practice.

MotoGP.com pit lane reporter Simon Crafar witnessed the accident:

“I saw someone step off the pit wall - super easy to do - and not see a bike because there was a big group leaving at the beginning of the Moto2 session.

“He stepped straight in front of a rider from the Klint Forward Factory Team, Unai Orradre, and poor Unai got wiped off his machine by the person who flew over his screen.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes. Both were alright; they both got up and walked off, then sat down.

"But his machine then continued without him down pitlane, turned left and went straight into Aleix Espargaro’s garage.

“It went into Aleix’s bike, ripped the whole side fairing off. I think it hurt the hand of one of the [Aprilia] guys it glanced off and then went straight into where the data guys and crew chiefs sit.

“Luckily nobody was there, because it was not their [MotoGP] session. It looks like everybody was okay.”

Images showed the Forward bike on its side at the back of the Aprilia garage.

Aprilia confirmed to Crash.net that their team members escaped with ‘nothing serious' but acknowledged the outcome ‘could have been much worse’.

Orradre, who is thought to have collided with a marshal in pit lane, missed the final Moto2 practice session but was back on track for Saturday afternoon's qualifying.