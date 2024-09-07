Francesco Bagnaia hails “great chapter” for VR46 Academy in Misano MotoGP Q2

San Marino Grand Prix poleman Francesco Bagnaia has hailed a “great chapter” for the VR46 Academy, after it locked out the MotoGP front row at Misano.

Bagnaia brushed off his nightmare Aragon weekend and the injuries he is carrying from his tangle with Alex Marquez to claim pole at Misano with a new lap record in Q2 on Saturday morning.

The factory Ducati rider dominated by 0.285s, with Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli securing his first front row since Jerez 2021.

Completing the front row at Misano was VR46 Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi, enjoying his best qualifying since this year’s Spanish GP.

The all-VR46 Academy front row comes at its home race.

“I’m very proud of this day because it’s a great chapter for all the Academy,” Bagnaia said in parc ferme after qualifying on pole.

“Surely, it’s good because also we train a lot here. So, it’s the first time we can altogether show the fruits of the work we do all the time here.

“So, very happy about it. And I’m very happy also because the pace is super good, my feeling on the bike is fantastic.

“I’m not 100% physically, but luckily when I’m riding I feel ok. So, this is good.”

Morbidelli “fighting for interesting stuff” again

Franco Morbidelli’s first front row in three years comes amid a strong weekend at Misano for the Pramac rider.

Having missed all of the pre-season due to a concussion, Morbidelli’s first season on the Ducati is yet to see the 2020 championship runner-up consistently fight at the front.

But after Misano qualifying, Morbidelli - who won his first grand prix at the track in 2020 - believes he is moving in the “right direction”.

“It’s fantastic, it’s wonderful to get back on the top position and it’s wonderful to get back to fighting for interesting stuff,” he said.

“We’ve got to keep going, keep on working on the pace and on the right things. This is the right direction.”

Similarly, 2024 has not been easy for VR46 Academy stablemate Marco Bezzecchi, who has struggled to adapt to the GP23.

Finishing on the podium last year at Misano, Bezzecchi has shown well so far this weekend after a recent upturn in form on the VR46 Racing GP23.

Team boss Uccio Salucci said of Bezzecchi’s third-place in qualifying: “Today for us is like a victory, because the first row here after this period - this period has not been very good for us, for Bez, for our team.

“Now we start on the first row with Bagnaia and Morbidelli, the Academy row.

“I’m very happy and I hope today and tomorrow it will be a good race. But we have also a good rhythm for the race. I’m happy.”

Bezzecchi added: “What a revolution, a romantic revolution like my helmet dedicated to the fans and all the friends who always support me.

“Since yesterday the sensations were really good, I felt good, I hoped, but I didn't dare to imagine so much.

“Instead today we made another small step in the last free practice sessions and in qualifying I set a great lap.

“A pity the final attempt, I lost a few tenths, but I'm happy. Now let's go back to the data and then the appointment for everyone at 3pm, it will be a heartfelt Saturday in front of the cheering of this splendid Misano.”