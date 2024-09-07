Francesco Bagnaia hails “great chapter” for VR46 Academy in Misano MotoGP Q2

“I’m very proud of this day”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, San Marino GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, San Marino GP 2024
© Gold and Goose

San Marino Grand Prix poleman Francesco Bagnaia has hailed a “great chapter” for the VR46 Academy, after it locked out the MotoGP front row at Misano.

Bagnaia brushed off his nightmare Aragon weekend and the injuries he is carrying from his tangle with Alex Marquez to claim pole at Misano with a new lap record in Q2 on Saturday morning.

The factory Ducati rider dominated by 0.285s, with Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli securing his first front row since Jerez 2021.

Completing the front row at Misano was VR46 Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi, enjoying his best qualifying since this year’s Spanish GP.

The all-VR46 Academy front row comes at its home race.

“I’m very proud of this day because it’s a great chapter for all the Academy,” Bagnaia said in parc ferme after qualifying on pole.

“Surely, it’s good because also we train a lot here. So, it’s the first time we can altogether show the fruits of the work we do all the time here.

“So, very happy about it. And I’m very happy also because the pace is super good, my feeling on the bike is fantastic.

“I’m not 100% physically, but luckily when I’m riding I feel ok. So, this is good.”

Morbidelli “fighting for interesting stuff” again

Franco Morbidelli’s first front row in three years comes amid a strong weekend at Misano for the Pramac rider.

Having missed all of the pre-season due to a concussion, Morbidelli’s first season on the Ducati is yet to see the 2020 championship runner-up consistently fight at the front.

But after Misano qualifying, Morbidelli - who won his first grand prix at the track in 2020 - believes he is moving in the “right direction”.

“It’s fantastic, it’s wonderful to get back on the top position and it’s wonderful to get back to fighting for interesting stuff,” he said.

“We’ve got to keep going, keep on working on the pace and on the right things. This is the right direction.”

Similarly, 2024 has not been easy for VR46 Academy stablemate Marco Bezzecchi, who has struggled to adapt to the GP23.

Finishing on the podium last year at Misano, Bezzecchi has shown well so far this weekend after a recent upturn in form on the VR46 Racing GP23.

Team boss Uccio Salucci said of Bezzecchi’s third-place in qualifying: “Today for us is like a victory, because the first row here after this period - this period has not been very good for us, for Bez, for our team.

“Now we start on the first row with Bagnaia and Morbidelli, the Academy row.

“I’m very happy and I hope today and tomorrow it will be a good race. But we have also a good rhythm for the race. I’m happy.”

Bezzecchi added: “What a revolution, a romantic revolution like my helmet dedicated to the fans and all the friends who always support me.

“Since yesterday the sensations were really good, I felt good, I hoped, but I didn't dare to imagine so much.

“Instead today we made another small step in the last free practice sessions and in qualifying I set a great lap.

“A pity the final attempt, I lost a few tenths, but I'm happy. Now let's go back to the data and then the appointment for everyone at 3pm, it will be a heartfelt Saturday in front of the cheering of this splendid Misano.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
17m ago
Danilo Petrucci “felt like I’m going to Paris” in “long” French WorldSBK Race 1
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
27m ago
Franco Morbidelli did “a real sprint race” to end MotoGP podium drought at Misano
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
32m ago
Fresh Red Bull headache as claims emerge that Max Verstappen wants out
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
35m ago
Marc Marquez: “We destroyed our weekend with the qualifying crash”
Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP
News
41m ago
Jorge Martin on his “incredible” Misano MotoGP launch: “The others hadn’t started yet”
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Latest News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Michael van der Mark “made the wrong decision” on route to French WorldSBK Race 1 win
Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez overtakes analysed after passing Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1h ago
Aston Martin F1 to sell stake to create £1.5bn valuation as Adrian Newey arrives
Lawrence Stroll
Lawrence Stroll
F1
News
1h ago
Clearest indication yet that Adrian Newey will sign for Aston Martin
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey