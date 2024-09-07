2024 San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix at Misano, where David Alonso demolished his rivals for pole position.

David Alonso, Moto3, 2024, Qualifying, San Marino
David Alonso, Moto3, 2024, Qualifying, San Marino
David Alonso supplied a Misano masterclass as he obliterated his rivals with a perfect last lap to take pole for round thirteen, the Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix.

The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider had seen Adrian Fernandez lead overnight, but in the morning P2 session, the Colombian was back to his dominant best, circulating alone as he repeatedly lowered the record lap from Friday, taking it to 1m 40 184s in the optimum conditions.

There was tight competition to top the timesheets before a solo Alonso, on his sixth and final lap, moved cleanly to pole with a lap of 1m 40.505s - for his second pole in a row after taking top spot on the grid in Aragon.

The #80 was the winner of the San Marino race in 2023.

Luca Lunetta was at the back of the group that came across the line heading into the final minute and went top - but a fairytale pole was not on the cards for the home SIC58 Squadra Corse team or their rookie. The time was still the closest to Alonso, but 0.417s slower - it is a best Moto3 qualifying result for Lunetta, who rides with the #58 at the Marco Simoncelli named circuit.

Teamwork brought Ivan Ortola up to third, despite a slight error as he ran with fellow MT Helmets - MSI rider Ryusei Yamanaka (13th).

It was a similar story for the Leopard bikes with Angel Piqueras in fourth, while Adrian Fernandez was eighth. Both held the provisional pole during the fifteen minutes.

Collin Veijer had just taken over the number one slot himself when he fell after a huge wobble on his Husqvarna at turn two, leaving him unable to fight again, dropping to fifth.

2024 Moto3 San Marino  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 40.505s
2Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.417s
3Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.435s
4Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.445s
5Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.454s
6Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.507s
7Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.523s
8Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.601s
9Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.699s
10Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.706s
11Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.730s
12Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.788s
13Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.802s
14David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.826s
15Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.826s
16Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.840s
17Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.885s
18Vincente PerezSPAFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+1.949s
Q1
19David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)1m 42.030s
20Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)1m 42.075s
21Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)1m 42.220s
22Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 42.243s
23Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)1m 42.274s
24Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 42.692s
25Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)1m 43.318s
26Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1mc 43.325s
27Jakob RosenthalerAUTLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)1m 43.686s

Joel Kelso was the latest rider to slip off at turn four, but that only served to fire up the BOE Motorsports rider, with the Australian also briefly going top in a competitive session ahead of Alonso’s lap, finishing sixth after charging through Q1.

Daniel Holgado was a solid seventh for Red Bull KTM Tech3, just ahead of Fernandez. Taiyo Furusato used the information he picked up with a trip through Q1 to climb to ninth for Honda Team Asia.

Stefano Nepa was sure to be in behind someone fast, often Aragon winner Jose Antonio Rueda, to complete the top ten with LevelUp - MTA.

Red Bull Ktm Ajo’s Rueda found himself at the front of all the trains of bikes on track, leading around his rivals saw him miss out on the top ten, with Q1 rider Filippo Farioli claiming the position instead  in the pack for The SIC58 team. Rueda qualified eleventh.

Q1- No progress for Ogden and Suzuki

Several riders were in contention for the progression places, with morning crasher Tatsuki Suzuki just missing out earlier in the day, with Joel Kelso, Taiyo Furusato and the MLav Racing bikes all looking to improve their grid place with a move to Q2.

Kelso eased through with the best time, joined by Vincente Perez despite a fall in the session, with Furusato and Filippo Farioli taking the remaining slots.

Scott Ogden was looking to improve in the earlier P2 session when he was shunted by contact from Angel Piqueras, leading to a heavy fall through the gravel. That saw him in 18th and heading to Q1.

The Brit was declared fit for Q1, while Piqueras was handed a double long lap penalty for the race for his indiscretion, taking time to got down to the MLav garage and apologise.

Worse for wear Ogden’s last run only took him from tenth to sixth in the session, for 20th on the grid.

Suzuki pulled out of his final run, which saw the Liqui Moly rider in ninth, for a lowly 23rd.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Veijer and Kelso were the only fallers in Q2. Perez continues with FleetSafe MLav Racing for both Misano visits. Riding with rib damage, he claimed 18th as he struggled following a Q1 fall.

There is an additional wildcard in Moto3 as Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP run out Austrian Jakob Rosenthaler (27th).
 

