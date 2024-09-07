2024 San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

David Alonso supplied a Misano masterclass as he obliterated his rivals with a perfect last lap to take pole for round thirteen, the Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix.

The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider had seen Adrian Fernandez lead overnight, but in the morning P2 session, the Colombian was back to his dominant best, circulating alone as he repeatedly lowered the record lap from Friday, taking it to 1m 40 184s in the optimum conditions.

There was tight competition to top the timesheets before a solo Alonso, on his sixth and final lap, moved cleanly to pole with a lap of 1m 40.505s - for his second pole in a row after taking top spot on the grid in Aragon.

The #80 was the winner of the San Marino race in 2023.

Luca Lunetta was at the back of the group that came across the line heading into the final minute and went top - but a fairytale pole was not on the cards for the home SIC58 Squadra Corse team or their rookie. The time was still the closest to Alonso, but 0.417s slower - it is a best Moto3 qualifying result for Lunetta, who rides with the #58 at the Marco Simoncelli named circuit.

Teamwork brought Ivan Ortola up to third, despite a slight error as he ran with fellow MT Helmets - MSI rider Ryusei Yamanaka (13th).

It was a similar story for the Leopard bikes with Angel Piqueras in fourth, while Adrian Fernandez was eighth. Both held the provisional pole during the fifteen minutes.

Collin Veijer had just taken over the number one slot himself when he fell after a huge wobble on his Husqvarna at turn two, leaving him unable to fight again, dropping to fifth.

2024 Moto3 San Marino - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 40.505s 2 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.417s 3 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.435s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.445s 5 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.454s 6 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.507s 7 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.523s 8 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.601s 9 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.699s 10 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.706s 11 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.730s 12 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.788s 13 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.802s 14 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.826s 15 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.826s 16 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +0.840s 17 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.885s 18 Vincente Perez SPA FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +1.949s Q1 19 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 42.030s 20 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 42.075s 21 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 42.220s 22 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 42.243s 23 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 1m 42.274s 24 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 42.692s 25 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 43.318s 26 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1mc 43.325s 27 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 1m 43.686s

Joel Kelso was the latest rider to slip off at turn four, but that only served to fire up the BOE Motorsports rider, with the Australian also briefly going top in a competitive session ahead of Alonso’s lap, finishing sixth after charging through Q1.

Daniel Holgado was a solid seventh for Red Bull KTM Tech3, just ahead of Fernandez. Taiyo Furusato used the information he picked up with a trip through Q1 to climb to ninth for Honda Team Asia.

Stefano Nepa was sure to be in behind someone fast, often Aragon winner Jose Antonio Rueda, to complete the top ten with LevelUp - MTA.

Red Bull Ktm Ajo’s Rueda found himself at the front of all the trains of bikes on track, leading around his rivals saw him miss out on the top ten, with Q1 rider Filippo Farioli claiming the position instead in the pack for The SIC58 team. Rueda qualified eleventh.

Q1- No progress for Ogden and Suzuki

Several riders were in contention for the progression places, with morning crasher Tatsuki Suzuki just missing out earlier in the day, with Joel Kelso, Taiyo Furusato and the MLav Racing bikes all looking to improve their grid place with a move to Q2.

Kelso eased through with the best time, joined by Vincente Perez despite a fall in the session, with Furusato and Filippo Farioli taking the remaining slots.

Scott Ogden was looking to improve in the earlier P2 session when he was shunted by contact from Angel Piqueras, leading to a heavy fall through the gravel. That saw him in 18th and heading to Q1.

The Brit was declared fit for Q1, while Piqueras was handed a double long lap penalty for the race for his indiscretion, taking time to got down to the MLav garage and apologise.

Worse for wear Ogden’s last run only took him from tenth to sixth in the session, for 20th on the grid.

Suzuki pulled out of his final run, which saw the Liqui Moly rider in ninth, for a lowly 23rd.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Veijer and Kelso were the only fallers in Q2. Perez continues with FleetSafe MLav Racing for both Misano visits. Riding with rib damage, he claimed 18th as he struggled following a Q1 fall.

There is an additional wildcard in Moto3 as Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP run out Austrian Jakob Rosenthaler (27th).

