2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 13 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'30.304s6/7298k
2Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.285s6/9298k
3Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.305s7/9298k
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.341s3/9303k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.352s7/9300k
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.444s6/9298k
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.574s7/9298k
8Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.596s4/9299k
9Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.625s3/5297k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.750s8/9294k
11Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.851s6/6295k
12Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.898s6/9298k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'31.101s8/8296k
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)1'31.26s8/8293k
15Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'31.471s3/5295k
16Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)1'31.485s3/8296k
17Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'31.538s3/8297k
18Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'31.543s7/8298k
19Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'31.591s7/8296k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'31.721s8/8292k
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'31.923s7/8295k
22Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'32.071s3/8292k
23Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)1'32.972s7/8288k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.791s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia leads an all-Italian, all-VR46 Academy front row during qualifying for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

Ducati's reigning world champion, riding sore from Sunday's Aragon accident, finished a comfortable 0.285s clear of Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli, who celebrated his first front row since 2021.

Final practice leader Marco Bezzecchi delighted the VR46 team with third on his GP23.

That left title leader Jorge Martin in fourth, with Pedro Acosta the top KTM in fifth, just ahead of Brad Binder.

Aragon winner Marc Marquez will start from the back of the third row after a costly accident at the start of his final run.

The Gresini rider lost the front of his GP23 at high speed on entry to Turn 15, while trying to improve on seventh.

The Spaniard dropped to ninth by the flag, behind brother Alex and Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini.

Bagnaia was fastest in Sectors 1 and 3 this morning, Martin in Sector 2 and Marquez in Sector 4, where he fell.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo was tenth ahead of Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, who looked to suffer a technical issue, and KTM's Jack Miller.

Alex Marquez and Brad Binder reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1, while the likes of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro missed out.

Wild-card Pol Espargaro crashed in both final practice and Qualifying 1.

HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir has withdrawn from the event due “intense gastroenteritis” but hopes to return for the Monday test, where HRC has major updates to try.

Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.

An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.

