2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results

San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'30.304s 6/7 298k 2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.285s 6/9 298k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.305s 7/9 298k 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.341s 3/9 303k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.352s 7/9 300k 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.444s 6/9 298k 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.574s 7/9 298k 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.596s 4/9 299k 9 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.625s 3/5 297k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.750s 8/9 294k 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.851s 6/6 295k 12 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.898s 6/9 298k Qualifying 1: 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'31.101s 8/8 296k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 1'31.26s 8/8 293k 15 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'31.471s 3/5 295k 16 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'31.485s 3/8 296k 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'31.538s 3/8 297k 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'31.543s 7/8 298k 19 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'31.591s 7/8 296k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'31.721s 8/8 292k 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'31.923s 7/8 295k 22 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'32.071s 3/8 292k 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 1'32.972s 7/8 288k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.791s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia leads an all-Italian, all-VR46 Academy front row during qualifying for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

Ducati's reigning world champion, riding sore from Sunday's Aragon accident, finished a comfortable 0.285s clear of Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli, who celebrated his first front row since 2021.

Final practice leader Marco Bezzecchi delighted the VR46 team with third on his GP23.

That left title leader Jorge Martin in fourth, with Pedro Acosta the top KTM in fifth, just ahead of Brad Binder.

Aragon winner Marc Marquez will start from the back of the third row after a costly accident at the start of his final run.

The Gresini rider lost the front of his GP23 at high speed on entry to Turn 15, while trying to improve on seventh.

The Spaniard dropped to ninth by the flag, behind brother Alex and Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini.

Bagnaia was fastest in Sectors 1 and 3 this morning, Martin in Sector 2 and Marquez in Sector 4, where he fell.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo was tenth ahead of Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, who looked to suffer a technical issue, and KTM's Jack Miller.

Alex Marquez and Brad Binder reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1, while the likes of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro missed out.

Wild-card Pol Espargaro crashed in both final practice and Qualifying 1.

HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir has withdrawn from the event due “intense gastroenteritis” but hopes to return for the Monday test, where HRC has major updates to try.

Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.

An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.