2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 13 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'30.304s
|6/7
|298k
|2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.285s
|6/9
|298k
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.305s
|7/9
|298k
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.341s
|3/9
|303k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.352s
|7/9
|300k
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.444s
|6/9
|298k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.574s
|7/9
|298k
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.596s
|4/9
|299k
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.625s
|3/5
|297k
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.750s
|8/9
|294k
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.851s
|6/6
|295k
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.898s
|6/9
|298k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'31.101s
|8/8
|296k
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|1'31.26s
|8/8
|293k
|15
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'31.471s
|3/5
|295k
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'31.485s
|3/8
|296k
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'31.538s
|3/8
|297k
|18
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1'31.543s
|7/8
|298k
|19
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1'31.591s
|7/8
|296k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'31.721s
|8/8
|292k
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'31.923s
|7/8
|295k
|22
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'32.071s
|3/8
|292k
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|1'32.972s
|7/8
|288k
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.791s (2023)
Francesco Bagnaia leads an all-Italian, all-VR46 Academy front row during qualifying for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.
Ducati's reigning world champion, riding sore from Sunday's Aragon accident, finished a comfortable 0.285s clear of Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli, who celebrated his first front row since 2021.
Final practice leader Marco Bezzecchi delighted the VR46 team with third on his GP23.
That left title leader Jorge Martin in fourth, with Pedro Acosta the top KTM in fifth, just ahead of Brad Binder.
Aragon winner Marc Marquez will start from the back of the third row after a costly accident at the start of his final run.
The Gresini rider lost the front of his GP23 at high speed on entry to Turn 15, while trying to improve on seventh.
The Spaniard dropped to ninth by the flag, behind brother Alex and Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini.
Bagnaia was fastest in Sectors 1 and 3 this morning, Martin in Sector 2 and Marquez in Sector 4, where he fell.
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo was tenth ahead of Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, who looked to suffer a technical issue, and KTM's Jack Miller.
Alex Marquez and Brad Binder reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1, while the likes of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro missed out.
Wild-card Pol Espargaro crashed in both final practice and Qualifying 1.
HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.
Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir has withdrawn from the event due “intense gastroenteritis” but hopes to return for the Monday test, where HRC has major updates to try.
Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.
An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.