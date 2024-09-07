2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Practice Results

2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 1'31.237s 14/17 299k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.095s 8/14 299k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.148s 14/15 298k 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.153s 12/12 296k 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.157s 11/15 298k 6 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.331s 12/12 299k 7 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.353s 6/14 296k 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.399s 11/19 297k 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.590s 6/14 298k 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.596s 8/11 299k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.597s 10/12 292k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.603s 13/13 298k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.674s 8/10 292k 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.713s 12/14 297k 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.758s 13/18 298k 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.800s 9/14 297k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.938s 14/14 293k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.995s 6/14 297k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.168s 4/14 293k 20 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.253s 11/14 293k 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.313s 10/12 296k 22 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.611s 9/11 295k 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +2.378s 8/10 294k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.791s (2023)

Home star Marco Bezzecchi surprises by topping final practice for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

The VR46 rider, just 12th in the world championship, grabbed a tow behind the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales - whose ride Bezzecchi takes over next season - to finish 0.095s clear of Friday leader and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Almost all riders used the medium front and soft rear tyre combination this morning, which is expected to be used for this afternoon’s Sprint race.

Title leader Jorge Martin took third using a medium front tyre that had done a full grand prix distance...

Enea Bastianini pulled off track with an early technical problem with his factory Ducati before salvaging fourth.

Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Brad Binder and Aleix Espargaro, will now begin.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir has withdrawn from the event due “intense gastroenteritis” but hopes to return for the Monday test, where HRC has major updates to try.

Pol Espargaro is making his third race weekend appearance of the season for KTM, with HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.

Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.

An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.