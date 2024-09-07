2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 13 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|1'31.237s
|14/17
|299k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.095s
|8/14
|299k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.148s
|14/15
|298k
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.153s
|12/12
|296k
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.157s
|11/15
|298k
|6
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.331s
|12/12
|299k
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.353s
|6/14
|296k
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.399s
|11/19
|297k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.590s
|6/14
|298k
|10
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.596s
|8/11
|299k
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.597s
|10/12
|292k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.603s
|13/13
|298k
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.674s
|8/10
|292k
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.713s
|12/14
|297k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.758s
|13/18
|298k
|16
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.800s
|9/14
|297k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.938s
|14/14
|293k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.995s
|6/14
|297k
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.168s
|4/14
|293k
|20
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.253s
|11/14
|293k
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.313s
|10/12
|296k
|22
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.611s
|9/11
|295k
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+2.378s
|8/10
|294k
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.791s (2023)
Home star Marco Bezzecchi surprises by topping final practice for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.
The VR46 rider, just 12th in the world championship, grabbed a tow behind the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales - whose ride Bezzecchi takes over next season - to finish 0.095s clear of Friday leader and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.
Almost all riders used the medium front and soft rear tyre combination this morning, which is expected to be used for this afternoon’s Sprint race.
Title leader Jorge Martin took third using a medium front tyre that had done a full grand prix distance...
Enea Bastianini pulled off track with an early technical problem with his factory Ducati before salvaging fourth.
Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Brad Binder and Aleix Espargaro, will now begin.
Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir has withdrawn from the event due “intense gastroenteritis” but hopes to return for the Monday test, where HRC has major updates to try.
Pol Espargaro is making his third race weekend appearance of the season for KTM, with HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.
Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.
An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.