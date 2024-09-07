2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 13 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 San Marino MotoGP

2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)1'31.237s14/17299k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.095s8/14299k
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.148s14/15298k
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.153s12/12296k
5Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.157s11/15298k
6Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.331s12/12299k
7Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.353s6/14296k
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.399s11/19297k
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.590s6/14298k
10Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.596s8/11299k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.597s10/12292k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.603s13/13298k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.674s8/10292k
14Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.713s12/14297k
15Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.758s13/18298k
16Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.800s9/14297k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.938s14/14293k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.995s6/14297k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.168s4/14293k
20Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.253s11/14293k
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.313s10/12296k
22Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.611s9/11295k
23Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+2.378s8/10294k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.791s (2023)

Home star Marco Bezzecchi surprises by topping final practice for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

The VR46 rider, just 12th in the world championship, grabbed a tow behind the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales - whose ride Bezzecchi takes over next season - to finish 0.095s clear of Friday leader and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Almost all riders used the medium front and soft rear tyre combination this morning, which is expected to be used for this afternoon’s Sprint race.

Title leader Jorge Martin took third using a medium front tyre that had done a full grand prix distance...

Enea Bastianini pulled off track with an early technical problem with his factory Ducati before salvaging fourth.

Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Brad Binder and Aleix Espargaro, will now begin.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir has withdrawn from the event due “intense gastroenteritis” but hopes to return for the Monday test, where HRC has major updates to try.

Pol Espargaro is making his third race weekend appearance of the season for KTM, with HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.

Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.

An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
4m ago
Scott Redding discusses with “sketchy” French WorldSBK Superpole conditions
Scott Redding, 2024 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Scott Redding, 2024 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
50m ago
McLaren told to “be impatient” and “pounce on Red Bull’s weakness”
Norris, Verstappen
Norris, Verstappen
MotoGP
News
1h ago
2024 San Marino MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia takes pole, Marc Marquez ninth after crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, San Marino GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, San Marino GP 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
How to watch the San Marino MotoGP sprint race today: Live stream here
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Practice Results
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
WSBK
2h ago
French WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
Results
2h ago
French World Superbike Superpole Results: Lowes takes pole in sodden Superpole
Alex Lowes, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Toto Wolff accused of “mischief” to irk Red Bull as he chases Max Verstappen
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff