Joan Mir withdraws from San Marino MotoGP

After missing day one of the San Marino MotoGP at Misano due to “intense gastroenteritis”, Joan Mir’s hopes of returning to action on Saturday have been dashed.

Although Mir's condition “showed signs of overnight improvement, but this morning his condition worsened again,” according to Repsol Honda.

“Under the instruction of Medical Staff, led by Dr Charte, Mir will withdraw from the San Marino GP.

“His target is to be back on track for the Monday Test.”

Team manager Alberto Puig explained that Mir felt a bit better yesterday afternoon, could leave his motorhome and keep some food down. But when he had breakfast this morning, Mir began being sick again.

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl, the first-choice substitute in such situations, is already competing this weekend as a wild-card.

The second Misano round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, will be held on September 20-22.

Johann Zarco was the top Honda rider in 15th on Friday afternoon, with Mir’s team-mate Luca Marini and Bradl at the bottom of the timesheets.

Honda is planning to try some major updates at the official Monday test.

