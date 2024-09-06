2024 San Marino Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 San Marino Grand Prix (round 13) at Misano, where Aron Canet finished Friday fastest.
Aron Canet tidied up his lap to finish day one leading the way after practice for the Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
After several unsteady laps, struggling to control his Fantic Racing Kalex, Canet had perfected his run to post a best lap of 1m 35.561s and go fastest on the opening day in Misano.
The Spanish rider took over at the top for the final four minutes of the P1 session, after initially looking more likely to crash.
Celestino Vietti was second after he made huge gains from his eleventh place in free practice, with his final flying lap taking the Italian from ninth to within 0.131s of the top time for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
|2024 Moto2 San Marino - Practice 1 (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|1m 35.561s
|2
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.131s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.220s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.284s
|5
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.359s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.380s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.395s
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.493s
|9
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.510s
|10
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.567s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.569s
|12
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.746s
|13
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.747s
|14
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.762s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+0.855s
|16
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.880s
|17
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.920s
|18
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+0.924s
|19
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.947s
|20
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.966s
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.093s
|22
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Team Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)
|+1.133s
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.189s
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.216s
|25
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.310s
|26
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.415s
|27
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.483s
|28
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.634s
|29
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.759s
|30
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+2.788s
|31
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.947s
Long term session leader Manuel Gonzalez finished third on the opening day for QJMotor Gresini.
Free practice had seen Tony Arbolino on top, but the Italian, although well in the mix in a close session, was not able to repeat the feat, leaving the track fourth overall for Elf Marc VDS.
Albert Arenas completed a strong Friday for Gresini in fifth, while Ai Ogura worked hard to chip away at his lap time, which had seen him drop back, for sixth for MT Helmets - MSI - but remain the top Boscoscuro rider.
Alonso Lopez was the best of the Speed Up riders after briefly leading the way at the start of P1 on his way to seventh.
Somkiat Chantra was dropped back to eighth by that lap for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, with Fermin Aldeguer down in ninth and the first rider not within half a second of Canet on the second Speed Up entry.
A much improved Filip Salac completed the top ten for Marc VDS.
Marcos Ramirez was off and into the gravel late on, halting his final chance to move up from eleventh for American Racing.
Diogo Moreira was again the top rookie, using his final run to move from 17th to twelfth, pushing championship leader Sergio Garcia out of the provisional top 14.
The #3 also has Aragon winner Jake Dixon, an early faller with a small innocuous slide at turn eight, and his Inde Aspar teammate Izan Guevara ahead of him overnight.
There were crashes in the morning session for Joe Roberts and Garcia.
Roberts lost a lot of track time, finishing the first session of the day in 18th. Garcia took a heavy fall late on, having just moved into the top ten after another slow start, the Spaniard had a huge highside at turn 2 on the direction change, thrown forwards over and then into his bike as it turned end over end, barrelling through the gravel.
Neither were able to pick up the pace in the second session, with Roberts 20th - just under a second away from the lead time, and Garcia 24th.
Podium finisher at the MotorLand Circuit, Deniz Oncu, also had a slow start to his San Marino weekend, in 28th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Wildcard Matteo Pasini fell in FP on his way to finish the opening day in Rimini in 22nd.
There is no Alex Escrig after the injuries he picked up at the last round, he is replaced at Klint Forward Racing by newcomer to the class, Unai Orradre, who managed enough improvements to move off the bottom after just two sessions in 29th.
|2024 Moto2 San Marino- Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|1m 35.775s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.183s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.327s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.429s
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.442s
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.491s
|7
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.522s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.576s
|9
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.622s
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.639s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.746s
|12
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.755s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.809s
|14
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.813s
|15
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Team Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)
|+0.824s
|16
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.861s
|17
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.885s
|18
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.955s
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.082s
|20
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.106s
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.370s
|22
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.378s
|23
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.458s
|24
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.476s
|25
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.775s
|26
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.810s
|27
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.256s
|28
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.914s
|29
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.955s
|30
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+3.512s
|31
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+3.585s