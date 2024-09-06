2024 San Marino Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Aron Canet tidied up his lap to finish day one leading the way after practice for the Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

After several unsteady laps, struggling to control his Fantic Racing Kalex, Canet had perfected his run to post a best lap of 1m 35.561s and go fastest on the opening day in Misano.

The Spanish rider took over at the top for the final four minutes of the P1 session, after initially looking more likely to crash.

Celestino Vietti was second after he made huge gains from his eleventh place in free practice, with his final flying lap taking the Italian from ninth to within 0.131s of the top time for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

2024 Moto2 San Marino - Practice 1 (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 35.561s 2 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.131s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.220s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.284s 5 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.359s 6 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.380s 7 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.395s 8 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.493s 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.510s 10 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.567s 11 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.569s 12 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.746s 13 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.747s 14 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.762s 15 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +0.855s 16 Bo Bendsneyder NED Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +0.880s 17 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.920s 18 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +0.924s 19 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.947s 20 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.966s 21 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.093s 22 Mattia Pasini ITA Team Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro) +1.133s 23 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.189s 24 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.216s 25 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.310s 26 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.415s 27 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.483s 28 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.634s 29 Unai Orradre SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.759s 30 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +2.788s 31 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.947s

Long term session leader Manuel Gonzalez finished third on the opening day for QJMotor Gresini.

Free practice had seen Tony Arbolino on top, but the Italian, although well in the mix in a close session, was not able to repeat the feat, leaving the track fourth overall for Elf Marc VDS.

Albert Arenas completed a strong Friday for Gresini in fifth, while Ai Ogura worked hard to chip away at his lap time, which had seen him drop back, for sixth for MT Helmets - MSI - but remain the top Boscoscuro rider.

Alonso Lopez was the best of the Speed Up riders after briefly leading the way at the start of P1 on his way to seventh.

Somkiat Chantra was dropped back to eighth by that lap for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, with Fermin Aldeguer down in ninth and the first rider not within half a second of Canet on the second Speed Up entry.

A much improved Filip Salac completed the top ten for Marc VDS.

Marcos Ramirez was off and into the gravel late on, halting his final chance to move up from eleventh for American Racing.

Diogo Moreira was again the top rookie, using his final run to move from 17th to twelfth, pushing championship leader Sergio Garcia out of the provisional top 14.

The #3 also has Aragon winner Jake Dixon, an early faller with a small innocuous slide at turn eight, and his Inde Aspar teammate Izan Guevara ahead of him overnight.

There were crashes in the morning session for Joe Roberts and Garcia.

Roberts lost a lot of track time, finishing the first session of the day in 18th. Garcia took a heavy fall late on, having just moved into the top ten after another slow start, the Spaniard had a huge highside at turn 2 on the direction change, thrown forwards over and then into his bike as it turned end over end, barrelling through the gravel.

Neither were able to pick up the pace in the second session, with Roberts 20th - just under a second away from the lead time, and Garcia 24th.

Podium finisher at the MotorLand Circuit, Deniz Oncu, also had a slow start to his San Marino weekend, in 28th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Wildcard Matteo Pasini fell in FP on his way to finish the opening day in Rimini in 22nd.

There is no Alex Escrig after the injuries he picked up at the last round, he is replaced at Klint Forward Racing by newcomer to the class, Unai Orradre, who managed enough improvements to move off the bottom after just two sessions in 29th.