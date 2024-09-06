2024 San Marino Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 San Marino Grand Prix (round 13) at Misano, where Aron Canet finished Friday fastest.

Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, San Marino, Rimini, practice
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, San Marino, Rimini, practice
© Gold & Goose

Aron Canet tidied up his lap to finish day one leading the way after practice for the Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

After several unsteady laps, struggling to control his Fantic Racing Kalex, Canet had perfected his run to post a best lap of 1m 35.561s and go fastest on the opening day in Misano.

The Spanish rider took over at the top for the final four minutes of the P1 session, after initially looking more likely to crash.

Celestino Vietti was second after he made huge gains from his eleventh place in free practice, with his final flying lap taking the Italian from ninth to within 0.131s of the top time for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

2024 Moto2 San Marino  - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 35.561s
2Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.131s
3Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.220s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.284s
5Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.359s
6Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.380s
7Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.395s
8Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.493s
9Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.510s
10Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.567s
11Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.569s
12Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.746s
13Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.747s
14Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.762s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.855s
16Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+0.880s
17Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.920s
18Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.924s
19Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.947s
20Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.966s
21Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.093s
22Mattia PasiniITATeam Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)+1.133s
23Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.189s
24Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.216s
25Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.310s
26Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.415s
27Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.483s
28Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.634s
29Unai OrradreSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.759s
30Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.788s
31Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.947s

Long term session leader Manuel Gonzalez finished third on the opening day for QJMotor Gresini.

Free practice had seen Tony Arbolino on top, but the Italian, although well in the mix in a close session, was not able to repeat the feat, leaving the track fourth overall for Elf Marc VDS.

Albert Arenas completed a strong Friday for Gresini in fifth, while Ai Ogura worked hard to chip away at his lap time, which had seen him drop back, for sixth for MT Helmets - MSI - but remain the top Boscoscuro rider.

Alonso Lopez was the best of the Speed Up riders after briefly leading the way at the start of P1 on his way to seventh.

Somkiat Chantra was dropped back to eighth by that lap for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, with Fermin Aldeguer down in ninth and the first rider not within half a second of Canet on the second Speed Up entry.

A much improved Filip Salac completed the top ten for Marc VDS.

Marcos Ramirez was off and into the gravel late on, halting his final chance to move up from eleventh for American Racing.

Diogo Moreira was again the top rookie, using his final run to move from 17th to twelfth, pushing championship leader Sergio Garcia out of the provisional top 14.

The #3 also has Aragon winner Jake Dixon, an early faller with a small innocuous slide at turn eight, and his Inde Aspar teammate Izan Guevara ahead of him overnight.

There were crashes in the morning session for Joe Roberts and Garcia.

Roberts lost a lot of track time, finishing the first session of the day in 18th. Garcia took a heavy fall late on, having just moved into the top ten after another slow start, the Spaniard had a huge highside at turn 2 on the direction change, thrown forwards over and then into his bike as it turned end over end, barrelling through the gravel.

Neither were able to pick up the pace in the second session, with Roberts 20th - just under a second away from the lead time, and Garcia 24th.

Podium finisher at the MotorLand Circuit, Deniz Oncu, also had a slow start to his San Marino weekend, in 28th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Wildcard Matteo Pasini fell in FP on his way to finish the opening day in Rimini in 22nd.

There is no Alex Escrig after the injuries he picked up at the last round, he is replaced at Klint Forward Racing by newcomer to the class, Unai Orradre, who managed enough improvements to move off the bottom after just two sessions in 29th.

2024 Moto2 San Marino- Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)1m 35.775s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.183s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.327s
4Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.429s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.442s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.491s
7Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.522s
8Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.576s
9Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.622s
10Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.639s
11Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.746s
12Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+0.755s
13Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.809s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.813s
15Mattia PasiniITATeam Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)+0.824s
16Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.861s
17Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.885s
18Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.955s
19Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.082s
20Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.106s
21Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.370s
22Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.378s
23Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.458s
24Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.476s
25Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.775s
26Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.810s
27Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+2.256s
28Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.914s
29Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+2.955s
30Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+3.512s
31Unai OrradreSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.585s

