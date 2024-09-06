2024 San Marino Moto3- Friday Practice Results

The red sectors kept coming and the lap record kept dropping, with Adrian Fernandez ending Friday top after a run behind his Leopard teammate to close out Friday Practice ahead of the Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix weekend.

The first rider to go below the old benchmark, held by Celestino Vietti, David Alonso, off schedule with the rest of the pack to allow him to run as preferred by the Colombian, solo.

That lap was set heading into the final ten minutes and was soon bested by his own determination to improve, then taken by victor last round, Jose Antonio Rueda before a perfectly placed Fernandez, in behind fellow Leopard Honda rider, Angel Piqueras, swooped for a new record low of 1m 40.909s.

2024 Moto3 San Marino - Practice 1 (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 40.909s 2 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.076s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.187s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.204s 5 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.289s 6 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.319s 7 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +0.353s 8 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.407s 9 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.408s 10 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.567s 11 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.570s 12 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.605s 13 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.683s 14 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +0.724s 15 Vincente Perez SPA FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +0.770s 16 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.778s 17 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.849s 18 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.859s 19 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.924s 20 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.040s 21 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.273s 22 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.408s 23 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.469s 24 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.528s 25 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.987s 26 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.634s 27 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.952s

Rueda’s old timesheet topper claimed second on the Red Bull KTM Ajo, just 0.076s separating the duo.

Alonso held a top three spot for CFMoto Gaviota Aspar.

Rookie Piqueras was the long term session leader after a strong comeback - falling right at the start of P1 at turn four with a textbook slide off at the corner, only dropping to fourth by the chequered flag.

Luca Lunetta, a podium finisher at Aragon, was building on that success - 18th in the morning, the rookie improved throughout the session, to finish fifth, also in the right place in the closing minutes for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Ivan Ortola was working with MT Helmets - MSI teammate Ryusei Yamanaka in the closing stages to tow his way up to the sixth best time, though the Japanese rider did not enjoy the same result, ending Friday in 24th.

Matteo Bertelle slotted into the fast group to move into seventh in the late flurry of position changes for Rivacold Snipers, with Daniel Holgado eighth overnight for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

There was nothing between the Spaniard and Collin Veijer, just a thousandth behind in ninth for the Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna team.

Filippo Farioli made gains late on to climb into the top ten as the session ended under yellow flags, with a late turn 2 fall for David Munoz, leaving the BOE rider eleventh.

The remaining progression places overnight went to Stefano Nepa in 12th for LevelUP - MTA, Joel Kelso on the second BOE Motorsports entry, after a morning issue saw the Australian down in 22nd in the first piece of track time after a problem saw him pull off track. Scott Ogden was 14th for MLav Racing.

In the morning free practice there was a fall for Alonso, but the spill at turn four was a slow slide off and did nothing to slow him down, bouncing back to set the best time in the session, already closing in on the record in Rimini.

Rueda was once again behind Alonso on times in the first practice session, as he was all the way to his race win in Aragon.

Tatchakorn Buasri was a FP crasher, while Nicola Carraro had a late mechanical in P1.

Vincente Perez continues with FleetSafe MLav Racing for another round, despite picking up injury in Spain, including rib damage, he placed just behind his teammate in 15th.

There is an additional wildcard in Moto3 with the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP squad adding Austrian Jakob Rosenthaler (23rd) to the roster again, adding to his home appearance earlier in the season.

2024 Moto3 San Marino -Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 41.175s 2 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.098s 3 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.273s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.386s 5 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.501s 6 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.528s 7 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.591s 8 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.596s 9 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.618s 10 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +0.654s 11 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.768s 12 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +0.942s 13 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.133s 14 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.283s 15 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.300s 16 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.315s 17 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.376s 18 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.533s 19 Vincente Perez SPA FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +1.634s 20 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.672s 21 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.792s 22 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.835s 23 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.028s 24 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.160s 25 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +2.323s 26 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +2.791s 27 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3.947s







