2024 San Marino Moto3- Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 San Marino Grand Prix (round 13) at Misano, where Adrian Fernandez topped the timesheets as the lap record tumbled.

Adrian Fernandez, San Marino, Misano, 2024, practice
Adrian Fernandez, San Marino, Misano, 2024, practice
© Gold & Goose

The red sectors kept coming and the lap record kept dropping, with Adrian Fernandez ending Friday top after a run behind his Leopard teammate to close out Friday Practice ahead of the Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix weekend.

The first rider to go below the old benchmark, held by Celestino Vietti, David Alonso, off schedule with the rest of the pack to allow him to run as preferred by the Colombian, solo.

That lap was set heading into the final ten minutes and was soon bested by his own determination to improve, then taken by victor last round, Jose Antonio Rueda before a perfectly placed Fernandez, in behind fellow Leopard Honda rider, Angel Piqueras, swooped for a new record low of 1m 40.909s.

2024 Moto3 San Marino - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 40.909s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.076s
3David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.187s
4Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.204s
5Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.289s
6Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.319s
7Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.353s
8Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.407s
9Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.408s
10Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.567s
11David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.570s
12Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.605s
13Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.683s
14Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+0.724s
15Vincente PerezSPAFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+0.770s
16Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.778s
17Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.849s
18Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.859s
19David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.924s
20Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.040s
21Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.273s
22Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.408s
23Jakob RosenthalerAUTLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.469s
24Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.528s
25Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.987s
26Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.634s
27Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.952s

Rueda’s old timesheet topper claimed second on the Red Bull KTM Ajo, just 0.076s separating the duo.

Alonso held a top three spot for CFMoto Gaviota Aspar.

Rookie Piqueras was the long term session leader after a strong comeback - falling right at the start of P1 at turn four with a textbook slide off at the corner, only dropping to fourth by the chequered flag.

Luca Lunetta, a podium finisher at Aragon, was building on that success - 18th in the morning, the rookie improved throughout the session, to finish fifth, also in the right place in the closing minutes for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Ivan Ortola was working with MT Helmets - MSI teammate Ryusei Yamanaka in the closing stages to tow his way up to the sixth best time, though the Japanese rider did not enjoy the same result, ending Friday in 24th.

Matteo Bertelle slotted into the fast group to move into seventh in the late flurry of position changes for Rivacold Snipers, with Daniel Holgado eighth overnight for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

There was nothing between the Spaniard and Collin Veijer, just a thousandth behind in ninth for the Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna team.

Filippo Farioli made gains late on to climb into the top ten as the session ended under yellow flags, with a late turn 2 fall for David Munoz, leaving the BOE rider eleventh.

The remaining progression places overnight went to Stefano Nepa in 12th for LevelUP - MTA, Joel Kelso on the second BOE Motorsports entry, after a morning issue saw the Australian down in 22nd in the first piece of track time after a problem saw him pull off track. Scott Ogden was 14th for MLav Racing.

In the morning free practice there was a fall for Alonso, but the spill at turn four was a slow slide off and did nothing to slow him down, bouncing back to set the best time in the session, already closing in on the record in Rimini.

Rueda was once again behind Alonso on times in the first practice session, as he was all the way to his race win in Aragon.

Tatchakorn Buasri was a FP crasher, while Nicola Carraro had a late mechanical in P1.

Vincente Perez continues with FleetSafe MLav Racing for another round, despite picking up injury in Spain, including rib damage, he placed just behind his teammate in 15th.

There is an additional wildcard in Moto3 with the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP squad adding Austrian Jakob Rosenthaler (23rd) to the roster again, adding to his home appearance earlier in the season.

2024 Moto3 San Marino   -Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 41.175s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.098s
3Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.273s
4Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.386s
5David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.501s
6Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.528s
7Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.591s
8Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.596s
9Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.618s
10Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+0.654s
11Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.768s
12Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.942s
13Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.133s
14Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.283s
15Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.300s
16Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.315s
17Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.376s
18Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.533s
19Vincente PerezSPAFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+1.634s
20Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.672s
21David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.792s
22Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.835s
23Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.028s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.160s
25Jakob RosenthalerAUTLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+2.323s
26Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+2.791s
27Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.947s


 


 

