2024 San Marino Moto3- Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 San Marino Grand Prix (round 13) at Misano, where Adrian Fernandez topped the timesheets as the lap record tumbled.
The red sectors kept coming and the lap record kept dropping, with Adrian Fernandez ending Friday top after a run behind his Leopard teammate to close out Friday Practice ahead of the Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix weekend.
The first rider to go below the old benchmark, held by Celestino Vietti, David Alonso, off schedule with the rest of the pack to allow him to run as preferred by the Colombian, solo.
That lap was set heading into the final ten minutes and was soon bested by his own determination to improve, then taken by victor last round, Jose Antonio Rueda before a perfectly placed Fernandez, in behind fellow Leopard Honda rider, Angel Piqueras, swooped for a new record low of 1m 40.909s.
|2024 Moto3 San Marino - Practice 1 (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|1m 40.909s
|2
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.076s
|3
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+0.187s
|4
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.204s
|5
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.289s
|6
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.319s
|7
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+0.353s
|8
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.407s
|9
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+0.408s
|10
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.567s
|11
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.570s
|12
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.605s
|13
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.683s
|14
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.724s
|15
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.770s
|16
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.778s
|17
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.849s
|18
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.859s
|19
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.924s
|20
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+1.040s
|21
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.273s
|22
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.408s
|23
|Jakob Rosenthaler
|AUT
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+1.469s
|24
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.528s
|25
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.987s
|26
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.634s
|27
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.952s
Rueda’s old timesheet topper claimed second on the Red Bull KTM Ajo, just 0.076s separating the duo.
Alonso held a top three spot for CFMoto Gaviota Aspar.
Rookie Piqueras was the long term session leader after a strong comeback - falling right at the start of P1 at turn four with a textbook slide off at the corner, only dropping to fourth by the chequered flag.
Luca Lunetta, a podium finisher at Aragon, was building on that success - 18th in the morning, the rookie improved throughout the session, to finish fifth, also in the right place in the closing minutes for SIC58 Squadra Corse.
Ivan Ortola was working with MT Helmets - MSI teammate Ryusei Yamanaka in the closing stages to tow his way up to the sixth best time, though the Japanese rider did not enjoy the same result, ending Friday in 24th.
Matteo Bertelle slotted into the fast group to move into seventh in the late flurry of position changes for Rivacold Snipers, with Daniel Holgado eighth overnight for Red Bull KTM Tech3.
There was nothing between the Spaniard and Collin Veijer, just a thousandth behind in ninth for the Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna team.
Filippo Farioli made gains late on to climb into the top ten as the session ended under yellow flags, with a late turn 2 fall for David Munoz, leaving the BOE rider eleventh.
The remaining progression places overnight went to Stefano Nepa in 12th for LevelUP - MTA, Joel Kelso on the second BOE Motorsports entry, after a morning issue saw the Australian down in 22nd in the first piece of track time after a problem saw him pull off track. Scott Ogden was 14th for MLav Racing.
In the morning free practice there was a fall for Alonso, but the spill at turn four was a slow slide off and did nothing to slow him down, bouncing back to set the best time in the session, already closing in on the record in Rimini.
Rueda was once again behind Alonso on times in the first practice session, as he was all the way to his race win in Aragon.
Tatchakorn Buasri was a FP crasher, while Nicola Carraro had a late mechanical in P1.
Vincente Perez continues with FleetSafe MLav Racing for another round, despite picking up injury in Spain, including rib damage, he placed just behind his teammate in 15th.
There is an additional wildcard in Moto3 with the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP squad adding Austrian Jakob Rosenthaler (23rd) to the roster again, adding to his home appearance earlier in the season.
|2024 Moto3 San Marino -Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|1m 41.175s
|2
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.098s
|3
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.273s
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.386s
|5
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.501s
|6
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.528s
|7
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.591s
|8
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.596s
|9
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+0.618s
|10
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.654s
|11
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.768s
|12
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+0.942s
|13
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.133s
|14
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+1.283s
|15
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.300s
|16
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.315s
|17
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.376s
|18
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.533s
|19
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.634s
|20
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.672s
|21
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.792s
|22
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.835s
|23
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.028s
|24
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.160s
|25
|Jakob Rosenthaler
|AUT
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+2.323s
|26
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+2.791s
|27
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.947s