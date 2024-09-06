2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 13 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'30.685s
|22/23
|297k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.185s
|27/27
|298k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.281s
|23/27
|297k
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.282s
|25/25
|298k
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.382s
|18/23
|297k
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.518s
|20/24
|298k
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.544s
|22/27
|298k
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.616s
|25/27
|298k
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.628s
|27/30
|290k
|10
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.635s
|25/27
|297k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.737s
|18/23
|298k
|12
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.748s
|16/20
|294k
|13
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.749s
|18/19
|296k
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.039s
|25/25
|297k
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.050s
|23/24
|295k
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.094s
|22/22
|290k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.201s
|20/24
|293k
|18
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.223s
|21/25
|294k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.276s
|21/23
|295k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.523s
|25/25
|292k
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.542s
|16/20
|295k
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.703s
|24/24
|294k
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+3.131s
|19/20
|292k
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.791s (2023)
Francesco Bagnaia fights back to lead Friday practice for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.
The reigning world champion arrived at his home event sore from Sunday’s Aragon accident and trailing Jorge Martin by 23 points in the world championship.
But after an eighth place this morning, the factory Ducati star shot to the top in the closing minutes of the afternoon hour.
Aragon winner Marc Marquez was second in both sessions with defending Misano winner Martin in third.
Fellow GP24 riders Franco Morbidelli and Enea Bastianini completed the top five with GASGAS rider Pedro Acosta the leading non-Ducati.
Aleix Espargaro’s top ten chances ended with a late accident while Brad Binder also missed the top ten cut for direct Qualifying 2 access and will need to fight through Saturday’s Qualifying 1.
Martin will start Saturday’s Sprint race 23 points ahead of Bagnaia and 70 clear of Marc Marquez.
Acosta, Marc Marquez, Bagnaia and Martin were quickest as fresh tyres were fitted for the final quarter of the hour.
The GASGAS rookie, who regained his mojo after switching to older RC16 settings at Aragon, then retaliated when Bastianini briefly moved ahead.
But the 20-year-old later crashed from his RC16, at Turn 8, as Marc Marquez put the local Gresini team back in charge.
Martin made his move with six minutes to go, but Bagnaia responded on his penultimate lap.
Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, an impressive fifth this morning, lost some swingarm aero attachments early in the afternoon.
But the Frenchman remained in the top five until the time attacks and, while he feared a repeat of his 'disaster' on new rubber in testing, still sealed ninth for a place in Qualifying 2.
Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir missed today’s track action “due to continued intense gastroenteritis.”
Pol Espargaro is making his third race weekend appearance of the season for KTM, with HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.
|2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'31.707s
|13/20
|297k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.037s
|14/18
|295k
|3
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.213s
|13/20
|298k
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.242s
|14/20
|295k
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.269s
|18/23
|294k
|6
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.391s
|18/18
|295k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.428s
|20/21
|298k
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.462s
|16/16
|295k
|9
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.579s
|16/21
|294k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.647s
|16/21
|302k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.719s
|17/21
|298k
|12
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.746s
|22/22
|297k
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.761s
|15/20
|296k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.779s
|18/20
|297k
|15
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.888s
|19/19
|299k
|16
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.909s
|12/19
|294k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.915s
|17/20
|295k
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.117s
|22/22
|296k
|19
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.326s
|8/18
|291k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.339s
|7/20
|293k
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.456s
|13/20
|293k
|22
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.560s
|13/18
|296k
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+2.693s
|12/18
|292k
* Rookie
MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin edges out Aragon winner Marc Marquez for the top spot in opening practice for the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.
Marquez, who also took his final Honda victory at Misano in 2021, was soon back on top of the timesheets this morning.
But Martin got the better of his fellow Spaniard by just 0.037s with KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro in third.
Franco Morbidelli (Pramac), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) completed the top six.
Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, sore after last Sunday’s clash with Alex Marquez, began his home weekend in eighth.
Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir will miss today’s track action “due to continued intense gastroenteritis.”
HRC test rider Stefan Bradl is joining Pol Espargaro in a wild-card appearance this weekend.
Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.
An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.