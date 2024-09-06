2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 13 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'30.685s22/23297k
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.185s27/27298k
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.281s23/27297k
4Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.282s25/25298k
5Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.382s18/23297k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.518s20/24298k
7Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.544s22/27298k
8Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.616s25/27298k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.628s27/30290k
10Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.635s25/27297k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.737s18/23298k
12Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.748s16/20294k
13Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.749s18/19296k
14Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.039s25/25297k
15Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.050s23/24295k
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.094s22/22290k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.201s20/24293k
18Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.223s21/25294k
19Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.276s21/23295k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.523s25/25292k
21Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.542s16/20295k
22Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.703s24/24294k
23Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+3.131s19/20292k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.791s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia fights back to lead Friday practice for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

The reigning world champion arrived at his home event sore from Sunday’s Aragon accident and trailing Jorge Martin by 23 points in the world championship.

But after an eighth place this morning, the factory Ducati star shot to the top in the closing minutes of the afternoon hour.

Aragon winner Marc Marquez was second in both sessions with defending Misano winner Martin in third.

Fellow GP24 riders Franco Morbidelli and Enea Bastianini completed the top five with GASGAS rider Pedro Acosta the leading non-Ducati.

Aleix Espargaro’s top ten chances ended with a late accident while Brad Binder also missed the top ten cut for direct Qualifying 2 access and will need to fight through Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Martin will start Saturday’s Sprint race 23 points ahead of Bagnaia and 70 clear of Marc Marquez.

Acosta, Marc Marquez, Bagnaia and Martin were quickest as fresh tyres were fitted for the final quarter of the hour.

The GASGAS rookie, who regained his mojo after switching to older RC16 settings at Aragon, then retaliated when Bastianini briefly moved ahead.

But the 20-year-old later crashed from his RC16, at Turn 8, as Marc Marquez put the local Gresini team back in charge.

Martin made his move with six minutes to go, but Bagnaia responded on his penultimate lap.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, an impressive fifth this morning, lost some swingarm aero attachments early in the afternoon.

But the Frenchman remained in the top five until the time attacks and, while he feared a repeat of his 'disaster' on new rubber in testing, still sealed ninth for a place in Qualifying 2.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir missed today’s track action “due to continued intense gastroenteritis.”

Pol Espargaro is making his third race weekend appearance of the season for KTM, with HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.
 

2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'31.707s13/20297k
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.037s14/18295k
3Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.213s13/20298k
4Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.242s14/20295k
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.269s18/23294k
6Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.391s18/18295k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.428s20/21298k
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.462s16/16295k
9Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.579s16/21294k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.647s16/21302k
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.719s17/21298k
12Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.746s22/22297k
13Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.761s15/20296k
14Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.779s18/20297k
15Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.888s19/19299k
16Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.909s12/19294k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.915s17/20295k
18Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.117s22/22296k
19Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.326s8/18291k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.339s7/20293k
21Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.456s13/20293k
22Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.560s13/18296k
23Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+2.693s12/18292k

* Rookie

MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin edges out Aragon winner Marc Marquez for the top spot in opening practice for the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

Marquez, who also took his final Honda victory at Misano in 2021, was soon back on top of the timesheets this morning.

But Martin got the better of his fellow Spaniard by just 0.037s with KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro in third.

Franco Morbidelli (Pramac), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) completed the top six.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, sore after last Sunday’s clash with Alex Marquez, began his home weekend in eighth.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir will miss today’s track action “due to continued intense gastroenteritis.”

HRC test rider Stefan Bradl is joining Pol Espargaro in a wild-card appearance this weekend.

Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.

An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.

