2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Friday Practice Results

2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'30.685s 22/23 297k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.185s 27/27 298k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.281s 23/27 297k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.282s 25/25 298k 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.382s 18/23 297k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.518s 20/24 298k 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.544s 22/27 298k 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.616s 25/27 298k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.628s 27/30 290k 10 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.635s 25/27 297k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.737s 18/23 298k 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.748s 16/20 294k 13 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.749s 18/19 296k 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.039s 25/25 297k 15 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.050s 23/24 295k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.094s 22/22 290k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.201s 20/24 293k 18 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.223s 21/25 294k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.276s 21/23 295k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.523s 25/25 292k 21 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.542s 16/20 295k 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.703s 24/24 294k 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +3.131s 19/20 292k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.791s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia fights back to lead Friday practice for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

The reigning world champion arrived at his home event sore from Sunday’s Aragon accident and trailing Jorge Martin by 23 points in the world championship.

But after an eighth place this morning, the factory Ducati star shot to the top in the closing minutes of the afternoon hour.

Aragon winner Marc Marquez was second in both sessions with defending Misano winner Martin in third.

Fellow GP24 riders Franco Morbidelli and Enea Bastianini completed the top five with GASGAS rider Pedro Acosta the leading non-Ducati.

Aleix Espargaro’s top ten chances ended with a late accident while Brad Binder also missed the top ten cut for direct Qualifying 2 access and will need to fight through Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Martin will start Saturday’s Sprint race 23 points ahead of Bagnaia and 70 clear of Marc Marquez.

Acosta, Marc Marquez, Bagnaia and Martin were quickest as fresh tyres were fitted for the final quarter of the hour.

The GASGAS rookie, who regained his mojo after switching to older RC16 settings at Aragon, then retaliated when Bastianini briefly moved ahead.

But the 20-year-old later crashed from his RC16, at Turn 8, as Marc Marquez put the local Gresini team back in charge.

Martin made his move with six minutes to go, but Bagnaia responded on his penultimate lap.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, an impressive fifth this morning, lost some swingarm aero attachments early in the afternoon.

But the Frenchman remained in the top five until the time attacks and, while he feared a repeat of his 'disaster' on new rubber in testing, still sealed ninth for a place in Qualifying 2.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir missed today’s track action “due to continued intense gastroenteritis.”

Pol Espargaro is making his third race weekend appearance of the season for KTM, with HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.



2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'31.707s 13/20 297k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.037s 14/18 295k 3 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.213s 13/20 298k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.242s 14/20 295k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.269s 18/23 294k 6 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.391s 18/18 295k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.428s 20/21 298k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.462s 16/16 295k 9 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.579s 16/21 294k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.647s 16/21 302k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.719s 17/21 298k 12 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.746s 22/22 297k 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.761s 15/20 296k 14 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.779s 18/20 297k 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.888s 19/19 299k 16 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.909s 12/19 294k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.915s 17/20 295k 18 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.117s 22/22 296k 19 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.326s 8/18 291k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.339s 7/20 293k 21 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.456s 13/20 293k 22 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.560s 13/18 296k 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +2.693s 12/18 292k

MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin edges out Aragon winner Marc Marquez for the top spot in opening practice for the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

Marquez, who also took his final Honda victory at Misano in 2021, was soon back on top of the timesheets this morning.

But Martin got the better of his fellow Spaniard by just 0.037s with KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro in third.

Franco Morbidelli (Pramac), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) completed the top six.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, sore after last Sunday’s clash with Alex Marquez, began his home weekend in eighth.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir will miss today’s track action “due to continued intense gastroenteritis.”

HRC test rider Stefan Bradl is joining Pol Espargaro in a wild-card appearance this weekend.

Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.

An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.