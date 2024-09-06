Marc Marquez’s verdict after Pecco Bagnaia apologises to Alex Marquez

Marc Marquez says it was “necessary” for Pecco Bagnaia to apologise to his brother Alex.

The crash last weekend at Aragon between Bagnaia and Alex Marquez erupted into a blame game afterwards.

But, ahead of this weekend’s San Marino MotoGP, Bagnaia apologised to Alex for accusing him of intentionally causing the crash.

Gresini rider Marc said to AS about Bagnaia’s apology: “For me, it was necessary and understandable because of what happened on Sunday.

“I have been in that situation a few times and it is very difficult to face the microphones.

“Many times you say things in the heat of the moment that you later end up rectifying.

“Everyone will have their opinion and it will have to be respected, but the words used always have to be correct because you don't know what is going to happen tomorrow.”

Marc said about Alex’s mood post-race in Aragon: “He was disappointed because being accused of deliberately making a rider crash, you don't accept it.

“We all know what we are playing for, and he knows what the action was like, and that there was another very similar action on Saturday that ended differently.

“More than affected, he was disappointed.

“He has never been a problematic rider, but people see the last name Marquez and mix it all up.

“I am me and he is him. I've been in a lot of trouble, but I've gotten into it alone.

“He is different and being accused of that didn't seem fair to me.”

The politics of the incident in Aragon, which cost Bagnaia vital points in the championship battle, go far further.

Ducati must quell any lingering frustration between their riders.

Also, Marc is moving into the official garage alongside Bagnaia next year.

Marc said about his relationship with Bagnaia: “I say what I said two races ago. Inside the box the atmosphere has to be good and rivalry healthy.

“Then on the track, each one will look after their interests, but inside the garage we are a team and we will have to make the bike more competitive and if one doesn't win, let the other win.”