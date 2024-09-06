Joan Mir ruled out of Friday practice at the Misano MotoGP

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir will not be on track during Friday practice for the San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

The 2020 world champion, who skipped his Thursday media duties due to sickness, will sit out both Friday sessions “due to continued intense gastroenteritis.”

Repsol Honda added that: “His condition will be assessed again later.”

Missing Friday practice ends any chance of Mir replicating Johann Zarco’s Aragon feat of direct Qualifying 2 access, the first for a Honda rider this season.

Nonetheless, Mir’s lost practice time will be partially mitigated by recent private testing knowledge at the track.

After this weekend, MotoGP will be staying at Misano for a Monday test - where HRC has major upgrades to try - before returning for a second ‘Emilia Romagna’ round on September 20-22.

Mir is currently 21st in the world championship, 3 places and 3 points behind top Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami (LCR).

