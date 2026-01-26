Noah Dettwiler announces racing return - but not in Moto3

Noah Dettwiler will return to racing in 2026 - but not in Moto3.

The Swiss rider, who suffered a life-threatening accident at last October’s Malaysian Grand Prix, has signed with Kuja Racing to compete in the Italian Supersport Championship.

“I am really happy to start this new adventure with Kuja Racing,” Dettwiler said.

“I know the history and professionalism of this team, and I am convinced it is the ideal environment to express my full potential.

“I can’t wait to get on the bike, meet the crew in the box, and start working hard to take the team to the positions it deserves. See you on track!”

Dettwiler was critically injured in a sighting-lap collision at Sepang with Jose Antonio Rueda, with both riders suffering cardiac arrest at the side of the track.

Dettwiler spent several days in intensive care before making what doctors described as “remarkable progress”.

However, uncertainty over his recovery forced the 20-year-old to step away from a planned Moto3 seat with Sic58 Squadra Corse.

“I was very excited about the opportunity to compete in Moto3 with Paolo Simoncelli’s team,” Dettwiler explained in December.

“But it is not yet clear when I will be fully recovered, and it would not be right to embark on such an important journey without sufficient certainty.”

Sic58 has since signed Dettwiler’s fellow Swiss rider Leo Rammerstorfer for the 2026 Moto3 season.

Dettwiler - who was nearing the end of his second Moto3 season, with CIP Green Power, when the Sepang accident occurred - has a best grand prix result of 14th.

Rueda is stepping up to Moto2 with Red Bull KTM Ajo this season.