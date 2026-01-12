Sic58 signs Noah Dettwiler’s Moto3 replacement for 2026

Sic58 Squadra Corse has announced that rookie Leo Rammerstorfer will complete its 2026 Moto3 rider line-up, taking the Honda seat originally earmarked for Noah Dettwiler.

In the aftermath of Dettwiler’s life-threatening accident at Sepang last October, team boss Paolo Simoncelli revealed the Swiss rider was set to join the team alongside Casey O’Gorman.

“Don’t give up, Noah! The team is waiting for you!” Simoncelli wrote at the time.

However, uncertainty surrounding Dettwiler’s recovery timeline forced the 18-year-old to step back from the opportunity.

“Before the accident, I was very excited about the opportunity to compete in the Moto3 World Championship next season with Paolo Simoncelli's SIC58 racing team,” Dettwiler said.

“It was a dream that was about to come true… But then, as you all know, the accident occurred on 26 October in Sepang. This event changed my plans for the near future.

“Paolo Simoncelli has supported my family during this difficult time and agreed to wait for me to recover.

“I am extremely grateful for the respect and trust that Paolo has so generously shown me.

“Unfortunately, it is not yet clear when I will be fully recovered. Therefore, it would not be right to embark on such an important journey without sufficient certainty.

“I wish Paolo Simoncelli and SIC58 every success and all the best for the future.”

Sic58 has now turned to Dettwiler’s countryman Rammerstorfer, who competed in the Red Bull Rookies Cup and JuniorGP last season.

Announcing the deal on social media, the team said:

“For the 2026 season, we have once again chosen to believe in a young rider, with hunger, talent, and a long road ahead.

“We are ready to do our part and work together day by day, giving him the best conditions to grow and show his true potential.

“We are happy to support you on your World Championship journey.

“Welcome to the team, Leo Rammerstorfer!”

Rammerstorfer finished 13th in the Red Bull Rookies standings and 14th in JuniorGP in 2025, with a best result of fourth place in both championships.