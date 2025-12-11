Noah Dettwiler’s recovery “going to plan” weeks after horror Moto3 crash

Noah Dettwiler says his recovery is “going to plan” weeks on from a life-threatening Moto3 crash at the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Swiss racer was involved in a horrific collision during the sighting lap to the grid at the Malaysian Grand Prix in October with Moto3 world champion Jose Antonio Rueda.

Both riders were treated at the scene for cardiac arrest, before being transferred by air to hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

Dettwiler suffered damage to his lungs and legs and had to have his spleen removed as part of multiple operations in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Now recovering at home, Dettwiler says he is “in good hands” and his rehabilitation is “going to plan”, albeit with “quite a way to go” yet.

“I wanted to make a quick video to show you all that I am good, that I am improving,” he said in a new Instagram post.

“It was a long time in hospital and the rehabilitation centre, and of course, I still have quite a way to go for my full recovery.

“But, everything is going well, is going to plan, and I am in good hands.

“A big, big thank you to my family, to my girlfriend, to my sister, who were with me a lot during this tough period.

“And a big thank you for all of the messages and all of the support that I got in the past weeks.

“All of this made me stronger and got me through this tough time. I will tell you my future plans as soon as possible.”

In the aftermath of the incident, SIC58 team owner Paolo Simoncelli announced that he would honour his commitment he had in place with Dettwiler to sign for the 2026 Moto3 season.

However, with a timeline for Dettwiler to make a full recovery unclear at this stage, the Swiss rider turned down the offer.

Rueda attended the recent FIM Awards and confirmed his recovery is going well, as he gets set to step up to Moto2 in 2026 with the Ajo KTM squad.

The remainder of that Malaysian Grand Prix Sunday went ahead as planned, though this decision drew strong criticism from some leading MotoGP names, including Pecco Bagnaia.

MotoGP’s decision to continue racing was further scrutinised when news of both riders suffering cardiac arrest contradicted messaging that both were conscious in the immediate aftermath.