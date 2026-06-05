Moto3 rider handed six-race disqualification over technical breach

Adrian Fernandez, brother of MotoGP winner Raul Fernandez, has been disqualified from the results of six Moto3 races this season due to two sets of engine-related technical infringements.

DSQ: Thailand, Brazil, USA, Spain

Following the French Grand Prix, Honda made a standard procedural request to unseal the first group of engines used in 2026 by all of its riders due to the units reaching the end of their life.

However, the wire seals on engine No.810, belonging to Leopard Racing’s Adrian Fernandez, were not consistent with the standard wiring procedure, according to an FIM stewards’ statement.

Adrian Fernandez,2026, Moto3, pole position, French GP © Gold & Goose

Technical direction carried out a further inspection and found “signs of tampering” to the engine’s sealing stickers.

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According to the stewards, “this contravenes the Article 2.6.3.3 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations, Moto3 class Engine Durability and Article 3.3.2.2 (any corrupt or fraudulent act, or any action prejudicial to the interests of the meetings or of the sport, carried out by a person or a group of persons occurring during an event).”

Following a hearing at the Hungarian Grand Prix, the stewards disqualified Fernandez from the Thailand, Brazilian, US and Spanish Grands Prix.

He finished sixth, eighth, fifth and second in those races.

It has not been confirmed what, if anything, was done to the engine following Leopard’s “unauthorised interference”.

A full explanation of the stewards’ decision states: “The Technical Director determined, based on physical inspection, manufacturer evidence and examination of the engine seals, that the integrity of the approved sealing system had been compromised and that the engine had been opened without authorisation.

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“Pursuant to Art.2.6.3.3.13(c), an engine with damaged, tampered with or missing security seals is deemed to have been rebuilt and must be treated as a new engine in the rider allocation.

“In the case of engine A810, the engine had already completed one service life and had been removed from the rider's allocation under the normal end-of-life procedure.

“However, the subsequent finding that the security seals had been tampered with and that the engine had been opened without authorisation requires that engine to be treated as a rebuilt engine and therefore as a further engine within the rider allocation.

“Accordingly, engine A810 counts as one engine used during its original service life and one additional engine by virtue of the deemed rebuilding under Art. 2.6.3.3.13(c).

“Consequently, engine A810 has been used as an allocated engine and, following the finding that the approved security sealing system was compromised, is deemed under Art. 2.6.3.3.13(c) to be a rebuilt engine and therefore treated as a new engine in the rider allocation. The rider's engine allocation has been adjusted accordingly.

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Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing, 2025 Malaysian Moto3 © Gold and Goose

“The Technical Director’s decision was based solely upon the established fact that the integrity of the approved sealing system was compromised and that the engines were opened without authorisation.

“The FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel agree with the application of the Technical Regulations as determined by the Technical Director and the resulting allocation consequences prescribed by Art.2.6.3.3.13(c).

“Article 2.4.5.3 (3) Presentation of a machine (at Technical Control) will be deemed as an implicit statement of conformity with the technical regulations. Responsibility for the preparation of the machine to comply with all technical and safety regulations rests with the team.

“The FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel considers that the unauthorised interference with the approved technical sealing system constitutes an action prejudicial to the interests of the meetings or of the sport within the meaning of Article 3.3.2.2.”

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DSQ: France, Catalunya

That wasn't the end of the matter, with Fernandez also disqualified from Le Mans and Catalunya after another of his engines was found to have been opened without authorisation:



"At the conclusion of the BREMBO GRAND PRIX OF ITALY 2026, some engines were requested to be surrendered by the team so that they could be examined to determine whether they conformed to the Moto3 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations.

"Once removed, the engines were inspected by the engine manufacturer, to confirm the condition of the seals at the time they were surrendered by the team. During this process, it was observed that both the seals wires and sealing stickers on Engine #811 showed evidence of tampering.

"Engine #811 was transported to the subsequent event under the supervision of Technical Control.

"On the morning of Wednesday, 3 June 2026, Engine #811 was opened by the engine manufacturer for inspection under the supervision of the Technical Director.

"During this procedure, the engine manufacturer identified various anomalies indicating that Engine #811 had been adjusted and therefore opened.

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"Therefore, based on the Technical Director’s findings regarding the seals and the official report from the engine manufacturer, it is was found that engine #811 has been opened without authorisation.

"This contravenes the Article 2.6.3.3 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations, Moto3™ class Engine Durability and Article 3.3.2.2 (any corrupt or fraudulent act, or any action prejudicial to the interests of the meetings or of the sport, carried out by a person or a group of persons occurring during an event)."

Sanction

"For the above reasons, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has imposed a disqualification from the events where engine #811 was in use:

Michelin Grand Prix of France

Monster Energy Grand Prix of Catalunya"

That means Fernandez, who had been third in the world championship, loses all of his points except a fourth-place finish at Mugello last Sunday.

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