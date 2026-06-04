Mugello Moto3 winner disqualified from revised Catalunya results

Moto3 rookie Brian Uriate, won took his first grand prix victory at Mugello on Sunday, has been disqualified from the previous Catalunya event.

The Red Bull KTM rider's machine was found to be using “an oil outside the FIM Moto3 specifications” during a post-qualifying technical check.

The Moto3 rules state that: “Only engine oil from the appointed oil supplier is permitted to be used in all parts of the engine, including crankcase, gearbox and clutch.

“This oil will be available at all official events and will conform to the FIM Grand Prix specification for the relevant class. The use of the official oil without any addition or alteration is mandatory.

“The Technical Director may require that an oil sample be taken from any team or machine at any time.”

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Brian Uriarte, 2026 Catalunya Moto3. © Gold and Goose

Uriarte was summoned to a hearing during last weekend’s Mugello event and opted to have the second (B) sample analysed.

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The results of that test confirmed the findings from Sample A.

During a hearing in Hungary on Thursday morning, Uriarte was disqualified from both the Catalunya qualifying and race classifications.

Brian Uriarte, 2026 Catalunya Moto3. © Gold and Goose

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The Spaniard had originally qualified third and finished fourth in the grand prix.

Before the sanction, the rookie was fourth in the Moto3 standings, but already trailing championship leader Maximo Quiles by 78 points.

Uriarte now drops to eighth on the revised world championship standings.