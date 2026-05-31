2026 Italian Moto3 - Race Results
Results from race seven of the 2026 Moto3 season, the Italian Grand Prix, where Brian Uriarte fought to the front for victory.
Moto3 got race day off to an electric start at Mugello, with a race where the lead changed almost every lap before Brian Uriarte came out on top, managing to pull out a rare advantage over the line in Italy for his first win in the class.
The rookie had been elevated to a front row start after polesitter David Almansa was a late omission with tonsillitis, moving the entire grid up a spot.
A constant in the lead group, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider fought his way to the front of the race at the right time - on the final lap.
A rare gap appeared at Mugello as the riders behind tripped each other up, allowing the newcomer to lead over the line by 0.418s.
His team-mate Alvaro Carpe was also able to take advantage of the chaos - in around fifth at the start of the last lap, the Spanish rider slipped forward under his rivals for second and a team 1-2 after starting down in 11th on the grid.
Rookie Hakim Danish had been elevated to the top spot on the grid, and his good fortune continued as he remained a constant in the lead group, holding firm to the line to claim his first podium - the MT Helmets rider closing out an all KTM podium as the first Malaysian to feature on the rostrum since Khairul Idham Pawi, almost a decade ago.
The result was all the more impressive after being clipped by Marco Morelli on the frantic final lap.
Adrian Fernandez had the confidence to lead the most laps over the line, but was just off the podium, in fourth, the top Honda in the race for Leopard.
Joel Esteban got a good start and remained in the mix over the 17 laps on his way to fifth for Level Up - MTA.
Eddie O’Shea lead a race for the first time in a highly competitive run from the Gryd MLav rider, sixth was still his best finish after a close ending for the frontrunners, returning to his elated team in the pits.
A late dash was needed as David Munoz start the last laps in 15th, charging up into the lead group, all the way to a competitive seventh at the chequered flag for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.
Veda Pratama was also heading in the right direction. The Honda Team Asia rider had already sprinted up to the top ten on the start only to slip back, doing the work again over the latter stages for an explosive eighth place,
Joel Kelso was an early leader, but was pushed back late on in a feisty race after getting sat up, finishing ninth on the second MLav entry, Jesus Rios was knocked back into the pack by early contact from Maximo Quiles, forcing him into the rear of the bike in front. The rookie fought back to complete the top 10 for Rivacold Snipers.
Quiles had fought back from qualifying, which saw all but six riders fail to get in a final flying lap. From 14th, the Aspar rider, who won at Mugello in 2025, worked his way back to the front, but was raced out of contention on the last lap, cutting a frustrated figure as the threw down his chest protector on his return to the Aspar garage in eleventh.
Matteo Bertelle was the top Italian at home for Level Up - MTA in 12th, ahead of the second Aspar of Marco Morelli, who had fought to the front of the race, only for his contact with podium finish Danish to send him back to 13th.
The remaining points on offer went to CIP Green Power rider Scott Ogden in 14th and the most local rider to the track, Guido Pini, on the second Leopard in 15th.
Official Italian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 54.758s
All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1m 53.926s
Best Pole: David Alonso (2024) 1m 54.194s
Crashes, injuries and replacements
In addition to the missing Almansa there were only two riders not to see the chequered flag.
Casey O’Gorman was a early exit with a technical issue, while Rico Salmela crashed out at turn four on lap seven.
Championship Standings
Quiles remains the lead rider overall, but his advantage drops to 52 points from 64 before the race, with his total no 145.
Carpe moves into second after his second place now with 95 points, with Fernandez third overall, on 89 points.
The top rookie in the championship sits fourth overall, with Uriarte on 67 points. The Spanish rider has just one point more than his nearest rival Pratama, who sits on 66 after seven races.
Full race results can be found below
2026 Italian Moto3 - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|33m 07.801s
|2
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.418s
|3
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.456s
|4
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.482s
|5
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.842s
|6
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.970s
|7
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.069s
|8
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.081s
|9
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.085s
|10
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.091s
|11
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.202s
|12
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.285s
|13
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.351s
|14
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.569s
|15
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+2.330s
|16
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+5.565s
|17
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+5.596s
|18
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+5.636s
|19
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+5.740s
|20
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+5.904s
|21
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+9.679s
|22
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+26.357s
|23
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+26.435s
|24
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|DNF
|25
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|DNF
|26
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|DNS