2026  Italian Moto3  - Race Results

Moto3 got race day off to an electric start at Mugello, with a race where the lead changed almost every lap before Brian Uriarte came out on top, managing to pull out a rare advantage over the line in Italy for his first win in the class.

The rookie had been elevated to a front row start after polesitter David Almansa was a late omission with tonsillitis, moving the entire grid up a spot.

A constant in the lead group, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider fought his way to the front of the race at the right time - on the final lap.

A rare gap appeared at Mugello as the riders behind tripped each other up, allowing the newcomer to lead over the line by 0.418s.

Brian Uriarte, Alvaro Carpe, 2026, Italian GP, Moto3, Mugello © Gold & Goose

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His team-mate Alvaro Carpe was also able to take advantage of the chaos - in around fifth at the start of the last lap, the Spanish rider slipped forward under his rivals for second and a team 1-2 after starting down in 11th on the grid.

Rookie Hakim Danish had been elevated to the top spot on the grid, and his good fortune continued as he remained a constant in the lead group, holding firm to the line to claim his first podium - the MT Helmets rider closing out an all KTM podium as the first Malaysian to feature on the rostrum since Khairul Idham Pawi, almost a decade ago.

The result was all the more impressive after being clipped by Marco Morelli on the frantic final lap.

Adrian Fernandez had the confidence to lead the most laps over the line, but was just off the podium, in fourth, the top Honda in the race for Leopard.

Joel Esteban got a good start and remained in the mix over the 17 laps on his way to fifth for Level Up - MTA.

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Eddie O’Shea lead a race for the first time in a highly competitive run from the Gryd MLav rider, sixth was still his best finish after a close ending for the frontrunners, returning to his elated team in the pits.

A late dash was needed as David Munoz start the last laps in 15th, charging up into the lead group, all the way to a competitive seventh at the chequered flag for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Veda Pratama was also heading in the right direction. The Honda Team Asia rider had already sprinted up to the top ten on the start only to slip back, doing the work again over the latter stages for an explosive eighth place,

Joel Kelso was an early leader, but was pushed back late on in a feisty race after getting sat up, finishing ninth on the second MLav entry, Jesus Rios was knocked back into the pack by early contact from Maximo Quiles, forcing him into the rear of the bike in front. The rookie fought back to complete the top 10 for Rivacold Snipers.

Quiles had fought back from qualifying, which saw all but six riders fail to get in a final flying lap. From 14th, the Aspar rider, who won at Mugello in 2025, worked his way back to the front, but was raced out of contention on the last lap, cutting a frustrated figure as the threw down his chest protector on his return to the Aspar garage in eleventh.

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Matteo Bertelle was the top Italian at home for Level Up - MTA in 12th, ahead of the second Aspar of Marco Morelli, who had fought to the front of the race, only for his contact with podium finish Danish to send him back to 13th.

The remaining points on offer went to CIP Green Power rider Scott Ogden in 14th and the most local rider to the track, Guido Pini, on the second Leopard in 15th.

Official Italian Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 54.758s

All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1m 53.926s

Best Pole: David Alonso (2024) 1m 54.194s



Crashes, injuries and replacements

In addition to the missing Almansa there were only two riders not to see the chequered flag.

Casey O’Gorman was a early exit with a technical issue, while Rico Salmela crashed out at turn four on lap seven.

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Championship Standings

Quiles remains the lead rider overall, but his advantage drops to 52 points from 64 before the race, with his total no 145.

Carpe moves into second after his second place now with 95 points, with Fernandez third overall, on 89 points.

The top rookie in the championship sits fourth overall, with Uriarte on 67 points. The Spanish rider has just one point more than his nearest rival Pratama, who sits on 66 after seven races.

Full race results can be found below

2026 Italian Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33m 07.801s 2 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.418s 3 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.456s 4 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.482s 5 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.842s 6 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.970s 7 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.069s 8 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.081s 9 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.085s 10 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.091s 11 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +1.202s 12 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.285s 13 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +1.351s 14 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.569s 15 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +2.330s 16 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +5.565s 17 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +5.596s 18 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +5.636s 19 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +5.740s 20 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +5.904s 21 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +9.679s 22 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +26.357s 23 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +26.435s 24 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF 25 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF 26 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNS

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