Red Bull Rookies Cup: Double Delight for Veda Pratama in Mugello

Veda Pratama completed the Red Bull Rookies Cup weekend at Mugello with a double win.

Veda Pratama, Red Bull Rookies Winner, Mugello Round
Veda Pratama, Red Bull Rookies Winner, Mugello Round
© Red Bull Content Pool

The Indonesian national anthem echoed once more at Mugello as Veda Pratama clinched a stunning victory in Race 2 of the Red Bull Rookies Cup Italian Round, completing a perfect weekend with a sweep the legendary Italian circuit.

The 16-year-old rider from Gunung Kidul, Yogyakarta, narrowly defeated Malaysia’s Hakim Danish in a thrilling photo finish, crossing the line just 0.011 seconds ahead.

Veda was in second position after the final corner but expertly utilized Danish’s slipstream and launched a perfectly timed move to steal the win just meters before the finish line.

The result adds to his triumph in Race 1, where he beat David Gonzalez (Spain) and Giulio Pugliese (Italy), who finished second and third respectively.

With this double victory, Veda now holds three podium finishes in the 2025 Red Bull Rookies Cup, following his earlier podium in Race 1 at Jerez that opened the season.

Indonesia’s rising star continues to turn heads on the international stage, with consistent performances and nerves of steel in the most intense of racing situations.

Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

