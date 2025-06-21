2025 Italian Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 Italian Grand Prix (Round 9) which saw Alvaro Carpe pick up his first pole position in the class.
Qualifying for the Moto3 race at Mugello saw a final fast lap from Alvaro Carpe power him to pole position ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, round nine of the championship.
After spending much of the session in the Bed Bull KTM group Carpe was sitting a solid fourth. Finding himself behind Angel Piqueras on his final run a strong slipstream as on, - coupled with a difficult pass on his fellow countryman in Arribbiata 1, the rookie was able to power past for a 1m 54.733s lap - and his very first pole.
Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda was on pole for the last race at Aragon and had started the session again leading around the Red Bull group, which took him to the top of the timesheets only bettered by his Ajo teammate at the very end of the session, just 0.237s slower.
- 2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Practice Results
- 2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results
Scott Ogden had led the way in the earlier FP2 session ahead of qualifying and once again found himself in the group with Rueda and Carpe. Strong positioning took the CIP Green Power rider to third - completing an all KTM front row.
Piqueras was wide as he felt the competition from Carpe on the final lap to the chequered flag, but held onto fourth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.
Jacob Roulstone matched his best qualifying in the Red Bull pack, taking his Tech3 bike to fifth, just ahead of rookie teammate Valentin Perrone in sixth.
David Munoz was the best of the rider to move up from Q1, a late push seeing the Liqui Moly Dynavolt rider climb up to seventh.
Fellow Q1 graduate Maximo Quiles managed to get his crashed Aspar bike back to the pits, checked, fixed and back out for a fiery final run, overtaking his way to eighth.
Joel Kelso chose to run solo on his LevelUp - MTA bike, which took him to ninth, with David Almansa the top Honda after finishing Friday fastest, now completing the top ten.
|2025 Moto3 Mugello - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1m 54.733s
|2
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.237s
|3
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.299s
|4
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.674s
|5
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.691s
|6
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.733s
|7
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.858s
|8
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.879s
|9
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.892s
|10
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.999s
|11
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.029s
|12
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.063s
|13
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.101s
|14
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.213s
|15
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.402s
|16
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.546s
|17
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.284s
|18
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.275s
|Q1
|19
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|1m 56.655s
|20
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|1m 56.896s
|21
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|1m 56.916s
|22
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|1m 56.923s
|23
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|1m 57.042s
|24
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|1m 57.364s
|25
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|1m 57.707s
|26
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|1m 58.095s
Nicola Carraro was the highest qualifying Italian at home, in twelfth for Rivacold Snipers.
Ryusei Yamanaka started positively, but soon had his hand up on his MT Helmets bike, which left his banker lap to drop to 16th.
Q1: No way out for home rider Pini
Quiles moved on with the top time, joined by Munoz, Vincente Perez (17th) and Dennis Foggia(15th).
Ruche Moodley just missed out, the best of the BOE bikes in fifth, for 19th on the grid.
Stefano Nepa was one place further back. The early session leader but dropped after the fast pack on track worked together for the progression slots.
Guido Pini had been fastest but had his lap cancelled for hitting the green paint, that elevated Quiles to the top spot, with the 17 year old falling immediately after as he ride the kerb at turn five, looking for an advantage.
Without the group to work with for a tow, an extra run could only take the rookie to seventh in Q1, so the Dynavolt bike will fill the 21st spot on Sunday.
Marcos Uriarte (24th) is now the replacement rider for Matteo Bertelle with Level Up - MTA, as Perez returns to the MLav team in a straight rider swap between the two outfits since Aragon.