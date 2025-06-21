2025 Italian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto3 race at Mugello saw a final fast lap from Alvaro Carpe power him to pole position ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, round nine of the championship.

After spending much of the session in the Bed Bull KTM group Carpe was sitting a solid fourth. Finding himself behind Angel Piqueras on his final run a strong slipstream as on, - coupled with a difficult pass on his fellow countryman in Arribbiata 1, the rookie was able to power past for a 1m 54.733s lap - and his very first pole.

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda was on pole for the last race at Aragon and had started the session again leading around the Red Bull group, which took him to the top of the timesheets only bettered by his Ajo teammate at the very end of the session, just 0.237s slower.

Scott Ogden had led the way in the earlier FP2 session ahead of qualifying and once again found himself in the group with Rueda and Carpe. Strong positioning took the CIP Green Power rider to third - completing an all KTM front row.

Piqueras was wide as he felt the competition from Carpe on the final lap to the chequered flag, but held onto fourth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Jacob Roulstone matched his best qualifying in the Red Bull pack, taking his Tech3 bike to fifth, just ahead of rookie teammate Valentin Perrone in sixth.

David Munoz was the best of the rider to move up from Q1, a late push seeing the Liqui Moly Dynavolt rider climb up to seventh.

Fellow Q1 graduate Maximo Quiles managed to get his crashed Aspar bike back to the pits, checked, fixed and back out for a fiery final run, overtaking his way to eighth.

Joel Kelso chose to run solo on his LevelUp - MTA bike, which took him to ninth, with David Almansa the top Honda after finishing Friday fastest, now completing the top ten.

2025 Moto3 Mugello - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 54.733s 2 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.237s 3 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.299s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.674s 5 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.691s 6 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.733s 7 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.858s 8 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +0.879s 9 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.892s 10 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.999s 11 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.029s 12 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.063s 13 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.101s 14 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.213s 15 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +1.402s 16 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.546s 17 Vincente Perez SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +2.284s 18 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.275s Q1 19 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) 1m 56.655s 20 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 56.896s 21 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1m 56.916s 22 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 56.923s 23 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) 1m 57.042s 24 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 57.364s 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 57.707s 26 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 58.095s

Nicola Carraro was the highest qualifying Italian at home, in twelfth for Rivacold Snipers.

Ryusei Yamanaka started positively, but soon had his hand up on his MT Helmets bike, which left his banker lap to drop to 16th.



Q1: No way out for home rider Pini

Quiles moved on with the top time, joined by Munoz, Vincente Perez (17th) and Dennis Foggia(15th).

Ruche Moodley just missed out, the best of the BOE bikes in fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Stefano Nepa was one place further back. The early session leader but dropped after the fast pack on track worked together for the progression slots.

Guido Pini had been fastest but had his lap cancelled for hitting the green paint, that elevated Quiles to the top spot, with the 17 year old falling immediately after as he ride the kerb at turn five, looking for an advantage.

Without the group to work with for a tow, an extra run could only take the rookie to seventh in Q1, so the Dynavolt bike will fill the 21st spot on Sunday.



Marcos Uriarte (24th) is now the replacement rider for Matteo Bertelle with Level Up - MTA, as Perez returns to the MLav team in a straight rider swap between the two outfits since Aragon.