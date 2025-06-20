2025 Italian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Italian Grand Prix (Round 9), where David Almansa powered around Mugello to finish Friday fastest.

David Almansa, Moto3, 2025
David Almansa, Moto3, 2025
The opening day of the Moto3 Italian Grand Prix weekend, round eight of the championship, saw David Almansa head directly to Q2 with the best time after a late surge in the afternoon practice session.

The Leopard Honda was circulating in the second group on track and had just been pushed outside the top ten, when a run full of red sectors saw the Honda man hit the top of the timesheets with a new best of the day - his 1m 55.535s lap withstanding the final few flying laps to finish Friday fastest.

At the same time, Taiyo Furusato, who was close on track broke his run of poor Friday performances to guarantee a Q2 spot, taking his Honda Team Asia bike around just 0.032s slower in a much closer session than the morning.

Fellow Japanese rider Ryusei Yamanaka was the first rider out of the pits as most of the class waited for Jose Antonio Rueda to exit. Solo, he was the previous rider in provisional first place and after a run of consistent laps, his time had only slipped to third for MT Helmets at the chequered flag, the top KTM rider behind the Honda duo.

 

There was late progress for Joel Kelso, taking his LevelUp - MTA bike to fourth, just ahead of Luca Lunetta, who slipped into the Red Bull pack on track for much of the session to help him to fifth for SIC58 Squadra Corse.


Scott Ogden had been able to use strong track position for a solid FP1 performance and repeated the tactic in Practice, also in behind the Red Bull bikes of Rueda, Jacob Roulstone and Valentin Perrone, but flanked by his CIP green Power teammate Noah Dettwiler, which saw him slipstream to sixth.

Alvaro Carpe was the best of the Red Bull entries for the Ajo squad in seventh, the best of the rookies on track.


Perrone set the eighth best time, just faster than Angel Piqueras in ninth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI , with Rueda completing the top ten after working hard at the front of his train of teammates.

Riccardo Rossi was a much improved eleventh for Rivacold Snipers, with the remaining Q2 places going to his teammate Nicola Carraro, Roulstone, and Adrian Fernandez on the second Leopard after a last minute push.

Aspar rider Dennis Foggia was the first rider to miss out, finishing 15th.

2025 Moto3 Mugello   - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 55.535s
2Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.032s
3Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.187s
4Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.206s
5Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.266s
6Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.272s
7Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.381s
8Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.418s
9Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.432s
10Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.443s
11Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.468s
12Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.504s
13Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.666s
14Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.704s
15Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+0.770s
16David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.771s
17Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+0.813s
18Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+0.876s
19Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.014s
20Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.014s
21Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.182s
22Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.417s
23Vincente PerezSPAGRYD -  MLav Racing (Honda)+1.444s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.767s
25Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+2.290s
26Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.479s

Aragon winner David Munoz will also need a trip through Q1, his last effort saw him pushed out onto the grass, leaving the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider 16th.

Neither Aspar bike made the cut, with the usually impressive rookie Maximo Quiles off the pace in 18th - but still within a second of the lead time.

Home rookie rider Guido Pini, a true local to the track had a early crash. His Dynavolt team mechanics worked frantically to get his bike out as his time dropped down the timing screens. They succeeded but his bike had issues leading to the Italian pulling onto the grass finishing the session down in 25th.

Earlier in the day, the Moto3 class got their first track time at Mugello in FP1, which saw Rueda lead the way after riding solo and improving with almost every lap.


That session saw Ogden second to the Spaniard but a hefty 0.724s adrift after a tow over the line from teammate Dettwiler, closely followed by Munoz, who saw his day start better in third. 


Pini had also started Friday more positively and was top rookie in fourth, with Yamanaka completing an all KTM top five, ahead of top Honda Almansa, after a slipstream over the line took him to sixth quickest.

There has been a seat swap ahead of the Italian round , with Marcos Uriarte (26th) now at LevelUp - MTA in the replacement role,  filling in for long term absentee rider Matteo Bertelle. Vincente Perez makes the move in the opposite direction, swapping from the KTM bike back to MLav Racing bike and Honda machinery, he too fell in practice, leaving him 23rd one place behind new teammate Eddie O’Shea.
 

2025 Moto3 Mugello  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 55.924s
2Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.724s
3David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.794s
4Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.808s
5Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.833s
6David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.844s
7Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+0.904s
8Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.915s
9Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.918s
10Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.955s
11Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+0.989s
12Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.040s
13Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.110s
14Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.123s
15Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.202s
16Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+1.214s
17Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.226s
18Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.399s
19Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.448s
20Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.470s
21Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.680s
22Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.697s
23Vincente PerezSPAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.734s
24Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.822s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.826s
26Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.331s

