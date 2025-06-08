2025 Aragon Moto3 - Race Results

The Moto3 class got the Sunday action under way in Aragon with a feisty race coming down to a battle to the line, won by David Munoz in round eight, the Aragon Grand Prix.

The first two thirds of the race were lead confidently by Jose Antonio Rueda, who started from pole and arrived with pedigree at the track, having taken victory at Aragon in 2024 as a highlight in his illness filled season, while on good form - fresh off the back of a pole to win at the last round at Silverstone - his third consecutive time on the top step.

As his soft tyre choice began to fail, it was time for a change to the race leader with Luca Lunetta, David Almansa and Maximo Quiles all taking a turn out front.

Starting ninth, Munoz was quick to ensure he was in the front group, and was the first rider to make Rueda feel pressure, with his fellow countryman running onto the kerb as he gave chase.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was happy to sit in behind the leaders, with a dress rehearsal on the previous lap seeing Munoz ahead over the line on his KTM before Quiles got the run into the first corner to lead for most of the final lap.

The final corner saw the #64 bike shoot up the inside line again to pull ahead and hold on for a first win for Munoz, all the sweeter on home soil.

Rookie Quiles was just 0.050s slower in second for CFMoto Viel Aspar, the seventeen year old taking consecutive second places after also not being old enough to spray the prosecco on the podium in Silverstone after just four races in his debut season.

Another Moto3 rookie, Alvaro Carpe was the best of the riders who used the soft tyre, slipping to the back of the lead group to conserve his rubber before staging a comeback over the closing laps to complete an all KTM podium for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

David Almansa couldn’t keep pace with Carpe on the last lap leaving the top three clear. The Leopard rider was the best Honda in Aragon, finishing fourth.

Luca Lunetta spent much of his time in second and was a feature out front all race after an early slip back from his second place start to place fifth for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Angel Piqueras had looked off the pace all weekend but rallied in race trim to climb to sixth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI by the chequered flag, ahead of Joel Kelso in seventh for LevelUp - MTA.

Rueda ran wide on the last lap out of turn one, which saw him drop to ninth after crossing the line for the last lap fighting to hold sixth as his tyre issues worsened, fighting back to finish eighth.

Ryusei Yamanaka and Cormac Buchanan both left the chasing group to latch on to the back of the leaders with MT Helmets rider Yamanaka finishing his late surge in ninth, while the New Zealand rider took his second top ten finish in his debut year for BOE.



2025 Moto3 Aragon - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 33m 33.745s 2 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM) +0.050s 3 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.381s 4 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.459s 5 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.636s 6 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.690s 7 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.739s 8 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.860s 9 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.160s 10 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.729s 11 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3.639s 12 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +6.517s 13 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +6.581s 14 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +7.253s 15 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM) +15.449s 16 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +22.739s 17 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +22.860s 18 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +23.415s 19 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +23.531s 20 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +26.640s 21 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +29.640s 22 Vincente Perez SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +48.777s 23 Marcos Uriarte SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1 lap 24 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF 25 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF

Taiyo Furusato made his usual strong Sunday start for Honda Team Asia, but faltered in the latter stages in eleventh.

There was clear air between himself and Scott Ogden, who took his first ever points finish at Aragon, a track he struggles at, in twelfth for CIP Green Power.

The remaining points went to Valentin Perrone in 13th for Red Bull KTM Tech3, 14th placed BOE rider Ruche Moodley and the experienced Moto3 rider Dennis Foggia in 15th on the second Aspar bike.

Rookie Guido Pini showed on Friday that he had the pace to run at the front of the race but a big crash left him sore and struggle in qualifying, leaving him 20th on the grid, after a climb into the points, the Dynavolt rider suffered in the closing stages, falling back to a 19th place finish.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Eddie O’Shea was the best of the MLav Racing team in 21st after Marcos Uriate, returning from injury returned to the pits with an issue before returning to track for some valuable track time.

Jacob Roulstone was running in the lead group after a best ever Q2 result before he too succumbed to a technical issue, pulling off track after putting his hand up with a technical issue at the end of lap six.

There was an earlier exit for Stefano Nepa, collected by Vincente Perez as he fell, Perez also re-joined the race to serve his outstanding long lap penalty for coming back to the track unsafely in Q2.

After his fall in Q2 Adrian Fernandez was declared unfit for the remainder of the Aragon round, diagnosed with a hand fracture at his check-up. Last in that session had seen him places 18th, so all riders behind were elevated a position on the grid for the race.

Perez was again appearing as the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA.

Championship Standings

Rueda sees his overall lead cut to 52 points after finishing eight but by just two points with nearest title rival Piqueras in sixth. Rueda now leads the way with 149 points, 52 clear of Piqueras, with Kelso third on 86.

Carpe is the top rookie, fourth overall on a total of 85 points.