2025 Aragon Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto3 race at the MotorLand circuit saw Jose Antonio Rueda pick up the pace to walk away with his third pole position of the season with a new lap record ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix, round eight of the championship.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was the best of the riders to move straight to Q2, leading the way in Friday Practice. Q2 saw him at the front of the pack with the tow he was handing out behind dropping the #99 bike to tenth.

Rueda dropped back into the pack for gains in his own, passing riders ahead for a new lap record of 1m 56.361s - but then pulled out wide running into a stoppie and a brief yellow flag, similar actions to those which saw him sent to the back of the grid in Silverstone.

Behind, Luca Lunetta had latched on and was clearly on the limit trying to keep in touch on his SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda. Already second at the time after a strong banker lap the Italian went faster to keep the position, just 0.026s slower than Rueda.

Rookie Maximo Quiles moved through Q1 top and had a plan for the second session on his CFMoto Veil Aspar, to exit with the group. The Spanish teenager missed the pack on track, but his lap - which he described as ‘lonely’ saw him use the group ahead as a marker to chase down instead moving him to a front row start - his third of the season.

Another impressive rookie Alvaro Carpe was fourth quickest in the group on track behind teammate Rueda, with Q1 graduate Taiyo Furusato giving himself less work to do with a second row start in fifth for Honda Team Asia.

Jacob Rousltone continued his impressive Aragon weekend with a best qualifying performance in sixth on his Tech3 bike.

The lap record had already been lowered in the morning during FP2 to a blistering lap from David Almansa, but his progress was stalled by a fall at turn seven. Returning to track the Leopard rider claimed seventh.

A late exit saw Joel Kelso out of sync and riding solo on his way to eighth for LevelUp - MTA.

David Munoz had a huge downhill crash in the second sector, sent flying into the air, along with his Liqui Moly Dynavolt bike. Like Almansa his mechanics worked fast for a return to track, which saw the #64 place ninth.

Angel Piqueras has been slightly off the pace all weekend in Aragon so far, leaving the Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI rider tenth, but ahead of teammate Ryusei Yamanaka, who was twelfth after a trip through Q1.

The pair were split on the timesheets by Scott Ogden, who ran wide up the inside slip road on his last run aboard the CIP Green Power machine, leaving him eleventh.

The third faller in the session, Adrian Fernandez, crashed just after Munoz, but was unable to make it back out onto the circuit, leaving the Leopard rider 18th without a lap set after his early exit from the session.

2025 Moto3 Aragon - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 56.361s 2 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.026s 3 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM) +0.144s 4 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.402s 5 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.507s 6 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.632s 7 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.831s 8 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.869s 9 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.974s 10 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.995s 11 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.025s 12 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.072s 13 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.388s 14 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.406s 15 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.535s 16 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.734s 17 Vincente Perez SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +2.415s

18 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) No Time Q1 19 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM) 1m 57.906s 20 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 57.988s 21 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1m 58.130s 22 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 58.545s 23 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 58.816s 24 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 59.077s 25 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 59.133s 26 Marcos Uriarte SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 19.202s

Q1 - Quiles eases through, Yamanaka moves on from first Q1 visit

Showing no signs of injury after his Friday tumble, Quiles was happy to lead around his group on track, including teammate Dennis Foggia, Stefano Nepa and Vincente Perez, as the quartet filled the progression slots.

After moving into the lead in the session, the Aspar rider pulled away to finish with the top time, ending his session sat in the pits.

Behind, Japanese riders Yamanka and Furusato were out on solo runs, which broke into the top four.

Yamanaka was in Q1 for the first time and moved in to second late on, while Sunday man Furusato picked up the pace on his own to avoid a repeat of SIlverstone, moving up in third.

Perez (17th) moved on with the fourth best time, while Foggia and Nepa, who at one point lead the session thanks to a double slipstream in the group, were knocked out - so will fill 19th and 20th on the grid.

Pini was cautious in the earlier FP2 session, as were most of the Friday fallers, with the exception of Quiles.

Looking sore and less comfortable, the Dynavolt rider, who was second in the opening session was a best of seventh, so starts 21st.

With Marcos Uriarte back in action at MLav Racing (26th, behind teammate Eddie O’Shea in 24th), but off the pace after missing several rounds, there is just one alteration to the grid for the Moto3 Aragon race - with Perez remaining the choice as long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA.