2025 Aragon Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Aragon Grand Prix (Round 8) at the MotorLand circuit, where Jose Antonio Rueda finished the day on top despite a late crash.

Jose Antonio Rueda ,Friday Practice, 2025, Moto3
Jose Antonio Rueda ,Friday Practice, 2025, Moto3
© Gold & Goose

The opening day of the Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix weekend, round eight of the championship saw Jose Antonio Rueda walk away quickest after a tense wait in the pits after a late fall.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider arrived with strong form and pedigree at MotorLand, having four wins in a row to his credit, and victory at the last visit to Aragon in an illness plagued 2024 season.

The positive momentum continued with a lap of 1m 57.338s towards the end of the timed practice session, quickly followed by a crash, one of several in the closing stages.

That saw the Spaniard limp back to the pits with his seat unit hanging off the bike, but his time held as the late yellow flags disrupted the rhythm for the riders remaining in the final minutes.

David Munoz had exit the pits early for his final run but was caught by the huge pack, led around by Rueda, enabling the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider to be able to latch on behind and finish second to the timesheet topping lap, just 0.078s slower.

David Almansa was in the same group for the final flying laps, which took him to third for Leopard, as the top Honda.

Alvaro Carpe lead the opening day for the last grand prix weekend in Britain, and was competitive again, the top rookie in Practice for Red Bull KTM Ajo in fourth.

Adrian Fernandez completed a strong showing for Leopard as his consistent, mainly solo run saw him set the fifth best time on his return from injury.

Joel Kelso finished Aragon day one a sold sixth for LevelUp - MTA, with fellow Australian Jacob Roulstone making a huge leap from his morning performance - after finishing FP1 down in 22nd the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider picked up the pace for seventh.

Angel Piqueras ensured he did enough to finish eighth for Frinsa MT Helmets - MSI, with not everyone as happy as he was with his final lap - which left several other rider gesticulating in his direction.

Nicola Carraro was ninth quickest but the first rider over a second away from the lead time in ninth for Rivacold Snipers, with Luca Lunetta completing the top ten for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

2025 Moto3 Aragon   - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 57.338s
2David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.078s
3David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.301s
4Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.323s
5Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.543s
6Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.809s
7Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.812s
8Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.847s
9Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.060s
10Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.064s
11Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.123s
12Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.256s
13Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.256s
14Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.291s
15Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.309s
16Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.495s
17Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM)+1.588s
18Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.753s
19Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.818s
20Vincente PerezSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.870s
21Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM)+1.925s
22Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.374s
23Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.458s
24Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.545s
25Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.876s
26Marcos UriarteSPAGRYD -  MLav Racing (Honda)+3.466s

Valentin Perrone was eleventh on the second Tech3 entry. Scott Ogden left it until his very last lap to push his way into the Q2 slots in 12th for CIP Green Power.

Cormac Buchanan was looking to build on his morning form and was eleventh when he experienced a huge crash heading into the last two minutes of practice. Helped away by the marshals, the New Zealand rider saw his time slip, but only to 13th , with Denssi Racing - BOE teammate Ruche Moodley the final rider to make the cut for Q2.

That saw Taiyo Furusato pushed down to fifteenth, with a list of riders capable of making it out of Q1 directly behind - Riccardo Rossi, Dennis Foggia and Ryusei Yamanaka.

Not all the riders were as fortunate timewise as Buchanan - Guido Pini was ninth when he had a hard and fast fall at turn ten, leaving him 19th.

Maximo Qulies was the first rider to crash, ar turn twelve, leaving the Aspar rider last for most of the session, improving to 21st on his return to track.

MLav racing rider Eddie O’Shea (24th) was another late faller.

The day began with FP1 for Moto3, where Rueda stamped his dominance on the circuit early topping the first session by almost a second from rookie  Pini. Almansa was third, pushing ahead of Quiles late in the session. Fernandez completed the top five on his return from injury.

Marcos Uriarte was also back in action for the MLav team, in 24th for FP1 but slipping back to 26th and last as the pace picked up in practice.

Vincente Perez (20th in practice) continues as the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at Level-Up MTA.

2025 Moto3 Aragon  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 58.014s
2Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.925s
3David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.090s
4Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM)+1.117s
5Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.324s
6Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.355s
7Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.414s
8Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM)+1.560s
9David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.568s
10Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.718s
11Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.741s
12Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.034s
13Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.219s
14Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.180s
15Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+2.202s
16Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.219s
17Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.219s
18Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.229s
19Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.694s
20Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+3.207s
21Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+3.650s
22Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.653s
23Vincente PerezSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+3.817s
24Marcos UriarteSPAGRYD -  MLav Racing (Honda)+4.188s
25Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+jose a4.335s
26Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)No Time

Read More

Latest News

Le Mans News
1m ago
2025 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans group photo
F1 News
4m ago
Racing Bulls harnessing AI to fast-track F1 car development
Racing Bulls
MotoGP Results
18m ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
28m ago
Aprilia insider reveals garage atmosphere with Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, paddock Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
36m ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez completes Friday clean sweep in Practice
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Aragon MotoGP

More News

RR Results
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Friday 6 June)
Dean Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
RR Race Report
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison dominates Superstock Race 2
Dean Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Aragon Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Manuel Gonzalez ,Friday Practice , Moto2, 2025
F1 News
1h ago
Italian taxi drivers take aim at Toto Wolff after Max Verstappen comparison
Toto Wolff
Le Mans News
1h ago
Pascal Wehrlein: Racing at Le Mans “has always been on my mind”
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche