2025 Aragon Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Aragon Grand Prix (Round 8) at the MotorLand circuit, where Jose Antonio Rueda finished the day on top despite a late crash.
The opening day of the Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix weekend, round eight of the championship saw Jose Antonio Rueda walk away quickest after a tense wait in the pits after a late fall.
The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider arrived with strong form and pedigree at MotorLand, having four wins in a row to his credit, and victory at the last visit to Aragon in an illness plagued 2024 season.
The positive momentum continued with a lap of 1m 57.338s towards the end of the timed practice session, quickly followed by a crash, one of several in the closing stages.
That saw the Spaniard limp back to the pits with his seat unit hanging off the bike, but his time held as the late yellow flags disrupted the rhythm for the riders remaining in the final minutes.
David Munoz had exit the pits early for his final run but was caught by the huge pack, led around by Rueda, enabling the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider to be able to latch on behind and finish second to the timesheet topping lap, just 0.078s slower.
David Almansa was in the same group for the final flying laps, which took him to third for Leopard, as the top Honda.
Alvaro Carpe lead the opening day for the last grand prix weekend in Britain, and was competitive again, the top rookie in Practice for Red Bull KTM Ajo in fourth.
Adrian Fernandez completed a strong showing for Leopard as his consistent, mainly solo run saw him set the fifth best time on his return from injury.
Joel Kelso finished Aragon day one a sold sixth for LevelUp - MTA, with fellow Australian Jacob Roulstone making a huge leap from his morning performance - after finishing FP1 down in 22nd the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider picked up the pace for seventh.
Angel Piqueras ensured he did enough to finish eighth for Frinsa MT Helmets - MSI, with not everyone as happy as he was with his final lap - which left several other rider gesticulating in his direction.
Nicola Carraro was ninth quickest but the first rider over a second away from the lead time in ninth for Rivacold Snipers, with Luca Lunetta completing the top ten for SIC58 Squadra Corse.
|2025 Moto3 Aragon - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1m 57.338s
|2
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.078s
|3
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.301s
|4
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.323s
|5
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.543s
|6
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.809s
|7
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.812s
|8
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.847s
|9
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.060s
|10
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.064s
|11
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.123s
|12
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.256s
|13
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.256s
|14
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.291s
|15
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.309s
|16
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.495s
|17
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.588s
|18
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.753s
|19
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.818s
|20
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.870s
|21
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.925s
|22
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.374s
|23
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.458s
|24
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.545s
|25
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.876s
|26
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+3.466s
Valentin Perrone was eleventh on the second Tech3 entry. Scott Ogden left it until his very last lap to push his way into the Q2 slots in 12th for CIP Green Power.
Cormac Buchanan was looking to build on his morning form and was eleventh when he experienced a huge crash heading into the last two minutes of practice. Helped away by the marshals, the New Zealand rider saw his time slip, but only to 13th , with Denssi Racing - BOE teammate Ruche Moodley the final rider to make the cut for Q2.
That saw Taiyo Furusato pushed down to fifteenth, with a list of riders capable of making it out of Q1 directly behind - Riccardo Rossi, Dennis Foggia and Ryusei Yamanaka.
Not all the riders were as fortunate timewise as Buchanan - Guido Pini was ninth when he had a hard and fast fall at turn ten, leaving him 19th.
Maximo Qulies was the first rider to crash, ar turn twelve, leaving the Aspar rider last for most of the session, improving to 21st on his return to track.
MLav racing rider Eddie O’Shea (24th) was another late faller.
The day began with FP1 for Moto3, where Rueda stamped his dominance on the circuit early topping the first session by almost a second from rookie Pini. Almansa was third, pushing ahead of Quiles late in the session. Fernandez completed the top five on his return from injury.
Marcos Uriarte was also back in action for the MLav team, in 24th for FP1 but slipping back to 26th and last as the pace picked up in practice.
Vincente Perez (20th in practice) continues as the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at Level-Up MTA.
|2025 Moto3 Aragon - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|3s
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1m 58.014s
|2
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.925s
|3
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.090s
|4
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.117s
|5
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.324s
|6
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.355s
|7
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.414s
|8
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.560s
|9
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.568s
|10
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.718s
|11
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.741s
|12
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+2.034s
|13
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+2.219s
|14
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.180s
|15
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+2.202s
|16
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.219s
|17
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.219s
|18
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.229s
|19
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.694s
|20
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+3.207s
|21
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+3.650s
|22
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.653s
|23
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+3.817s
|24
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+4.188s
|25
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
+4.335s
|26
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|No Time