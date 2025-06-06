2025 Aragon Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

The opening day of the Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix weekend, round eight of the championship saw Jose Antonio Rueda walk away quickest after a tense wait in the pits after a late fall.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider arrived with strong form and pedigree at MotorLand, having four wins in a row to his credit, and victory at the last visit to Aragon in an illness plagued 2024 season.

The positive momentum continued with a lap of 1m 57.338s towards the end of the timed practice session, quickly followed by a crash, one of several in the closing stages.

That saw the Spaniard limp back to the pits with his seat unit hanging off the bike, but his time held as the late yellow flags disrupted the rhythm for the riders remaining in the final minutes.

David Munoz had exit the pits early for his final run but was caught by the huge pack, led around by Rueda, enabling the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider to be able to latch on behind and finish second to the timesheet topping lap, just 0.078s slower.

David Almansa was in the same group for the final flying laps, which took him to third for Leopard, as the top Honda.

Alvaro Carpe lead the opening day for the last grand prix weekend in Britain, and was competitive again, the top rookie in Practice for Red Bull KTM Ajo in fourth.

Adrian Fernandez completed a strong showing for Leopard as his consistent, mainly solo run saw him set the fifth best time on his return from injury.

Joel Kelso finished Aragon day one a sold sixth for LevelUp - MTA, with fellow Australian Jacob Roulstone making a huge leap from his morning performance - after finishing FP1 down in 22nd the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider picked up the pace for seventh.

Angel Piqueras ensured he did enough to finish eighth for Frinsa MT Helmets - MSI, with not everyone as happy as he was with his final lap - which left several other rider gesticulating in his direction.

Nicola Carraro was ninth quickest but the first rider over a second away from the lead time in ninth for Rivacold Snipers, with Luca Lunetta completing the top ten for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

2025 Moto3 Aragon - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 57.338s 2 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.078s 3 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.301s 4 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.323s 5 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.543s 6 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.809s 7 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.812s 8 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.847s 9 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.060s 10 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.064s 11 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.123s 12 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.256s 13 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.256s 14 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.291s 15 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.309s 16 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.495s 17 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM) +1.588s 18 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.753s 19 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.818s 20 Vincente Perez SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.870s 21 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM) +1.925s 22 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.374s 23 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.458s 24 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +2.545s 25 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.876s 26 Marcos Uriarte SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +3.466s

Valentin Perrone was eleventh on the second Tech3 entry. Scott Ogden left it until his very last lap to push his way into the Q2 slots in 12th for CIP Green Power.

Cormac Buchanan was looking to build on his morning form and was eleventh when he experienced a huge crash heading into the last two minutes of practice. Helped away by the marshals, the New Zealand rider saw his time slip, but only to 13th , with Denssi Racing - BOE teammate Ruche Moodley the final rider to make the cut for Q2.

That saw Taiyo Furusato pushed down to fifteenth, with a list of riders capable of making it out of Q1 directly behind - Riccardo Rossi, Dennis Foggia and Ryusei Yamanaka.

Not all the riders were as fortunate timewise as Buchanan - Guido Pini was ninth when he had a hard and fast fall at turn ten, leaving him 19th.

Maximo Qulies was the first rider to crash, ar turn twelve, leaving the Aspar rider last for most of the session, improving to 21st on his return to track.

MLav racing rider Eddie O’Shea (24th) was another late faller.

The day began with FP1 for Moto3, where Rueda stamped his dominance on the circuit early topping the first session by almost a second from rookie Pini. Almansa was third, pushing ahead of Quiles late in the session. Fernandez completed the top five on his return from injury.

Marcos Uriarte was also back in action for the MLav team, in 24th for FP1 but slipping back to 26th and last as the pace picked up in practice.

Vincente Perez (20th in practice) continues as the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at Level-Up MTA.