EXCLUSIVE - The Marc Marquez prodigy taking Moto3 by storm

Maximo Quiles arrived in the World Championship paddock with a lot of eyes on him; he, of course, has been touted as the ‘prodigy’ of Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez under their Vertical management group since 2023.

The expectations of being associated with the biggest star currently in Grand Prix racing would be daunting for anyone, but for a teenager to carry that right through European Talent Cup, Red Bull Rookies and Junior GP, surely it would carry a lot of weight? Well, it doesn’t seem to be holding back Max.

His CV currently reads: European Talent Cup Champion in 2021 and 2023. Two third place finishes overall in the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2022 and 2023, with a fifth place overall finish coming in 2024. In his solitary season of Junior GP, a proving ground for the top talents of Grand Prix racing.

He finished the season in third place, winning his final ever race in the championship at Estoril. This enabled him to secure a ride with the 2024 Championship-winning team, CFMoto Aspar Team in Moto3 for 2025, effectively coming in as the replacement for the record breaking champion, David Alonso, who moved up to Moto2 with Aspar.

It hasn’t been a smooth path for the Spanish rider, he came under fire when at Mugello last year in RBRC, he received a one-round ban following a controversial incident in Race 2. On the final lap, he exited the last corner leading a pack of over ten riders and swerved across the start/finish straight in an attempt to break the slipstream from the riders behind.

This action caused a collision with Ruche Moodley, who, after a second contact with Alvaro Carpe, fell off his bike and was narrowly missed by the remaining riders. He apologised for the incident after the race and vowed to learn from his mistakes.

Quiles wasn’t old enough to compete in the first two rounds of the 2025 season, waiting until his 17th Birthday in March to be allowed to line up on the grid at COTA for round three.

At one of the most difficult circuits to learn, the Aspar rider qualified on the front row in second place, but then had the dream start to his Moto3 career as he led the first ever lap of his Grand Prix career and ultimately finished in P5 on debut in Texas.

Usually, it takes time for rookies to adjust to the blistering nature of being a Grand Prix rider. For Quiles, the rigorous cycle of training on off-weeks caught the 17-year-old out and saw him injure his right hand before the Qatar Grand Prix. He was forced to miss the next two rounds, including a Grand Prix debut at his home round at Jerez.

Quiles made his return at Le Mans and stunned everyone by taking a debut pole position in just his second race, but the comparisons had already started. Can you guess who also took their debut pole position in Grand Prix racing at Le Mans? That’s right, Marc Marquez in 2009 when riding in the 125cc class on a KTM.

Quiles finished in P7 and gained experience in tricky conditions whilst also riding against riders who had competed in every race of the season up to that point. Next stop, Silverstone.

Starting fifth, the Murcian rider was up for the fight, more than that, he was up for the win. It was clear to see that Quiles had nailed his bike setup for the demanding Silverstone circuit in the high wind conditions.

When asked by crash.net about this, he smiled and remarked: “Yeah, well, I worked really hard to get the setup of the bike and focused on getting better exits from the corners. The team did a great job as well on the setup, and the bike was perfect.”

In an epic battle with Jose Antonio Rueda, who started from last place after copping a penalty in qualifying. Quiles planned his move and led down the Hangar straight on the final lap with Rueda unable to catch the Aspar machine in the slipstream.

However, the #28 lost the lead at the Vale chicane when running slightly deep, allowing the championship leader Rueda to nip through and claim his 5th win of the season. But in three Grand Prix starts, Quiles had achieved his first podium.

Maximo Quiles matches Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez in 2008 / Max Quiles in 2025 © Gold & Goose

Incredibly, he once again matched his mentor Marc Marquez, who also scored his first Grand Prix podium at the British Grand Prix in 2008 at Donington.

As I told Max this stat, the sudden realisation hit me as well. He was only four months old when Marc scored his first Grand Prix podium!

“Well, it feels really nice,” Quiles said. “I didn’t know this, so I am happy with the podium and excited for more, so I am happy!”

TV cameras picked up the Marquez brothers congratulating him in Parc Ferme, a moment that both won’t forget when looking back in years to come.

“He was happy! This is nice, but I am also happy for him as he scored a podium also,” Quiles said.

When asked further about his relationship with the eight-time World Champion, Quiles replied: “It means a lot, you learn a lot, and he doesn’t put pressure on me.

“It’s difficult to meet him at the races or during a weekend, we don’t talk a lot as I just focus with my team. But after a race, we talk about it and yeah, so happy.”

Marc Marquez shares key advice to Moto3 star

Maximo Quiles

Quiles also highlighted the key aspect of Marc’s advice to him that seemingly has helped him so far in his debut season:

“Well, he doesn’t put any pressure. He helps with the little details that also make a difference, so a lot of things.”

If you check his Red Bull Rookies biography, you will see who he admires as his favourite riders, there are two.

“My racing heroes are Luis Salom and Marc Marquez.”

Salom tragically died after an accident during practice for the Moto2 class at the 2016 Grand Prix of Catalunya.

I noticed that Quiles has Salom’s logo on his Alpinestars leathers. Quiles explained why he carries the ‘LS39’ with him on his suit:

“This I’ve had (on leathers ) since I was nine years old, because he was a really good friend of mine. We also trained a lot, and he came to my house sometimes. When we lost him, I said: ‘Ok, now I will have him with me on the back of my leathers’. I think it is a nice tribute to him.”

Luis Salom/Max Quiles © Red Bull TV

It is easy to forget that these riders have been doing their job for many years, from the age of 5 onwards. They are naturally talented, but what impressed me the most about Quiles was his calm nature; he was like a seasoned professional when speaking in a second language of English.

He listened carefully to each question, and answered it with ease. This is a kid who, 25 minutes before, had maybe the best moment of his life so far, but was ice cool and just rolled with it like a veteran.

Of course, the big question for Max is: what’s next? Well, according to him, it is time to have fun and learn:

“Now I have to still learn, I need to treat the races like they are a test because I have a lot of time with many races to enjoy, and of course, I want to do good results, but with this result it makes me really happy and I want more now.”

With Aragon up next, he answered very simply: “It’s in Spain, my first Grand Prix race in Spain. I like this track a lot, so let’s see how I feel.”

A quick thank you was exchanged, and he proceeded to show me his second-place trophy that was just sitting in the media scrum area, covered in splashes of champagne from the podium (not his own because he isn’t old enough to legally drink yet.)

After three Grand Prix starts, the rookie currently sits in 10th place overall in the Moto3 standings. There is no doubt that he is one of the shining stars in the category, being guided by the brilliant Aspar team and the Marquez brothers… It is quite the combination.

I can say with certainty, he will be a name and face we will see for many years in the Grand Prix paddock, so get ready, Maximo Quiles is here to play.