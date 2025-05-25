2025 British Moto3 - Race Results

The Moto3 class were the last race of the day at Silverstone, but still provided their usual spectacle, with Jose Antonio Rueda becoming the third rider to win a Moto3 race from the back of the grid at round seven, the British Grand Prix.

Rueda had qualified with the best time, but lost his pole position after being deemed to have been riding slowly on the racing line in front of both Angel Piqueras and Maximo Quiles after setting the best lap, so was penalised by being sent to the back of the grid.

From 26th, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was immediately up to 19th after one lap and from there forward progress was rapid.

As the front group went through a series of leaders, with David Almansa and Maximo Quiles doing the biggest share towards leading a lap, the #99 sat patiently and carefully in the pack, with a series of differing lines and aggressive moves all around.

Rueda was aware when Almansa moved to break, shuffling from fifth to third, then went for the same tactic himself when he went for the lead, with Quiles going with him.

Leading onto the last lap it had become Rueda’s race to lose, and behind Quiles lined up all the right moves, ahead briefly only to see the KTM get the perfect run to the line for three wins on the bounce for the Spaniard.

It is the third time that a rider has one a Moto3 race from the back of the grid joining riders who went onto be champions - Brad Binder completed the feat in 2016 and David Alonso won from the back in 2023 (Pedro Acosta managed similar, but from a pit lane start).

Qulies, only three races into his debut season after a late start due to not meeting age requirements and an injury, kept Rueda honest over the closing laps finishing second for his first podium, just 0.046s behind in the tight lunge to the chequered flag.

Luca Lunetta started sixth and ran an aggressive race - that spilled into a tough move on David Munoz which took him out of the race - landing the Italian a penalty in the race.

Lunetta was fighting for second when he took his turn up the long lap loop, re-joining 13th. Quick to make up the places the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider was soon back in the mix for the podium places - and won the final rostrum slot taking third as top Honda in a dramatic, contact filled run to the line for the next group.

Taiyo Furusato had endured one of his worst qualifying performances to date, not making it out of Q1 in 19th. His Sunday performance once again saw him cut through on the Honda Team Asia but his contact on the final lap sent Angel Piqueras flying out of contention, so although the Japanese rider was fourth over the line he was awarded a three second penalty after the race - as a close run affair that dropped him to twelfth.

After Rueda's penalty, rookie Alvaro Carpe was elevated to pole, his first time in the top slot on the grid. A permanent feature at the front of the race, he took over in fourth on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.

Another rookie, Argentinian Valentin Perrone impressed in fifth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, with all his time at the front of the race before and after bouncing back from his long lap penalty for riding slowly in FP1 not paying off for Almansa, who was raced back to sixth for Leopard.

Seventh went to another rookie, as the debutantes continued to shine at the twisty Silverstone track in Moto3, with Guido Pini next to see the chequered flag for Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP.



Ryusei Yamanaka was also penailsed for riding slowly in qualifying, but with a less crucial timing was given a double long lap penalty, the same punishment handed to Ruche Moodley (20th). Taking his first trip around the loop from tenth with Almansa saw the Japanese rider back on track in 13th, with his second only seeing him drop two more positions to fifteenth after some smart timing. That allowed the Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI rider enough time for a comeback, taking him to eighth.

Replacement rider Vincente Perez was ninth, just ahead of Snipers rider Nicola Carraro in tenth.

2025 Moto3 Britain - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 32.58.943s 2 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +0.046s 3 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.908s 4 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.071s 5 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.176s 6 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.349s 7 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.492s 8 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.778s 9 Vincente Perez SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +2.613s 10 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.779s 11 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.953s 12 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +4.000s 13 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +6.626s 14 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +22.242s 15 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +22.323s 16 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +22.419s 17 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +38.931s 18 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +39.022s 19 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +39.144s 20 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +45.349s 21 Max Cook GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1m 20.183s 22 Joel Esteban SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF 23 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNF 24 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNF 25 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) DNF 26 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO ValresaAspar Team (KTM) DNF

Scott Ogden was the best of the British riders at home in Moto3, placing twelfth after a tough qualifying had seen him line up 15th for CIP Green Power, moved up to eleventh after Furusato’s penalty..

The final points on offer went to Jacob Roulstone in a lonely 13th for Tech3, before a three way fight for 14th went to Cormac Buchanan for BOE, ahead of Snipers rider Riccardo Rossi in 15th - leaving Stefano Nepa to miss out in 16th for the SIC58 Squadra Corse team.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Dennis Foggia was first out of the race with a technical issue.

Joel Kelso was running in the lead group when his front tyre left the ground , causing an early exit for the Australian.

Munoz and Piqueras were both taken out, with a final late crash seeing Joel Esteban fail to finish.



MLav Racing ran a fully British team for their home round, adding full time BSB rider (22nd) as replacement to the injured Marcos Uriarte, joining regular rider Eddie O’Shea (17th).

Esteban returned to replace Adrian Fernandez at Leopard after his surgery on his leg between rounds.

Perez continued as the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA.



Championship Standings

Another win sees Rueda extend his lead, now with 141 points. His three nearest rivals before the race did not score, with Piqueras and Kelso both picking up a DNF with Fernandez absent with injury.

The remianed second and third on 87 and 77points respectively.

Carpe remains top rookie and moves to fourth overall with 67 points, with Furusato also passing Fernandez after his penalty, now fifth on 62, as Fernandez stays on 61.

Quiles doubled his tally of twenty with the same amount of points for second, moving onto forty as he chases down Carpe.

