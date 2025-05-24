2025 British Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 British Grand Prix (Round 7) where Rueda timed his run best for pole position.

Jose Antonio Rueda, pole position , Moto3, British GP, 24 May
Qualifying for the Moto3 race at Silverstone saw Jose Antonio Rueda confident on track and able to run without a tow to claim pole position ahead of the British Grand Prix, round seven of the championship.

Earlier in the day it had been Rueda who waited on his Red Bull KTM Ajo to set the pace in FP2, showing his patience and ability in the changing conditions at a now cool and overcast Silverstone.

Q2 saw a solo Rueda set a strong banker, the lead around teammate Alvaro Carpe, before he bettered his time with a time of 2m 09.449s for pole, his second of the season.
 

A scruffy final few minutes on track saw the different groups on track trip each other over, sitting up running slowly and taking the shortcut to vie for position. Championship leader Rueda wasn’t immune for this and his sit up on the racing line in front of Angel Piqueras while flying remained under investigation at the close of the session.

Rookie Carpe arrived in Q2 with the top time from Friday practice - a new lap record, which remained the best run of Silverstone after overnight rain and a cooler day greeted the lightweight class on Saturday.

Following Rueda lead to a team 1-2 on the grid and Carpe’s first front row start in Moto3.

Piqueras was third quickest for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, completing an all KTM front row.

Almansa had put himself on the radar with a strong start to the weekend, second in both Friday sessions, and equally adept in the morning session which he led until the end, finishing third.  

In qualifying, the Leopard rider took his chance to shine in the absence of his teammate, finishign fourth quickest but with a long lap penalty for riding slowly in the first session of the weekend as a blip on a strong weekend so far.

Joel Kelso struggled for position, leaving hi fifth quickest for LevelUP - MTA, as a run of front row starts for the Australian came to an end.

Rookie Maximo Quiles was on pole last round in France, but spent much of the session without a time to his name, but came back for a late push to claim sixth in the flurry of bikes over the line for Aspar.

Luca Lunetta placed seventh for SIC58 Squadra Corse, just faster then David Munoz in eight for Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP.

Argentina’s Valentin Perrone was by far the best of the Q1 riders in ninth for Tech3, running with the other Red Bull bikes on track for much of the session.

Dennis Foggia completed the top ten for Aspar, but was over a second off the pole time.

2025 Moto3 Britain  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)2m 09.449s
2Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.107s
3Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.396s
4David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.517s
5Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.659s
6Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.701s
7Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.809s
8David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.839s
9Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.947s
10DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+1.051s
11Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.062s
12Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.198s
13Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.304s
14Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.356s
15Vincente PerezSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.424s
16Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.504s
17Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.851s
18Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.884s
Q1
19Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)2m 11 .754s
20Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)2m 11.785s
21Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)2m 11.804s
22Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)2m 11.864s
23Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)2m 12.097s
24Joel EstebanSPALeopard Racing (Honda)2m 12.142s
25Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)2m 12.607s
26Max CookGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)2m 15.120s

Home rider Scott Ogden was frustrated, catching much of the traffic, leaving him 16th for CIP Green Power.

Q1 - Qualifying struggles bite for Furusato, Buchanan falls

After just missing out on an automatic Q2 place, Valentin Perrone progressed with the top time after the group slowly moved towards their final flying laps, finding the best position for his final run on the Red Bull KTM Tech3.

He was joined by Vincente Perez, SIC 58 Squadra Corse rider Stefano Nepa and Snipers man Riccardo Rossi.

Cormac Buchanan was in the top four, but crashed out as the final times came in , demoting the BOE rider to fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Taiyo Furusato is the definition of a Sunday man, but with more work to do after the Honda Team Asia rider failed to make it out, after reluctantly leading the last lap as the riders sat up looking ofr a tow, finishing 20th.

MLav Racing have a full British team, with full time BSB rider Max Cook 26th and down to four seconds off after further rapid improvements, joining Eddie O’Shea to replace injured Marcos Uriate for the home round at Silverstone. O’Shea struggled to get a lap on the board, but had good position on his last run until passed by Rossi, leaving him 25th.

Joel Esteban ( 24th ) replaced Adrian Fernandez at Leopard after his surgery on his leg between rounds.

Perez continues as the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA.

