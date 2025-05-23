2025 British Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 British Grand Prix (Round 7) at Silverstone, where rookie Alvaro Carpe was top on the opening day with a record lap.
The Friday of the Moto3 French Grand Prix weekend, round seven of the championship, saw rookie Alvaro Carpe move into Q2 with the top time, thanks to a new record lap on his first visit to Silverstone.
Finishing seventh and over a second off the lead lap in FP1, times dropped rapidly in the later, timed practice and the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider made up huge amounts in his group on track over the session, with a final improvement taking him from third to first, with a new all time record lap of 2m 09.304s on the KTM.
David Almansa came closest to that time, after battling for top honours with Carpe’s teammate Rueda in FP1, he found himself second again, this time a slim 0.204s slower for Leopard Honda.
Scott Ogden was by far the best of the British riders, taking his CIP Green Power bike to within half a second of the top lap on home soil in third.
Joel Kelso had done enough to secure Q2 progression in fourth before a technical issue on his Level-UP - MTA bike saw the Australian with his hand up and pulling off track, ending his session early.
Luca Lunetta had briefly taken over from Almansa at the top on his way to fifth, running on track with the company of fellow Italians Riccardo Rossi and Dennis Foggia for much of his time aboard the SIC58 Squadra Corse machine.
Championship leader Rueda improved on his FP1 time but did not make the same leaps and bounds in his lap time as his rivals, leaving the Spaniard a solid sixth.
David Munoz spent some time in behind Rueda again, as well as in the pack and solo as a mix of tactics saw him post the seventh best practice time for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.
Jacob Roulstone was lead around in the Red Bull KTM group, helping him to eighth, with Ryuesi Yamanaka quickly making up for his lack of track time after being forced to skip FP1 to claim ninth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.
Nicola Carraro picked up his pace for a top ten worthy performance for Rivalcold Snipers.
|2025 Moto3 Britain - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|2m 09.104s
|2
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.240s
|3
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.401s
|4
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.536s
|5
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.531s
|6
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.664s
|7
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.668s
|8
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.692s
|9
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.822s
|10
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.878s
|11
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.954s
|12
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.031s
|13
|DennisFoggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.181s
|14
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.234s
|15
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.271s
|16
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.288s
|17
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.610s
|18
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.640s
|19
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.692s
|20
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.819s
|21
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.869s
|22
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.890s
|23
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.228s
|24
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.552s
|25
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.669s
|26
|Max Cook
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+6.414s
Title hopeful Angel Piqueras left it late to move into the progression places for MT Helmets, sliding into eleventh late on.
Dynavolts’ rookie, Guido Pini and fellow Italian and former Silverstone Moto3 winner from the 2022 season, Aspar’s Dennis Foggia also did enough to gain a Q2 slot in twelfth and thirteenth respectively.
Early faller Maximo Quiles just held on to the final slot in 14th on the second Aspar bike, only just ahead of Valentin Perrone.
Home Eddie O’Shea was 22nd, with stand-in teammate Max Cook 26th and last but making huge improvements to his time after just one session on the smaller bikes.
The day began with FP1, which saw Rueda in top by over half a second once free of the attentions of Munoz on track. The top three in the first session was completed by Almansa and Piqueras.
After just one session Almansa had already picked up a penalty for riding slowly on the racing line, so will need a trip down the long lap loop in the race.
Ogden was the best of the British riders at the start of their home round, having led the session into the closing minutes, finishing FP1 Fourth, with O’Shea 18th.
MLav Racing added an extra Brit for Silverstone, with BSB rider Cook, in for Marcos Uriate with new injury woes. Cook only got a late flying lap after issues saw him return to the pits on repeat in the first session, finishing ten seconds off the pace, but not listed last as Yamanaka never left his box due to a penalty, with no time set.
There are further injury replacements with Joel Esteban (20th) deputising for Adrian Fernandez at Leopard after his surgery on his leg between rounds.
Vincente Perez (18th) continues as the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA.
|2025 Moto3 Britain - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|3s
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|2m 10.120s
|2
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.594s
|3
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.184s
|4
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.828s
|5
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.936s
|6
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.236s
|7
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.298s
|8
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.343s
|9
|DennisFoggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.397s
|10
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.443s
|11
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.468s
|12
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.884s
|13
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.904s
|14
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.212s
|15
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+2.213s
|16
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+2.262s
|17
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.339s
|18
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.434s
|19
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+2.481s
|20
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+2.521s
|21
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.540s
|22
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.563s
|23
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.793s
|24
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|3.099s
|25
|Max Cook
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+10.494s
|26
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|No Time