2025 British Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 British Grand Prix (Round 7) at Silverstone, where rookie Alvaro Carpe was top on the opening day with a record lap.

Alvaro Carpe, Sliverstone, British GP, Moto3 2025, Friday Practice
Alvaro Carpe, Sliverstone, British GP, Moto3 2025, Friday Practice
© Gold & Goose

The Friday of the Moto3 French Grand Prix weekend, round seven of the championship, saw rookie Alvaro Carpe move into Q2 with the top time, thanks to a new record lap on his first visit to Silverstone.

Finishing seventh and over a second off the lead lap in FP1, times dropped rapidly in the later, timed practice and the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider made up huge amounts in his group on track over the session, with a final improvement taking him from third to first, with a new all time record lap of 2m 09.304s on the KTM.

David Almansa came closest to that time, after battling for top honours with Carpe’s teammate Rueda in FP1, he found himself second again, this time a slim 0.204s slower for Leopard Honda.

Scott Ogden was by far the best of the British riders, taking his CIP Green Power bike to within half a second of the top lap on home soil in third.

Joel Kelso had done enough to secure Q2 progression in fourth before a technical issue on his Level-UP - MTA bike saw the Australian with his hand up and pulling off track, ending his session early.

Luca Lunetta had briefly taken over from Almansa at the top on his way to fifth, running on track with the company of fellow Italians Riccardo Rossi and Dennis Foggia for much of his time aboard the SIC58 Squadra Corse machine.

Championship leader Rueda improved on his FP1 time but did not make the same leaps and bounds in his lap time as his rivals, leaving the Spaniard a solid sixth.

David Munoz spent some time in behind Rueda again, as well as in the pack and solo as a mix of tactics saw him post the seventh best practice time for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Jacob Roulstone was lead around in the Red Bull KTM group, helping him to eighth, with Ryuesi Yamanaka quickly making up for his lack of track time after being forced to skip FP1 to claim ninth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Nicola Carraro picked up his pace for a top ten worthy performance for Rivalcold Snipers.

2025 Moto3 Britain   - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)2m 09.104s
2David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.240s
3Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.401s
4Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.536s
5Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.531s
6Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.664s
7David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.668s
8Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.692s
9Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.822s
10Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.878s
11Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.954s
12Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.031s
13DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+1.181s
14Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+1.234s
15Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.271s
16Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.288s
17Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.610s
18Vincente PerezSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.640s
19Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.692s
20Joel EstebanSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.819s
21Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.869s
22Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.890s
23Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.228s
24Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.552s
25Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.669s
26Max CookGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+6.414s

Title hopeful Angel Piqueras left it late to move into the progression places for MT Helmets, sliding into eleventh late on.

Dynavolts’ rookie, Guido Pini and fellow Italian and former Silverstone Moto3 winner from the 2022 season, Aspar’s Dennis Foggia also did enough to gain a Q2 slot in twelfth and thirteenth respectively.

Early faller Maximo Quiles just held on to the final slot in 14th on the second Aspar bike, only just ahead of Valentin Perrone.

Home Eddie O’Shea was 22nd, with stand-in teammate Max Cook 26th and last but making huge improvements to his time after just one session on the smaller bikes.

The day began with FP1, which saw Rueda in top by over half a second once free of the attentions of Munoz on track. The top three in the first session was completed by Almansa and Piqueras.

After just one session Almansa had already picked up a penalty for riding slowly on the racing line, so will need a trip down the long lap loop in the race.

Ogden was the best of the British riders at the start of their home round, having led the session into the closing minutes, finishing FP1 Fourth, with O’Shea 18th.

MLav Racing added an extra Brit for Silverstone, with BSB rider Cook, in for Marcos Uriate with new injury woes. Cook only got a late flying lap after issues saw him return to the pits on repeat in the first session, finishing ten seconds off the pace, but not listed last as Yamanaka never left his box due to a penalty, with no time set.

There are further injury replacements with Joel Esteban (20th) deputising for Adrian Fernandez at Leopard after his surgery on his leg between rounds.

Vincente Perez (18th) continues as the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA.

2025 Moto3 Britain  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)2m 10.120s
2David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.594s
3Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.184s
4Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.828s
5David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.936s
6Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.236s
7Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.298s
8Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.343s
9DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+1.397s
10Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.443s
11Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+1.468s
12Vincente PerezSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.884s
13Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.904s
14Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.212s
15Joel EstebanSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.213s
16Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+2.262s
17Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.339s
18Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.434s
19Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+2.481s
20Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+2.521s
21Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.540s
22Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.563s
23Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.793s
24Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)3.099s
25Max CookGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+10.494s
26Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)No Time

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
9m ago
2025 British MotoGP: Alex Marquez on record pace in Practice, Marc Marquez crashes
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
14m ago
NASCAR great Kyle Larson gives honest opinion about F1
Kyle Larson
F1 Results
18m ago
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP Results
21m ago
2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
Alex Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
Moto2 Results
51m ago
2025 British Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025

More News

MotoGP
1h ago
2025 British MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1
1h ago
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
Moto3 Results
1h ago
2025 British Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Alvaro Carpe, Sliverstone, British GP, Moto3 2025, Friday Practice
MotoGP News
2h ago
EXCLUSIVE - Johann Zarco reveals priority in 2026 Honda MotoGP talks
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 British MotoGP
RR News
2h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Full practice and race schedule
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024