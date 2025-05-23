2025 British Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

The Friday of the Moto3 French Grand Prix weekend, round seven of the championship, saw rookie Alvaro Carpe move into Q2 with the top time, thanks to a new record lap on his first visit to Silverstone.

Finishing seventh and over a second off the lead lap in FP1, times dropped rapidly in the later, timed practice and the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider made up huge amounts in his group on track over the session, with a final improvement taking him from third to first, with a new all time record lap of 2m 09.304s on the KTM.

David Almansa came closest to that time, after battling for top honours with Carpe’s teammate Rueda in FP1, he found himself second again, this time a slim 0.204s slower for Leopard Honda.

Scott Ogden was by far the best of the British riders, taking his CIP Green Power bike to within half a second of the top lap on home soil in third.

Joel Kelso had done enough to secure Q2 progression in fourth before a technical issue on his Level-UP - MTA bike saw the Australian with his hand up and pulling off track, ending his session early.

Luca Lunetta had briefly taken over from Almansa at the top on his way to fifth, running on track with the company of fellow Italians Riccardo Rossi and Dennis Foggia for much of his time aboard the SIC58 Squadra Corse machine.

Championship leader Rueda improved on his FP1 time but did not make the same leaps and bounds in his lap time as his rivals, leaving the Spaniard a solid sixth.

David Munoz spent some time in behind Rueda again, as well as in the pack and solo as a mix of tactics saw him post the seventh best practice time for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Jacob Roulstone was lead around in the Red Bull KTM group, helping him to eighth, with Ryuesi Yamanaka quickly making up for his lack of track time after being forced to skip FP1 to claim ninth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Nicola Carraro picked up his pace for a top ten worthy performance for Rivalcold Snipers.

2025 Moto3 Britain - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 2m 09.104s 2 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.240s 3 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.401s 4 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.536s 5 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.531s 6 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.664s 7 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.668s 8 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.692s 9 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.822s 10 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.878s 11 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.954s 12 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.031s 13 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +1.181s 14 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +1.234s 15 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.271s 16 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.288s 17 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.610s 18 Vincente Perez SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.640s 19 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.692s 20 Joel Esteban SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.819s 21 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.869s 22 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.890s 23 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.228s 24 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.552s 25 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.669s 26 Max Cook GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +6.414s

Title hopeful Angel Piqueras left it late to move into the progression places for MT Helmets, sliding into eleventh late on.

Dynavolts’ rookie, Guido Pini and fellow Italian and former Silverstone Moto3 winner from the 2022 season, Aspar’s Dennis Foggia also did enough to gain a Q2 slot in twelfth and thirteenth respectively.

Early faller Maximo Quiles just held on to the final slot in 14th on the second Aspar bike, only just ahead of Valentin Perrone.

Home Eddie O’Shea was 22nd, with stand-in teammate Max Cook 26th and last but making huge improvements to his time after just one session on the smaller bikes.

The day began with FP1, which saw Rueda in top by over half a second once free of the attentions of Munoz on track. The top three in the first session was completed by Almansa and Piqueras.

After just one session Almansa had already picked up a penalty for riding slowly on the racing line, so will need a trip down the long lap loop in the race.

Ogden was the best of the British riders at the start of their home round, having led the session into the closing minutes, finishing FP1 Fourth, with O’Shea 18th.

MLav Racing added an extra Brit for Silverstone, with BSB rider Cook, in for Marcos Uriate with new injury woes. Cook only got a late flying lap after issues saw him return to the pits on repeat in the first session, finishing ten seconds off the pace, but not listed last as Yamanaka never left his box due to a penalty, with no time set.

There are further injury replacements with Joel Esteban (20th) deputising for Adrian Fernandez at Leopard after his surgery on his leg between rounds.

Vincente Perez (18th) continues as the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA.