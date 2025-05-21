Max Cook makes Moto3 return for Silverstone

Max Cook has been called up as a last-gasp replacement to ride in Moto3 at Silverstone this weekend.

Cook will represent the MLav Racing Team, pairing a British team with a British rider at their home race.

Marcos Uriarte and Adrian Cruces Serrano, MLav Racing’s usual riders, are both sidelined with injury.

“Marcos is still recovering and should be back for Aragon. Unfortunately Adrian had a training crash and broke his collarbone this week,” the team confirmed.

“So it has provided this opportunity to give Max his first home GP.

“Max: a quality Moto3 rider who is now our rival in the British Superbike Championship has bulked up for superbikes, so a Moto3 return will be a challenge.

“However we approach it with only one goal; to enjoy our home GP!

“A big thanks to Darren and Nigel of AJN Steelstock Kawasaki for allowing us to utilise their charge this weekend.”

Cook last competed in Moto3 five years ago, riding a Honda, but never raced at Silverstone.

He has since been focused on BSB - last weekend, at Donington Park, he finished 10th riding a Kawasaki in Race 3 of the round.

He will immediately switch focus to Honda machinery and the Moto3 championship this weekend.

Cook will team with Eddie O'Shea who reacted: "New team mate for the British GP!

"Not quite what I had on my bingo card but looking forward to it brother."