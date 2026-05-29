2026 Italian Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round seven, the Italian Grand Prix, which saw Scott Ogden fastest on the opening day.

Scott Ogden, Moto3, 2026
Scott Ogden, Moto3, 2026
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Friday’s Moto3 action at Mugello saw a late lap from Scott Ogden lead the riders heading straight to Q2 after Practice for the Italian Grand Prix.

The CIP Green Power rider was down in 18th for the start of his final flying lap, but had placed his KTM well in the last large group on track to arrive at the chequered flag.

That allowed the British rider to gain from the bikes ahead for a 1m 55.812s lap, to lead the way directly to Q2.

Marco Morelli was early out for his final run, first running solo then circulating with Alvaro Carpe, on his way to second for Aspar, just 0.036s slower than Ogden’s best effort.

Also alone on track, Adrian Fernandez worked solo for the third best time, the top Honda on Friday for Leopard.

David Munoz was nearer the front of the same group as Ogden, moving from 10th to third, only losing one place to the riders behind as the 19 bike went top, to finish fourth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Catalan polesitter Valentin Perrone was fifth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, just quicker than the second Dynavolt bike of David Almansa in sixth.

Joel Esteban was seventh for the Level Up - MTA team, tight on times with eighth fastest rider Ryusei Yamanaka as he continued his improved run with MT helmets and top rookie Veda Pratama in ninth for Honda Team Asia.

Another newcomer, Jesus Rios, showed his hand after sitting last after the earlier wet session, to complete the top ten for Rivacold Snipers, half a second off the lead time.

The remaining Q2 progression spots went to Joel Kelso, who lead the session early on for Gryd MLav Racing on his way to 11th, 12th placed Carpe for Red Bull KTM Ajo, Eddie O’Shea on the second MLav bike in 13th and championship leader Maximo Quiles.

The Aspar rider had moved up from 11th to seventh after escaping the group of riders who followed him out of the pits for his final run, before that time dropped to 14th, holding on for the final Q2 slot.

Local hero Guido Pini did not quite make the cut. Banners and flares for the most local rider to the track had been in action since FP1, but the Leopard rider was a close 17th, so will need a Q1 visit.

Falls slowed progress for Adrian Cruces, who was 24th, and Hakim Danish, already a crasher in FP1, who slid down the track at turn 14 on his elbows and knees, but returned to the pits unharmed.


Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Italian Moto3  - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)1m 55.812s
2Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+0.036s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.151s
4David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.244s
5Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.343s
6David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.383s
7Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.420s
8Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.471s
9Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.493s
10Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.529s
11Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.581s
12Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.597s
13Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.613s
14Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+0.622s
15Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.694s
16Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+0.729s
17Guido PiniITALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.786s
18Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+0.809s
19Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.916s
20Matteo BertelleITALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.027s
21Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.042s
22Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.124s
23Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.195s
24Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.548s
25Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.620s
26Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.745s

Official Italian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 54.758s
All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1m 53.926s
Best Pole: David Alonso (2024) 1m 54.194s

Free Practice 1

The first session of the day took place on a damp track after a early shower in Mugello, with the final times around 10 seconds quicker than the opening laps, lead by Fernandez. Esteban improved to a late second, with Quiles a constant figure at the top of the timing screens for third.

Rookie Brian Uriarte was over a second away in fourth, with Cormac Buchanan completing the wet top five.

Another rookie, Leo Rammenstorfer, put in his best session to date in seventh, while recent injury returnee Munoz was clearly more cautious, in 14th.

O’Shea was one of several riders to take a turn leading the session, but as the pace picked up he dropped to 16th, still well ahead of his MLav team-mate Kelso in 25th.

Catalan runner-up Carpe did not like the conditions on arrival in Italy, sat down in 23rd, while Hakim Danish showed why, pushing as one of the riders leading the way, he fell at turn three.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026  Italian Moto3  - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)2m 09.930s
2Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.239s
3Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+0.334s
4Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.151s
5Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.168s
6Matteo BertelleITALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.217s
7Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.368s
8Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.556s
9Guido PiniITALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.668s
10Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+1.795s
11Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.829s
12Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.066s
13Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+2.074s
14David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+2.090s
15Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.545s
16Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.619s
17Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.707s
18Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+2.775s
19Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+2.799s
20Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.024s
21Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+3.119s
22David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+3.339s
23Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+3.347s
24Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.569s
25Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+3.906s
26Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+6.310s

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