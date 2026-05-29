2026 Italian Moto3  - Practice Results

Friday’s Moto3 action at Mugello saw a late lap from Scott Ogden lead the riders heading straight to Q2 after Practice for the Italian Grand Prix.

The CIP Green Power rider was down in 18th for the start of his final flying lap, but had placed his KTM well in the last large group on track to arrive at the chequered flag.

That allowed the British rider to gain from the bikes ahead for a 1m 55.812s lap, to lead the way directly to Q2.

Marco Morelli was early out for his final run, first running solo then circulating with Alvaro Carpe, on his way to second for Aspar, just 0.036s slower than Ogden’s best effort.

Also alone on track, Adrian Fernandez worked solo for the third best time, the top Honda on Friday for Leopard.

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David Munoz was nearer the front of the same group as Ogden, moving from 10th to third, only losing one place to the riders behind as the 19 bike went top, to finish fourth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Catalan polesitter Valentin Perrone was fifth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, just quicker than the second Dynavolt bike of David Almansa in sixth.

Joel Esteban was seventh for the Level Up - MTA team, tight on times with eighth fastest rider Ryusei Yamanaka as he continued his improved run with MT helmets and top rookie Veda Pratama in ninth for Honda Team Asia.

Another newcomer, Jesus Rios, showed his hand after sitting last after the earlier wet session, to complete the top ten for Rivacold Snipers, half a second off the lead time.

The remaining Q2 progression spots went to Joel Kelso, who lead the session early on for Gryd MLav Racing on his way to 11th, 12th placed Carpe for Red Bull KTM Ajo, Eddie O’Shea on the second MLav bike in 13th and championship leader Maximo Quiles.

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The Aspar rider had moved up from 11th to seventh after escaping the group of riders who followed him out of the pits for his final run, before that time dropped to 14th, holding on for the final Q2 slot.

Local hero Guido Pini did not quite make the cut. Banners and flares for the most local rider to the track had been in action since FP1, but the Leopard rider was a close 17th, so will need a Q1 visit.

Falls slowed progress for Adrian Cruces, who was 24th, and Hakim Danish, already a crasher in FP1, who slid down the track at turn 14 on his elbows and knees, but returned to the pits unharmed.



Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Italian Moto3 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 55.812s 2 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +0.036s 3 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.151s 4 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.244s 5 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.343s 6 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.383s 7 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.420s 8 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.471s 9 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.493s 10 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.529s 11 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.581s 12 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.597s 13 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.613s 14 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +0.622s 15 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.694s 16 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +0.729s 17 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.786s 18 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +0.809s 19 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.916s 20 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.027s 21 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.042s 22 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.124s 23 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.195s 24 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.548s 25 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.620s 26 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.745s

Official Italian Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 54.758s

All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1m 53.926s

Best Pole: David Alonso (2024) 1m 54.194s

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Free Practice 1

The first session of the day took place on a damp track after a early shower in Mugello, with the final times around 10 seconds quicker than the opening laps, lead by Fernandez. Esteban improved to a late second, with Quiles a constant figure at the top of the timing screens for third.

Rookie Brian Uriarte was over a second away in fourth, with Cormac Buchanan completing the wet top five.

Another rookie, Leo Rammenstorfer, put in his best session to date in seventh, while recent injury returnee Munoz was clearly more cautious, in 14th.

O’Shea was one of several riders to take a turn leading the session, but as the pace picked up he dropped to 16th, still well ahead of his MLav team-mate Kelso in 25th.

Catalan runner-up Carpe did not like the conditions on arrival in Italy, sat down in 23rd, while Hakim Danish showed why, pushing as one of the riders leading the way, he fell at turn three.

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FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times: