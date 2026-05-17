2026 Catalunya Moto3 - Race Results

Moto3 were the first race on track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and gave the home fans an electric race which went down to the run to the line, with Maximo Quiles taking a close victory.

Championship leader Quiles had fell into the pack with a gear issue, and ran over the green paint on several occasions to keep in the lead group.

The number 28 swung around on his different, preferred line to push into the lead on the final lap, but had a track limits warning to manage, with no chances left. His last lap was deemed clean, with a challenge all the way from David Munoz, who tried the popular inside line to lead out of the final corner.

The Aspar rider had the better position and slipstreamed past his fellow Spaniard for a tight win.

Alvaro Carpe had fought up from 14th on the grid, was also on a warning but in touch.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider found himself in the right place to take advantage of the tow, making up for his Friday falls by running on the grass and staying on board to move from 13th on the grid to second - just 0.094s behind Quiles and four thousandths ahead of third.

The final rostrum slot went to Munoz, who could not hold off Carpe, despite leaving him with no room on tack as he pushed to hold Quiles, finishing third for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP completing an all Spanish podium, all on KTM machinery.

Rookie Brian Uriarte was a close fourth for Red Bull KTM Ajo after leading several laps, only off the rostrum as the experienced riders ahead managed the drive into the final corner better.

David Almansa also had several turns out front on his way to fifth on the second Dynavolt bike, dropped by the leaders slightly as a gap formed late in the race from the final push for the podium.

The Spaniard was under pressure from Marco Morelli on the second Aspar bike, on a charge after he also dropped back over the opening laps after qualifying fifth, recovering to sixth.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The seventh rider to see the chequered flag was Hakim Danish. After topping Friday the rookie found qualifying tough, his speed making him a tow target and leaving him tenth on the grid. The pace of the Malaysian on the MT Helmets bike was undeniable and he was in the lead group for a podium place until running wide late in the race.

Veda Pratama had qualified down in 20th but had made his way into the top ten after just a handful of laps at a circuit where all the rookies have more experience. The Honda Team Asia rider bridged the gap for an eighth place finish, the best Honda finisher.

Adrian Fernandez was at the sharp end over the first few laps, but began to fade, finishing ninth for Leopard, the first rider a second away from the leaders and only just in front of Casey O’Gorman who competed the top ten.

O’Gorman had qualified 12th, but the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider was handed a huge grid penalty of 12 places, lining up 24th for riding “extremely slowly” in Q1. That could have hurt the Irish riders chances in the race,but spurred him on to lead the chasing pack and pull them into contention.

Eddie O’Shea was also pushing, moving up for Gryd MLav, but was a distant eleventh.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Valentin Perrone took pole position but rapidly slid back to 15th before a late rally to 12th for the Tech3 team.

The remaining points went to Adrian Cruces in 13th for CIP Green Power, 14th placed Matteo Bertelle for Level Up -MTA and Ryusei Yamanaka on the second MT Helmets bike in 15th.

Rico Salmela had a long lap penalty for riding slowly in practice, re-joining 20th the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider made it back to 17th

There was also two long lap penalties handed out In the race for Guido Pini, who finished 21st.

Official Catalan Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2024) 1m 46.748s

All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1m 45.905s

Best Pole: David Alonso (2024) 1m 45.905s

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT



Crashes, injuries and replacements

There were to fallers in the race, early contact saw Nicola Carraro sent flying at turn 10. Rookie Jesus Rios was in the mix at the front when he pushed too hard and crashed out at the end of the penultimate lap.

Championship Standings

Max Quiles arrived with a 46 point advantage, now extended to 64 after adding the maximum 25 points from back to back race wins.

Fernandez sits second on 76 points, with Carpe closing in on 73. the top five in the title race is completed by Marco Morelli, picking up 2 positions on 58 in fourth, and top overall rookie, Pratama, also on 58 points.

His nearest rival, Uriarte has so far gained 42 points after six rounds.

Full Moto3 race results can be found below.

2026 Catalan Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) 32m 28.964s 2 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.094s 3 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.098s 4 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.128s 5 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.552s 6 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.581s 7 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.623s 8 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.984s 9 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.011s 10 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.151s 11 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +5.236s 12 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +9.805s 13 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +9.853s 14 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +9.909s 15 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +9.951s 16 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +10.008s 17 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +10.074s 18 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +10.785s 19 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +18.949s 20 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +20.297s 21 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +21.969s 22 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +27.942s 23 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +27.991s 24 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +40.082s 25 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 26 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT



