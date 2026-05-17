Alex Rins says what we're all thinking.
MotoGP Catalunya LIVE: Reaction after race overshadowed by major crashes
Lap by lap updates from the 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Fabio Di Giannantonio wins shortened race
- Martin taken out by Fernandez
- Zarco involved in serious Turn 1 crash
- Alex Marquez in hospital after serious crash
The 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix takes place today, Sunday 17 May, with Pedro Acosta looking to convert pole position into a maiden victory in the premier class.
The factory KTM rider snatched pole on Saturday to end his two-year drought, as well as a six-year wait for the Austrian manufacturer's works team, to lead the field in qualifying.
He narrowly missed out on a second sprint success of the season, after Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez beat him by 0.041s on Saturday afternoon at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Marquez will be going for back-to-back Barcelona grand prix victories, though he admitted after the sprint that he didn't feel like he was the favourite given the lack of front-end feeling he was having on his GP26.
He will go from third on the grid this afternoon, while VR46 Ducati rider Franco Morbidelli starts second.
Aprilia will be hoping for a better day, after Jorge Martin crashed out of the sprint, bringing his total of falls to four for the weekend so far.
That offered a reprieve for team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who maintained his championship lead despite struggling to ninth. His points gap is now two ahead of Sunday's grand prix.
There are no penalties affecting the grid order.
2026 Catalan MotoGP: Sunday schedule
Race (25 laps) - 1pm BST
Joan Mir has lost his Catalan Grand Prix podium due to a tyre pressure penalty.
Official: Joan Mir penalised, loses Catalunya MotoGP podium
Jorge Martin apologises to Aprilia after angry Catalunya MotoGP pit reaction
LCR MotoGP boss gives Johann Zarco update after scary Turn 1 crash
LCR boss provides first Johann Zarco update after Catalunya Turn 1 incident
Fabio Di Giannantonio has given his perspective of the terrifying Acosta/Marquez crash
Fabio Di Giannantonio “tried to hide” during Marquez/Acosta Barcelona MotoGP crash
Easy to forget DiGia was literally hit by a huge piece of bike before this win. Incredible resilience.
Fabio Di Giannantonio won a shortened Catalan Grand Prix after two red flags
Fabio Di Giannantonio wins Catalunya MotoGP marred by two major crashes
There are several tyre pressure warnings.
Most notably, Joan Mir in second is facing investigation.
Ogura has been given a three-second penalty.
Ai Ogura smacked Acosta off at the last corner trying to pass him.
Joan Mir and Honda are on the podium in second. Fermin Aldeguer completes the podium.
Acosta crashes at the last corner!
Fabio Di Giannantonio wins the Catalan Grand Prix! It's his first win in three years.
Aldeguer gets Acosta at Turn 3 now. That's the podium gone.
Mir launches it on Acosta at Turn 1 and is second!
Last lap. DiGia leads by 0.8s. This is his race to lose.
DiGia is gone. He's 0.7s clear.
Acosta may not finish on the podium here if he's not careful. Mir is crawling over him.
Two to go. DiGia leads!
DiGia launches it on Acosta at Turn 10 and holds it through Turn 11. He leads!
Aldeguer is now right behind Mir. Ogura also with him. This is a five-way battle for the win!
DiGia has a look again into Turn 1, but Acosta still leads.
Three laps to go.