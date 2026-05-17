Fabio Quartararo felt “a bit stupid” in Catalunya MotoGP Sprint

Fabio Quartararo said the Yamaha V4's lack of engine performance left him feeling “a bit stupid” during Saturday’s Catalunya MotoGP Sprint.

After qualifying seventh, the Frenchman was gradually shuffled backwards and eventually crossed the finish line in 13th place.

"Fabio did well in qualifying and had a solid start to the Sprint, but struggled to defend his position," Monster Yamaha team principal Massimo Meregalli acknowledged.

Many of the overtakes occurred on the main straight, where Quartararo recorded a personal best weekend speed of 351.7km/h during the Sprint.

Top speed only tells part of the straight-line story - slipstreams, traction and acceleration also play a role - but as an indicator, the best Sprint speed was 360.0km/h by Pedro Acosta’s KTM.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The fastest Aprilia reached 358.8km/h with Ai Ogura, Honda managed 357.6km/h with Diogo Moreira, and Ducati recorded 355.2km/h with Pecco Bagnaia.

“Here, we know already with the long straight - yesterday I felt a bit stupid!” Quartararo told Pol Espargaro during the Sunday morning rider parade. “But I tried to manage the best result possible.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The former world champion bounced back with second behind Joan Mir in warm-up but expects tricky conditions for this afternoon’s grand prix.

“When the grip is not so bad like this morning, fresh, we can go fast. But after Moto2, we know it’s more slippery,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Although Le Mans was held last weekend, Quartararo and Johann Zarco continue to enjoy plenty of French support at Catalunya.

“Honestly, it’s crazy the amount of French flags, or with the ‘20’,” Quartararo said. “This track is closer to my hometown than Le Mans but many fans are here also for Johann. So really happy.”

Zarco, who finished fifth and the top Honda rider in the Sprint, added:

“I was very happy about yesterday. I’d love to fight for the podium, but I cannot at the moment.

“Let’s see this afternoon over double the number of laps and with the medium tyre.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race? Pedro Acosta 6% (7 votes) Marco Bezzecchi 20% (24 votes) Pecco Bagnaia 3% (4 votes) Fabio di Giannantonio 2% (2 votes) Jorge Martin 34% (41 votes) Alex Marquez 29% (34 votes) Ai Ogura 4% (5 votes) Other (tell us in the comments section) 2% (2 votes) Total votes: 119 Register or Log In to vote