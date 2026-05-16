Pedro Acosta blasts to pole position for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.

The Friday leader put his KTM 0.233s ahead of a surprise challenge from Franco Morbidelli, who delighted watching team boss Valentino Rossi with second place.

Defending Catalunya Grand Prix winner Alex Marquez completes the front row.

Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia), Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) and Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) will form row two ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.

Aprilia title leaders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin both crashed: Martin in Q1 and Bezzecchi at the start of the crucial final run in Q2, causing Rossi to throw his hands in the air in despair.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Bezzecchi, currently one point ahead of Martin, dropped to twelfth and last in Q2, while Le Mans winner Martin salvaged ninth.

Bagnaia misses Q2

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Martin advanced through Qualifying 1, behind surprise leader Franco Morbidelli, despite suffering a third crash of the weekend.

Pecco Bagnaia was first of those to miss out on the final Q2 transfer spots and will start from 13th, while Le Mans podium finisher Ai Ogura was left in 18th.

Fermin Aldeguer and Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will start from last, also crashed in Q1.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The 12-lap Sprint starts at 3pm local time this afternoon.

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'38.068s 7/8 364k 2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.233s 7/8 355k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.274s 3/8 356k 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.385s 3/8 356k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.406s 3/8 353k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.409s 7/8 359k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.443s 6/8 351k 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.529s 7/8 358k 9 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.584s 6/7 359k 10 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.618s 3/8 359k 11 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.705s 8/8 353k 12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.717s 3/5 353k Qualifying 1: 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'38.752s 7/7 358k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'38.797s 3/8 361k 15 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 1'38.851s 6/7 354k 16 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'39.011s 7/8 354k 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'39.071s 3/7 355k 18 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1'39.212s 6/8 358k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'39.280s 6/7 355k 20 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'39.324s 2/8 354k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 1'39.876s 2/7 351k 22 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1'42.945s 5/5 347k

* Rookie.

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)

Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025) Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Joan Mir, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Final Practice:

Joan Mir gives Honda a glimpse of what they’ll be missing next season by leading final practice for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.

The former world champion put his RC213V ahead of Friday leader Pedro Acosta (KTM), VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio and Le Mans winner Jorge Martin.

Most riders chose used soft tyres for the race-preparation session, but Acosta began on mediums front and rear.

Title leader Marco Bezzecchi and rookie Diogo Moreira used a soft front and medium rear.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Ai Ogura picked a medium front and soft rear.

Johann Zarco suffered a fast crash at Turn 14 on his first flying lap.

Joan Mir, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Pecco Bagnaia and double Le Mans winner Jorge Martin, will now begin.

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is missing this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is returning to action after missing the past three grands prix due to a similar screw issue.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his second wildcard entry of the season.

* Rookie.

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'39.425s 3/14 358k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.218s 5/14 360k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.227s 11/12 354k 4 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.231s 6/13 358k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.331s 10/13 348k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.384s 10/14 353k 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.385s 4/12 355k 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.419s 10/13 351k 9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.466s 5/11 358k 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.544s 8/13 356k 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.564s 13/14 354k 12 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.571s 4/12 353k 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.638s 4/15 354k 14 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.646s 5/11 353k 15 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.677s 7/8 352k 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.915s 10/11 353k 17 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.936s 5/11 353k 18 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +0.946s 10/14 346k 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.107s 10/14 351k 20 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.249s 8/12 355k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.291s 7/11 346k 22 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.783s 6/8 348k

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)

Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025) Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race? Pedro Acosta 4% (4 votes) Marco Bezzecchi 22% (23 votes) Pecco Bagnaia 4% (4 votes) Fabio di Giannantonio 1% (1 vote) Jorge Martin 38% (40 votes) Alex Marquez 25% (26 votes) Ai Ogura 5% (5 votes) Other (tell us in the comments section) 2% (2 votes) Total votes: 105 Register or Log In to vote



