2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Full Qualifying Results

Full qualifying results from the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 of 22.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Pedro Acosta blasts to pole position for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.

The Friday leader put his KTM 0.233s ahead of a surprise challenge from Franco Morbidelli, who delighted watching team boss Valentino Rossi with second place.

Defending Catalunya Grand Prix winner Alex Marquez completes the front row.

Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia), Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) and Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) will form row two ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.

Aprilia title leaders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin both crashed: Martin in Q1 and Bezzecchi at the start of the crucial final run in Q2, causing Rossi to throw his hands in the air in despair.

Bezzecchi, currently one point ahead of Martin, dropped to twelfth and last in Q2, while Le Mans winner Martin salvaged ninth.

Bagnaia misses Q2

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Martin advanced through Qualifying 1, behind surprise leader Franco Morbidelli, despite suffering a third crash of the weekend.

Pecco Bagnaia was first of those to miss out on the final Q2 transfer spots and will start from 13th, while Le Mans podium finisher Ai Ogura was left in 18th.

Fermin Aldeguer and Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will start from last, also crashed in Q1.

The 12-lap Sprint starts at 3pm local time this afternoon.

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Full Qualifying Results

 
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'38.068s7/8364k
2Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.233s7/8355k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.274s3/8356k
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.385s3/8356k
5Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.406s3/8353k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.409s7/8359k
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.443s6/8351k
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.529s7/8358k
9Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.584s6/7359k
10Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.618s3/8359k
11Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.705s8/8353k
12Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.717s3/5353k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'38.752s7/7358k
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'38.797s3/8361k
15Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)1'38.851s6/7354k
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'39.011s7/8354k
17Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'39.071s3/7355k
18Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)1'39.212s6/8358k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'39.280s6/7355k
20Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'39.324s2/8354k
21Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)1'39.876s2/7351k
22Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1'42.945s5/5347k

* Rookie.

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

 

Joan Mir, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Joan Mir, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Final Practice:

Joan Mir gives Honda a glimpse of what they’ll be missing next season by leading final practice for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.

The former world champion put his RC213V ahead of Friday leader Pedro Acosta (KTM), VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio and Le Mans winner Jorge Martin.

Most riders chose used soft tyres for the race-preparation session, but Acosta began on mediums front and rear.

Title leader Marco Bezzecchi and rookie Diogo Moreira used a soft front and medium rear.

Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Ai Ogura picked a medium front and soft rear.

Johann Zarco suffered a fast crash at Turn 14 on his first flying lap.

Joan Mir, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
Joan Mir, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Pecco Bagnaia and double Le Mans winner Jorge Martin, will now begin.

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is missing this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm.

Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is returning to action after missing the past three grands prix due to a similar screw issue.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his second wildcard entry of the season.

* Rookie.

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'39.425s3/14358k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.218s5/14360k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.227s11/12354k
4Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.231s6/13358k
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.331s10/13348k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.384s10/14353k
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.385s4/12355k
8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.419s10/13351k
9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.466s5/11358k
10Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.544s8/13356k
11Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.564s13/14354k
12Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.571s4/12353k
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.638s4/15354k
14Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.646s5/11353k
15Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.677s7/8352k
16Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.915s10/11353k
17Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.936s5/11353k
18Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+0.946s10/14346k
19Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.107s10/14351k
20Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.249s8/12355k
21Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+1.291s7/11346k
22Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.783s6/8348k

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race?

Pedro Acosta
4% (4 votes)
Marco Bezzecchi
22% (23 votes)
Pecco Bagnaia
4% (4 votes)
Fabio di Giannantonio
1% (1 vote)
Jorge Martin
38% (40 votes)
Alex Marquez
25% (26 votes)
Ai Ogura
5% (5 votes)
Other (tell us in the comments section)
2% (2 votes)
Total votes: 105
Register or Log In to vote


 

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - FP2, Qualifying & Sprint Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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