2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Full Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results from the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 of 22.
Pedro Acosta blasts to pole position for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.
The Friday leader put his KTM 0.233s ahead of a surprise challenge from Franco Morbidelli, who delighted watching team boss Valentino Rossi with second place.
Defending Catalunya Grand Prix winner Alex Marquez completes the front row.
Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia), Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) and Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) will form row two ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.
Aprilia title leaders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin both crashed: Martin in Q1 and Bezzecchi at the start of the crucial final run in Q2, causing Rossi to throw his hands in the air in despair.
Bezzecchi, currently one point ahead of Martin, dropped to twelfth and last in Q2, while Le Mans winner Martin salvaged ninth.
Bagnaia misses Q2
Martin advanced through Qualifying 1, behind surprise leader Franco Morbidelli, despite suffering a third crash of the weekend.
Pecco Bagnaia was first of those to miss out on the final Q2 transfer spots and will start from 13th, while Le Mans podium finisher Ai Ogura was left in 18th.
Fermin Aldeguer and Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will start from last, also crashed in Q1.
The 12-lap Sprint starts at 3pm local time this afternoon.
2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'38.068s
|7/8
|364k
|2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.233s
|7/8
|355k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.274s
|3/8
|356k
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.385s
|3/8
|356k
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.406s
|3/8
|353k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.409s
|7/8
|359k
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.443s
|6/8
|351k
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.529s
|7/8
|358k
|9
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.584s
|6/7
|359k
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.618s
|3/8
|359k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.705s
|8/8
|353k
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.717s
|3/5
|353k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'38.752s
|7/7
|358k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'38.797s
|3/8
|361k
|15
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|1'38.851s
|6/7
|354k
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'39.011s
|7/8
|354k
|17
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'39.071s
|3/7
|355k
|18
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|1'39.212s
|6/8
|358k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'39.280s
|6/7
|355k
|20
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'39.324s
|2/8
|354k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|1'39.876s
|2/7
|351k
|22
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1'42.945s
|5/5
|347k
* Rookie.
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)
Final Practice:
Joan Mir gives Honda a glimpse of what they’ll be missing next season by leading final practice for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.
The former world champion put his RC213V ahead of Friday leader Pedro Acosta (KTM), VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio and Le Mans winner Jorge Martin.
Most riders chose used soft tyres for the race-preparation session, but Acosta began on mediums front and rear.
Title leader Marco Bezzecchi and rookie Diogo Moreira used a soft front and medium rear.
Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Ai Ogura picked a medium front and soft rear.
Johann Zarco suffered a fast crash at Turn 14 on his first flying lap.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Pecco Bagnaia and double Le Mans winner Jorge Martin, will now begin.
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is missing this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm.
Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.
Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is returning to action after missing the past three grands prix due to a similar screw issue.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his second wildcard entry of the season.
* Rookie.
2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'39.425s
|3/14
|358k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.218s
|5/14
|360k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.227s
|11/12
|354k
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.231s
|6/13
|358k
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.331s
|10/13
|348k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.384s
|10/14
|353k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.385s
|4/12
|355k
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.419s
|10/13
|351k
|9
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.466s
|5/11
|358k
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.544s
|8/13
|356k
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.564s
|13/14
|354k
|12
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.571s
|4/12
|353k
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.638s
|4/15
|354k
|14
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.646s
|5/11
|353k
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.677s
|7/8
|352k
|16
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.915s
|10/11
|353k
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.936s
|5/11
|353k
|18
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+0.946s
|10/14
|346k
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.107s
|10/14
|351k
|20
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.249s
|8/12
|355k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.291s
|7/11
|346k
|22
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.783s
|6/8
|348k
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)