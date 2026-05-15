2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

Pedro Acosta bagged his place in Q2 on Friday afternoon at the 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, after leading Practice for KTM.

But the big shock of the day was Jorge Martin. The French Grand Prix winner suffered a heavy crash in FP1, and looked off-colour on Friday afternoon in Practice.

A second fall late in the session left him outside of the top 10 and facing Q1 for the first time this season. It ends the French Grand Prix winner's 100% Q2 appearance record this year.

He will join Pecco Bagnaia - who was on pole at Le Mans - in Q1 on Saturday morning, as well as Ai Ogura - who was third in the French Grand Prix - who crashed in Practice.

The top two at the end of Q1 on Saturday morning will advance to Q2 and fight for pole position.

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Which riders have made it into Q2 at the 2026 Catalan MotoGP?

Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 5 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 8 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 9 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)

Which riders are in Q1 at the 2026 MotoGP Catalan MotoGP

11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 13 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 14 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 16 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 17 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 18 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 20 Maverick Vinales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)