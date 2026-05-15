2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
The full list of riders who have made it to Q2, and who must go through Q1 in qualifying at the 2026 Catalan Grand Prix
Pedro Acosta bagged his place in Q2 on Friday afternoon at the 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, after leading Practice for KTM.
But the big shock of the day was Jorge Martin. The French Grand Prix winner suffered a heavy crash in FP1, and looked off-colour on Friday afternoon in Practice.
A second fall late in the session left him outside of the top 10 and facing Q1 for the first time this season. It ends the French Grand Prix winner's 100% Q2 appearance record this year.
He will join Pecco Bagnaia - who was on pole at Le Mans - in Q1 on Saturday morning, as well as Ai Ogura - who was third in the French Grand Prix - who crashed in Practice.
The top two at the end of Q1 on Saturday morning will advance to Q2 and fight for pole position.
Which riders have made it into Q2 at the 2026 Catalan MotoGP?
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
Which riders are in Q1 at the 2026 MotoGP Catalan MotoGP
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|14
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|16
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|17
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|19
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|20
|Maverick Vinales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)