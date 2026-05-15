2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

The full list of riders who have made it to Q2, and who must go through Q1 in qualifying at the 2026 Catalan Grand Prix

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
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Pedro Acosta bagged his place in Q2 on Friday afternoon at the 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, after leading Practice for KTM. 

But the big shock of the day was Jorge Martin. The French Grand Prix winner suffered a heavy crash in FP1, and looked off-colour on Friday afternoon in Practice. 

A second fall late in the session left him outside of the top 10 and facing Q1 for the first time this season. It ends the French Grand Prix winner's 100% Q2 appearance record this year. 

He will join Pecco Bagnaia - who was on pole at Le Mans - in Q1 on Saturday morning, as well as Ai Ogura - who was third in the French Grand Prix - who crashed in Practice. 

The top two at the end of Q1 on Saturday morning will advance to Q2 and fight for pole position. 

Which riders have made it into Q2 at the 2026 Catalan MotoGP?

PosRiderNatTeam
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
5Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
7Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
8Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
9Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)

Which riders are in Q1 at the 2026 MotoGP Catalan MotoGP

11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
12Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)
13Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
14Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
15Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
16Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
17Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
18Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
19Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
20Maverick VinalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
22Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)

In this article

2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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