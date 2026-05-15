Davide Brivio coy on Trackhouse future amid HRC MotoGP rumours

Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio didn’t deny rumours that he is set to leave the satellite Aprilia team for a senior role at HRC next season.

Brivio returned to the MotoGP paddock from F1 to join the new Trackhouse project at the start of 2024.

Trackhouse celebrated its debut victory with Raul Fernandez at Phillip Island last season, among six rostrums for the team.

Last weekend at Le Mans then saw team-mate Ai Ogura complete Aprilia’s historic MotoGP podium sweep.

Just hours before that Le Mans podium sweep, a Sky Italia report linked Brivio to a consultancy role within HRC.

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Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Then, ahead of this weekend’s Catalunya round, HRC team manager Alberto Puig was named as moving into a new senior advisory position for MotoGP and WorldSBK in 2027.

Who will replace Puig as team manager remains unclear, with Brivio still thought to be in line for a commercial role.

Either way, official confirmation of Brivio’s departure from Trackhouse is now widely expected.

“Who knows"

During Friday afternoon practice in Barcelona, MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard asked Brivio directly about the Honda rumours.

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“Let’s think about the Trackhouse, this weekend,” Brivio replied.

Asked if he would still be wearing Trackhouse colours next season, Brivio said: “Who knows.”

Brivio began his MotoGP career with Yamaha, overseeing four titles for Valentino Rossi, then Joan Mir’s 2020 world championship for Suzuki.

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