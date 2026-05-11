The other Aprilia podium at Le Mans that represents a major win for MotoGP

Aprilia’s historic 1-2-3 at the MotoGP French Grand Prix was completed by Ai Ogura, who chalked up his first podium and ended a 14-year drought for Japan.

Trackhouse caused a stir midway through 2024 when it announced it had signed Ai Ogura to a two-year deal.

That contract aged tremendously by the end of that season, with Ogura winning the Moto2 title, before breaching the top five in his MotoGP debut in 2025 on the satellite Aprilia.

In last weekend’s French Grand Prix, he worked his way through from the third row of the grid to snatch a podium place late on.

It was his first in MotoGP, and came weeks after he had one cruelly snatched from him by a technical issue at the US Grand Prix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Japan’s MotoGP podium drought has ended

Though Japan has a strong association with MotoGP, it has gone without podium success for well over a decade now.

Yamaha test rider Katsuyuki Nakasuga was the most recent podium finisher for the country before Ogura, though this came in 2012 in a bizarre wet race in Valencia.

Before that, the last dry podium for a Japanese rider was in 2006, when Shinya Nakano was second at Assen.

Ogura also represents a major milestone for MotoGP Sports Entertainment (formerly Dorna Sports), with the Trackhouse star the first rider from the Asia Talent Cup to score a MotoGP podium.

“For sure, I feel like the Japanese riders are growing in a good way now,” Ogura said after the French Grand Prix. “I was thinking to have another boost, and if this podium makes another boost to them, then it’s perfect for me. So, it’s good.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “Especially like the races after Thailand, [in Brazil and Austin], we really wanted to have one podium.

“So, super, super happy about the race. Not so much to say. Thank you to all the Trackhouse team.”

Ogura’s race pace is being held back by qualifying results

Ogura displayed immense pace in the latter stages of the race, which is something he has done repeatedly in 2026.

His average pace worked out slightly faster than Marco Bezzecchi’s in second, and was on par with race-winner Jorge Martin’s. He was 0.874s from the lead at the chequered flag.

2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Top 3 pace analysis Laps JM89 (H/S) MB72 (H/S) AO79 (H/S) 2 1m31.656s 1m31.819s 1m31.725s 3 31.744 31.57 32.364 4 31.481 31.38 31.486 5 31.443 31.396 31.502 6 31.464 31.544 31.486 7 31.811 31.567 31.833 8 31.463 31.736 32.087 9 32.373 31.588 32.002 10 31.713 31.484 31.738 11 31.313 31.589 31.684 12 31.578 31.511 31.56 13 31.385 31.537 31.658 14 31.333 31.564 31.6 15 31.232 31.7 31.629 16 31.469 31.838 31.48 17 31.661 31.587 31.547 18 31.758 31.669 31.556 19 31.31 31.852 31.371 20 31.324 31.489 31.437 21 31.845 31.945 31.378 22 31.472 31.722 31.402 23 31.248 31.491 31.52 24 31.651 31.788 31.604 25 31.868 32.71 31.664 26 32.047 32.129 31.901 27 32.341 32.03 31.877 Average pace 1m31.615s 1m31.701s 1m31.657s

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Race is 27 laps and how to use 27 laps, everybody is different,” he said. “So, it’s good to have late race pace, but I’m third…”

Ogura qualified ninth at Le Mans, which became eighth on Sunday after Marc Marquez was ruled out through injury. In the previous two rounds, he was 11th, while in Thailand he was eighth. Brazil represents the high point, with Ogura sixth on the grid.

His lower starting positions are pinning him back from really tapping into the potential of his strong late-race pace. At Le Mans, a failed overtake on Fabio Quartararo in the early stages cost him crucial time.

These are battles that can happen further down the pack, but which ultimately prove too costly.