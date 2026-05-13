Raul Fernandez: “Time to change something”, after Ogura MotoGP podium

Raul Fernandez wants to rethink race preparation after missing out during Aprilia's historic Le Mans MotoGP podium sweep.

Raul Fernandez, Ogura, Bezzecchi, Martin, 2025 French MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, Ogura, Bezzecchi, Martin, 2025 French MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

On a day when Aprilia celebrated an historic MotoGP podium sweep at Le Mans, the other RS-GP of Raul Fernandez took the chequered flag in eighth place.

The Spaniard finished almost twelve seconds from Trackhouse team-mate Ai Ogura, who took his first premier-class podium in third behind factory riders Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

Fernandez, winner of last year’s Phillip Island round, kicked off this season promisingly with a double podium in Buriram.

However, he hasn’t finished higher than sixth since, a position he also holds in the world championship, albeit now as the lowest-ranked RS-GP rider.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 French MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 French MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"Time to change something"

“I feel that we are working well, but we're missing something,” Raul Fernandez told MotoGP.com. “I think maybe it is time to change something on how we prepare for the race.”

Although Fernandez only qualified 13th, his Qualifying 1 lap time was a fraction faster than Ogura set for ninth on the grid in Q2, and only 0.25s behind Bezzecchi’s front row.

However, Fernandez is unable to repeat that kind of performance in race situations.

“In terms of pace, I am always quite close to all Aprilias. In terms of time attack here, especially, I was very close to Jorge Ai, and Marco,” he confirmed.

“But when I am in a race and I have a slipstream, I cannot make what I want with a bike.

“So maybe for the future we need to try to understand what we have to change and how we have to prepare the race, because maybe right now this is the key.

“Of course, I'm happy for Aprilia they are making a super good job. I think we are not far from there, but we have two different ways: [either] we can make a better qualifying and we are in third or second row, or we need to find something to overtake.”

Fernandez starts this weekend’s Catalan round five points behind Ogura.

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race?

Pedro Acosta
0% (0 votes)
Marco Bezzecchi
17% (2 votes)
Pecco Bagnaia
0% (0 votes)
Fabio di Giannantonio
0% (0 votes)
Jorge Martin
58% (7 votes)
Alex Marquez
25% (3 votes)
Ai Ogura
0% (0 votes)
Other
0% (0 votes)
Total votes: 12
Register or Log In to vote

Raul Fernandez: “Time to change something”, after Ogura MotoGP podium
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
Why Ai Ogura played down P1 at Jerez MotoGP test, Fernandez “super fast”
29/04/26
Ai Ogura, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jerez victory pace comes too late for Trackhouse rider: “I need to understand why”
27/04/26
Ai Ogura, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Trackhouse reacts to Ogura’s Yamaha move, bad news for Bulega?
24/04/26
Ai Ogura, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
MotoGP News
First Look: Trackhouse unveils striking new livery for Jerez MotoGP round
23/04/26
Trackhouse MotoGP livery for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix
MotoGP News
Trackhouse teases Spanish MotoGP “surprise”
22/04/26
Ai Ogura, SuperFile logos, 2026 US MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega: “My dream is MotoGP, we’re talking” amid 2027 rumours
16/04/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Valencia MotoGP.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox