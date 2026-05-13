MotoGP appoints former Channel 4 and Sky executive as CFO

MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group has appointed former Channel 4 and Sky executive Vince Russell as Chief Financial Officer.

Russell joins MotoGP’s leadership team with immediate effect.

Russell previously held several senior finance roles at Sky before serving as CFO of Channel 4 between 2018 and 2024.

He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Vince Russell appointed MotoGP Chief Financial Officer.

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“We are very pleased to welcome Vince to MotoGP at such an important moment for the business,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“As we continue to develop and grow as a global sports and entertainment platform, his experience across leading international media and technology organisations, combined with his track record of driving transformation and financial performance, will be invaluable to the next phase of our development."

Russell added: “I’m delighted to be joining MotoGP as the business enters an incredibly exciting new phase of growth.

“The sport has a passionate global fanbase and significant potential, and I look forward to working with Carmelo, Enrique and Carlos as well as the wider team to build on this strong foundation and support the next phase of its development."

Enrique Aldama will continue in his roles as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Board.

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