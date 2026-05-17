2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 of 22.
Joan Mir returns to the top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
The factory Honda rider, quickest in Saturday's final practice, could only qualify tenth and then didn’t get beyond turn one of the Sprint after being hit by Brad Binder’s fallen bike.
Mir finished Sunday's ten-minute warm-up 0.142s clear of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo (13th in the Sprint) with Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi in third.
Pole qualifier and Sprint runner-up Pedro Acosta was fourth for KTM, with Sprint winner Alex Marquez only 15th for Gresini Ducati.
Bezzecchi starts the race two points clear of team-mate Jorge Martin, who suffered his fourth crash of the weekend in the Sprint. Martin was twelfth in warm-up.
However, the emphasis in warm-up was on controlling tyre wear, already an issue in the Sprint and set to be a critical factor for the 25-lap grand prix.
All riders moved from the soft to medium rear tyre for warm-up, with a mix of soft and medium fronts.
2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'39.624s
|4/6
|355k
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.104s
|6/6
|354k
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.151s
|6/6
|354k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.226s
|5/6
|359k
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.352s
|4/6
|358k
|6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.422s
|6/6
|354k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.448s
|6/6
|358k
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.453s
|6/6
|354k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.472s
|5/6
|353k
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.480s
|4/6
|355k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.499s
|4/6
|358k
|12
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.668s
|6/6
|354k
|13
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.706s
|4/6
|355k
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.760s
|4/6
|356k
|15
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.782s
|4/6
|356k
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+0.942s
|5/6
|351k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.025s
|6/6
|352k
|18
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.060s
|5/6
|354k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.091s
|5/6
|358k
|20
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.292s
|5/6
|356k
|21
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.298s
|6/6
|355k
|22
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.726s
|4/4
|350k
* Rookie
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is missing this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm.
Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.
Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is returning to action after missing the past three grands prix due to a similar screw issue.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his second wildcard entry of the season.