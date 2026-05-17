2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 of 22.

Joan Mir,2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Joan Mir,2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Joan Mir returns to the top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP.

The factory Honda rider, quickest in Saturday's final practice, could only qualify tenth and then didn’t get beyond turn one of the Sprint after being hit by Brad Binder’s fallen bike.

Mir finished Sunday's ten-minute warm-up 0.142s clear of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo (13th in the Sprint) with Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi in third.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Pole qualifier and Sprint runner-up Pedro Acosta was fourth for KTM, with Sprint winner Alex Marquez only 15th for Gresini Ducati.

Bezzecchi starts the race two points clear of team-mate Jorge Martin, who suffered his fourth crash of the weekend in the Sprint. Martin was twelfth in warm-up.

However, the emphasis in warm-up was on controlling tyre wear, already an issue in the Sprint and set to be a critical factor for the 25-lap grand prix.

All riders moved from the soft to medium rear tyre for warm-up, with a mix of soft and medium fronts.

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Warm-up Results

 
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'39.624s4/6355k
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.104s6/6354k
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.151s6/6354k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.226s5/6359k
5Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.352s4/6358k
6Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.422s6/6354k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.448s6/6358k
8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.453s6/6354k
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.472s5/6353k
10Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.480s4/6355k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.499s4/6358k
12Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.668s6/6354k
13Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.706s4/6355k
14Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.760s4/6356k
15Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.782s4/6356k
16Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+0.942s5/6351k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.025s6/6352k
18Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.060s5/6354k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.091s5/6358k
20Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.292s5/6356k
21Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.298s6/6355k
22Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.726s4/4350k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is missing this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm.

Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is returning to action after missing the past three grands prix due to a similar screw issue.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his second wildcard entry of the season.

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race?

Pedro Acosta
6% (7 votes)
Marco Bezzecchi
20% (24 votes)
Pecco Bagnaia
3% (4 votes)
Fabio di Giannantonio
2% (2 votes)
Jorge Martin
34% (41 votes)
Alex Marquez
29% (34 votes)
Ai Ogura
4% (5 votes)
Other (tell us in the comments section)
2% (2 votes)
Total votes: 119
Register or Log In to vote

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Warm-up & Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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