Joan Mir returns to the top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP.

The factory Honda rider, quickest in Saturday's final practice, could only qualify tenth and then didn’t get beyond turn one of the Sprint after being hit by Brad Binder’s fallen bike.

Mir finished Sunday's ten-minute warm-up 0.142s clear of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo (13th in the Sprint) with Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi in third.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Pole qualifier and Sprint runner-up Pedro Acosta was fourth for KTM, with Sprint winner Alex Marquez only 15th for Gresini Ducati.

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Bezzecchi starts the race two points clear of team-mate Jorge Martin, who suffered his fourth crash of the weekend in the Sprint. Martin was twelfth in warm-up.

However, the emphasis in warm-up was on controlling tyre wear, already an issue in the Sprint and set to be a critical factor for the 25-lap grand prix.

All riders moved from the soft to medium rear tyre for warm-up, with a mix of soft and medium fronts.

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'39.624s 4/6 355k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.104s 6/6 354k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.151s 6/6 354k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.226s 5/6 359k 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.352s 4/6 358k 6 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.422s 6/6 354k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.448s 6/6 358k 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.453s 6/6 354k 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.472s 5/6 353k 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.480s 4/6 355k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.499s 4/6 358k 12 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.668s 6/6 354k 13 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.706s 4/6 355k 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.760s 4/6 356k 15 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.782s 4/6 356k 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +0.942s 5/6 351k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.025s 6/6 352k 18 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.060s 5/6 354k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.091s 5/6 358k 20 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.292s 5/6 356k 21 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.298s 6/6 355k 22 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.726s 4/4 350k

* Rookie

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Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)

Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025) Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is missing this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm.

Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is returning to action after missing the past three grands prix due to a similar screw issue.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his second wildcard entry of the season.

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Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race? Pedro Acosta 6% (7 votes) Marco Bezzecchi 20% (24 votes) Pecco Bagnaia 3% (4 votes) Fabio di Giannantonio 2% (2 votes) Jorge Martin 34% (41 votes) Alex Marquez 29% (34 votes) Ai Ogura 4% (5 votes) Other (tell us in the comments section) 2% (2 votes) Total votes: 119 Register or Log In to vote