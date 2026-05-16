Starting grid for the 2026 Catalunya MotoGP race

Pedro Acosta will be chasing a long-awaited debut MotoGP victory from pole position on Sunday at the Catalan MotoGP.

Among those standing in the KTM rider's way will be fellow front row starter Alex Marquez, who won last year's grand prix and beat Acosta to victory by just 0.041s in Saturday's Sprint race.

VR46's Franco Morbidelli surprised by topping Qualifying 1 on the way to his best grid place of the season, while Marquez starts from third on the factory-spec Gresini GP26.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez lines up as Aprilia's leading rider in fourth and will be joined on the second row by the top Honda of Johann Zarco and Morbidelli’s team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio, who was third in the Sprint.

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Fabio Quartararo continued his momentum from last weekend to claim seventh on the grid for Yamaha's V4, ahead of Brad Binder (KTM) and Jorge Martin (Aprilia).

Le Mans winner Martin and title-leading team-mate Marco Bezzecchi both crashed in qualifying.

Martin then made a further mistake in the Sprint, but is only two points behind Bezzecchi after the Italian's lowly ninth-place finish.

Bezzecchi starts just twelfth on the grid, behind Pramac’s Jack Miller.

Pecco Bagnaia failed to make it past Qualifying 1 and lines up 13th.

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Tech3’s Maverick Vinales will begin his first grand prix since Brazil from 17th

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez starts ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu in 21st after the WorldSBK champion joined Martin and Fermin Aldeguer in a Q1 fall.

Marc Marquez is missing this weekend’s event following shoulder and foot surgery.

The reigning champion has not been replaced, with Bagnaia the only Ducati Lenovo rider.

There are currently no penalties.

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The 24-lap Catalunya Sprint starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

2026 Catalunya MotoGP race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Pedro Acosta (pole), Franco Morbidelli, Alex Marquez

Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Johann Zarco, Fabio di Giannantonio

Row 3: Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder, Jorge Martin

Row 4: Joan Mir, Jack Miller, Marco Bezzecchi

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Row 5: Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Fermin Aldeguer

Row 6: Luca Marini, Maverick Vinales, Ai Ogura

Row 7: Alex Rins, Diogo Moreira, Augusto Fernandez

Row 8: Toprak Razgatlioglu

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race? Pedro Acosta 6% (6 votes) Marco Bezzecchi 21% (23 votes) Pecco Bagnaia 4% (4 votes) Fabio di Giannantonio 1% (1 vote) Jorge Martin 37% (40 votes) Alex Marquez 25% (27 votes) Ai Ogura 5% (5 votes) Other (tell us in the comments section) 2% (2 votes) Total votes: 108 Register or Log In to vote

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