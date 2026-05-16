Official: Tech3 ends Honda MotoGP speculation with new KTM deal

Tech3 will continue to run KTM machinery when the 850cc/Pirelli MotoGP era begins in 2027.

The French-based team, acquired by a consortium led by former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner at the start of this year, had been linked with a possible switch to Honda.

An official announcement on Saturday at the Catalan MotoGP confirmed that the Tech3-KTM partnership, which began in 2019, will continue with a new 'multi-year agreement'.

Red Bull, riders TBC

However, there was no news about next year's Tech3 riders or title sponsor, amid speculation that Red Bull might not continue backing all four RC16 machines.

Tech3 is currently tenth in the world championship with Enea Bastianini, who took the team's most recent podium in the COTA Sprint.

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KTM - which insists it views all four of its riders equally, with upgrades decided only by world championship order - has an option on both Bastianini and team-mate Maverick Vinales, returning from injury this weekend, for next season.

Tech3 will continue with KTM in 2027. © KTM Media

“In motorsport, the strongest partnerships are often the ones you already know inside out,” said Guenther Steiner. “With KTM and Tech3, we’re not starting from zero.

“Thanks to all the work by Hervé Poncharal and the team over the past few years we have a solid foundation with KTM, and that gives us a real advantage as we head into a completely new regulatory era.

“For both sides, this is about building on what already works. That continuity puts us in the best possible position to adapt quickly and stay competitive when the new rules come in.”

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After almost two decades with Yamaha, Tech3 claimed its first MotoGP wins with Miguel Oliveira in 2020.

The team's most successful KTM season to date was sixth overall by Pedro Acosta in 2024.

Enea Bastianini, Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech3. © Gold and Goose

“We’re very pleased to continue our journey together with Tech3," said KTM Motorsports director Pit Beirer.

"This year marks a new chapter for the team, in line with the dynamic growth of MotoGP. We’ve aligned our strategy and ambitions, and we’re heading into the future with real excitement to keep pushing and making a difference in this championship.

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"A special thanks to Guenther Steiner and the entire Tech3 Team for their loyal commitment and passion for this project. That dedication is a key part of our strength as a group.

"There is strong belief in the factory, and together we look at 2027 and beyond with full focus and the clear objective to compete at the very highest level.”

The factory KTM team is tipped to run an all-new Alex Marquez-Fabio di Giannantonio line-up next season.

However, despite the Tech3 deal, the five manufacturers are still negotiating the next five-year commercial contract with MotoGP SEG.

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race? Pedro Acosta 6% (6 votes) Marco Bezzecchi 21% (23 votes) Pecco Bagnaia 4% (4 votes) Fabio di Giannantonio 1% (1 vote) Jorge Martin 37% (40 votes) Alex Marquez 25% (27 votes) Ai Ogura 5% (5 votes) Other (tell us in the comments section) 2% (2 votes) Total votes: 108 Register or Log In to vote

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