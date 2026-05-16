Why Tech3 didn’t sign with Honda for 2027 MotoGP season

Guenther Steiner has explained why Tech3 ultimately signed with KTM instead of Honda for the 2027 MotoGP season, following Saturday’s announcement of a new deal.

The French outfit had been at the centre of speculation about what machinery it would race with in 2027, with strong rumours emerging linking it to Honda.

Honda was reportedly keen to expand its roster of bikes from four to six for the new regulations cycle, with Tech3’s current KTM deal expiring at the end of this season.

However, over the last week or so, it appeared as if Tech3 had elected to remain with KTM.

That deal was confirmed on Saturday at the Catalan Grand Prix, where KTM celebrated its first pole in two years with Pedro Acosta.

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Tech3 will continue with KTM in 2027. © KTM Media

‘KTM is desperate to win, and that’s what convinced me’

Speaking on Saturday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Tech3 CEO Steiner refused to comment directly about Honda, only noting that he “spoke with a few manufacturers”.

However, he explained that KTM’s desperation to win in MotoGP is what “convinced” him to remain with the Austrian brand.

“I don’t want to go into any manufacturer,” he said when asked to comment on the Honda rumours.

“As it was mentioned before, I spoke with a few manufacturers to see what was possible, also to feel out where the collaboration would stand.

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“For me, this is new, and I admit to that. I’m not an expert, and I learn every day, and I keep learning here.

“But I spoke to a few manufacturers, and in the end, why did we stay with KTM?

“First of all, there was a relationship here, which was pretty solid, and also going forward the determination of these guys, I felt we could make it happen because they want to win, we want to win.

“They are desperate to win, and that is what convinced me, the commitment from Gottfried [Neumeister] and Pit [Beirer]; ‘we want to do this’.

“It’s not like, ‘We just want you as a satellite team; we want to work with you’, or with you guys [Tech3], because nobody wants to work with me personally.

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“And we pushed forward. We win. And for us, being on the podium is nice, maybe winning a race.

“KTM wants to win the world championship. I want to, we want to, help KTM to be world champion.

“They had difficult times a few years ago, but they are up on their feet again and they want to get going again.

“And we want to go, and they gave us the best option to be successful. And that’s why we decided to stay with KTM.”

Tech3 became a KTM satellite partner in 2019, following the end of the squad’s long association with Yamaha.

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With KTM, Tech3 won two grands prix in 2020.

Miguel Oliveira and Tech3 celebrate a KTM victory in Austria, 2020 © Gold and Goose