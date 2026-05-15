Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team wish an opportunity for Bulega, Marini?

Valentino Rossi was trackside at Catalunya on Friday, watching his VR46 riders Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli finish sixth and 15th on the practice timesheets.

Speaking to Sky Italia afterwards, the Italian was asked about his vision for the team’s future.

VR46 is set to gain Fermin Aldeguer from Gresini for 2027, but lose di Giannantonio, currently the top Ducati rider, who is tipped to join the factory KTM team.

"First of all, we're all very happy with the work we've done so far with Diggia,” Valentino Rossi told Sky.

“When we started together, Diggia was on his last legs, and year after year we've managed to grow together, and now he's going really strong. It's a great satisfaction for us.

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“There's a risk he might leave, so we're disappointed, but we're still happy with where we're at.”

Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Rossi then stressed the importance of retaining at least one Italian rider.

“We want to keep at least one Italian rider for next year because our team has always grown with Italian riders.

“So there are several options, several things to figure out. Nothing's official yet, we'll see."

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Assuming Morbidelli departs, VR46’s other Italian options include Rossi’s brother Luca Marini, who is expected to lose his factory Honda seat, plus Ducati WorldSBK title leader Nicolo Bulega.

However, Sky suggests that VR46 Academy Moto2 rider Celestino Vietti is also a possibility. Vietti tested the team's Ducati at Valencia last November.

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race? Pedro Acosta 3% (3 votes) Marco Bezzecchi 22% (21 votes) Pecco Bagnaia 4% (4 votes) Fabio di Giannantonio 1% (1 vote) Jorge Martin 39% (37 votes) Alex Marquez 23% (22 votes) Ai Ogura 4% (4 votes) Other (tell us in the comments section) 2% (2 votes) Total votes: 94 Register or Log In to vote