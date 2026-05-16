Pedro Acosta “missing one lap” in Catalunya MotoGP Sprint showdown

Pedro Acosta was on the wrong end of the closest finish in MotoGP Sprint history in Catalunya on Saturday, taking the chequered flag just 0.041s behind Alex Marquez.

The KTM star converted pole position into the early lead, but then dropped behind Gresini Ducati's Marquez and then Trackhouse Aprilia of Raul Fernandez by the midway stage.

However, Acosta grew stronger as his rivals began losing grip, re-passing Fernandez and then hunting down Marquez.

“Being honest, I was missing one lap,” Acosta told TNT Sports. “Because I arrived to Turn 10 and normally I passed there, like Raul, but I was a bit too far.

“Anyway, we did a good job. We are making good races and taking many points compared to last year. For this, we have to be happy.”

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Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

Acosta’s strong end to the Sprint adds to his optimism for the grand prix.

“Normally in [Sprints] we suffer a bit more than in long races,” he said.

“I'm happy because we managed the soft tyre quite okay, and this is a lot of information for tomorrow.”

“Well, somehow the bike is matching quite well with the conditions. It's true that in the sprint race it worked a little bit worse, compared to the morning session.

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“But it's true that, like I say, normally with the soft tyres, we suffer a bit more than Ducati and Aprilia.

“Tomorrow is a good opportunity for us.”

Acosta's result moves him back ahead of di Giannantonio for third place in the MotoGP standings.

VR46 Ducati's di Giannantonio joined Acosta in a late Sprint charge, completing the podium and just 0.457s from victory.

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race? Pedro Acosta 6% (6 votes) Marco Bezzecchi 21% (23 votes) Pecco Bagnaia 4% (4 votes) Fabio di Giannantonio 1% (1 vote) Jorge Martin 37% (40 votes) Alex Marquez 25% (27 votes) Ai Ogura 5% (5 votes) Other (tell us in the comments section) 2% (2 votes) Total votes: 108 Register or Log In to vote

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