Pedro Acosta “missing one lap” in Catalunya MotoGP Sprint showdown

Pedro Acosta "was missing one lap" in his MotoGP Sprint victory battle with Alex Marquez at Catalunya on Saturday.

Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint.
Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose
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Pedro Acosta was on the wrong end of the closest finish in MotoGP Sprint history  in Catalunya on Saturday, taking the chequered flag just 0.041s behind Alex Marquez.

The KTM star converted pole position into the early lead, but then dropped behind Gresini Ducati's Marquez and then Trackhouse Aprilia of Raul Fernandez by the midway stage.

However, Acosta grew stronger as his rivals began losing grip, re-passing Fernandez and then hunting down Marquez.

“Being honest, I was missing one lap,” Acosta told TNT Sports. “Because I arrived to Turn 10 and normally I passed there, like Raul, but I was a bit too far.

“Anyway, we did a good job. We are making good races and taking many points compared to last year. For this, we have to be happy.”

Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint.
Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Acosta’s strong end to the Sprint adds to his optimism for the grand prix.

“Normally in [Sprints] we suffer a bit more than in long races,” he said.

“I'm happy because we managed the soft tyre quite okay, and this is a lot of information for tomorrow.”

“Well, somehow the bike is matching quite well with the conditions. It's true that in the sprint race it worked a little bit worse, compared to the morning session.

“But it's true that, like I say, normally with the soft tyres, we suffer a bit more than Ducati and Aprilia.  

“Tomorrow is a good opportunity for us.”

Acosta's result moves him back ahead of di Giannantonio for third place in the MotoGP standings.

VR46 Ducati's di Giannantonio joined Acosta in a late Sprint charge, completing the podium and just 0.457s from victory.

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race?

Pedro Acosta
6% (6 votes)
Marco Bezzecchi
21% (23 votes)
Pecco Bagnaia
4% (4 votes)
Fabio di Giannantonio
1% (1 vote)
Jorge Martin
37% (40 votes)
Alex Marquez
25% (27 votes)
Ai Ogura
5% (5 votes)
Other (tell us in the comments section)
2% (2 votes)
Total votes: 108
Register or Log In to vote

Pedro Acosta “missing one lap” in Catalunya MotoGP Sprint battle
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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