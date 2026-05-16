Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Sprint race in Catalunya, round 6 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi slightly extends his MotoGP title lead over team-mate Jorge Martin after a tough Sprint for both Aprilia riders in Catalunya.
Jorge Martin, who began the race just one point behind Marco Bezzecchi affter a double win at Le Mans, crashed while ahead of the Italian.
However, Bezzecchi could only manage ninth place and is only two points ahead of Martin heading into Sunday's grand prix.
Alex Marquez's first Sprint win of the season moves the Gresini Ducati rider ahead of absent brother Marc Marquez, who slips further from the top after being ruled out of the Catalunya event due to last weekend's shoulder and foot surgery.
KTM's Pedro Acosta lost out to Alex Marquez by just 0.041s in the closest ever Sprint finish, but retakes third in the standings over Fabio di Giannantonio, who completed the podium...
Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|129
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|127
|(-2)
|3
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|92
|(-37)
|4
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|91
|(-38)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|69
|(-60)
|6
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|68
|(-61)
|7
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|67
|(-62)
|8
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|57
|(-72)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|47
|(-82)
|10
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|39
|(-90)
|11
|^1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|34
|(-95)
|12
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-96)
|13
|^2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|30
|(-99)
|14
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|28
|(-101)
|15
|˅1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|27
|(-102)
|16
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|26
|(-103)
|17
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|10
|(-119)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|8
|(-121)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|7
|(-122)
|20
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|4
|(-125)
|21
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1
|(-128)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie