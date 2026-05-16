Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Sprint race in Catalunya, round 6 of 22.

Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing.
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing.
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Marco Bezzecchi slightly extends his MotoGP title lead over team-mate Jorge Martin after a tough Sprint for both Aprilia riders in Catalunya.

Jorge Martin, who began the race just one point behind Marco Bezzecchi affter a double win at Le Mans, crashed while ahead of the Italian.

However, Bezzecchi could only manage ninth place and is only two points ahead of Martin heading into Sunday's grand prix.

Alex Marquez's first Sprint win of the season moves the Gresini Ducati rider ahead of absent brother Marc Marquez, who slips further from the top after being ruled out of the Catalunya event due to last weekend's shoulder and foot surgery.

KTM's Pedro Acosta lost out to Alex Marquez by just 0.041s in the closest ever Sprint finish, but retakes third in the standings over Fabio di Giannantonio, who completed the podium...

Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)129 
2=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)127(-2)
3^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)92(-37)
4˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)91(-38)
5=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)69(-60)
6=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)68(-61)
7^1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)67(-62)
8˅1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)57(-72)
9=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)47(-82)
10=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)39(-90)
11^1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)34(-95)
12˅1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-96)
13^2Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)30(-99)
14˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)28(-101)
15˅1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)27(-102)
16=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-103)
17=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*10(-119)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)8(-121)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)7(-122)
20=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*4(-125)
21=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1(-128)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Will Aprilia win its first ever MotoGP riders' title in 2026?

Ya
73% (19 votes)
Tidak
27% (7 votes)
Total votes: 26
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Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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