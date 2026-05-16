Marco Bezzecchi slightly extends his MotoGP title lead over team-mate Jorge Martin after a tough Sprint for both Aprilia riders in Catalunya.

Jorge Martin, who began the race just one point behind Marco Bezzecchi affter a double win at Le Mans, crashed while ahead of the Italian.

However, Bezzecchi could only manage ninth place and is only two points ahead of Martin heading into Sunday's grand prix.

Alex Marquez's first Sprint win of the season moves the Gresini Ducati rider ahead of absent brother Marc Marquez, who slips further from the top after being ruled out of the Catalunya event due to last weekend's shoulder and foot surgery.

KTM's Pedro Acosta lost out to Alex Marquez by just 0.041s in the closest ever Sprint finish, but retakes third in the standings over Fabio di Giannantonio, who completed the podium...

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Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 129 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 127 (-2) 3 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 92 (-37) 4 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 91 (-38) 5 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 69 (-60) 6 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 68 (-61) 7 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 67 (-62) 8 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 57 (-72) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 47 (-82) 10 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 39 (-90) 11 ^1 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 34 (-95) 12 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-96) 13 ^2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 30 (-99) 14 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 28 (-101) 15 ˅1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 27 (-102) 16 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 26 (-103) 17 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 10 (-119) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 8 (-121) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 7 (-122) 20 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 4 (-125) 21 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1 (-128)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie



Will Aprilia win its first ever MotoGP riders' title in 2026? Ya 73% (19 votes) Tidak 27% (7 votes) Total votes: 26 Register or Log In to vote