Marco Bezzecchi keeps MotoGP title lead despite “tough” Catalunya Sprint

Marco Bezzecchi retained the MotoGP championship lead after Jorge Martin crashed in the Catalunya Sprint.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose
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Marco Bezzecchi’s MotoGP title lead looked in jeopardy after the Aprilia rider was left twelfth on the grid after a qualifying crash, then made slow progress in the early laps of the Catalunya Sprint.

Team-mate and title rival Jorge Martin was several places ahead, after his own qualifying mistake, putting the Spaniard on course to erase the slim one-point deficit to Bezzecchi.

However, Martin crashed - for the fourth time this weekend - on lap 3, ensuring Bezzecchi’s lead would continue for at least another day.

The Italian looked set to score decent points when he moved into sixth during the middle stages, but lost pace and was demoted to ninth place and the final point by the chequered flag.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

“I started well, gained a couple of places at the beginning and was sixth,” Marco Bezzecchi told MotoGP.com.

“But after, unfortunately, I lost quite quickly the positions again with Pecco, then Franky, then Ogura, then also Bastianini.

“Fortunately, I was able to pass Bastianini back. But it was a tough day for me.”

Bezzecchi, who confirmed he wasn’t injured in the qualifying fall, said he needs to make a general improvement in all areas ahead of the grand prix.

“The mistake in qualifying ruined a bit the day but, in the Sprint, honestly I felt not in the best way,” he said.

“We just have to try to improve for tomorrow, a little bit everywhere.

“Hopefully we can have a decent end to the weekend.”

Bezzecchi said both the soft and medium rear tyre are viable for the grand prix.

Marco Bezzecchi keeps MotoGP title lead despite “tough” Catalunya Sprint
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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