Trackhouse confirms Davide Brivio exit, paving way for Honda MotoGP move

Trackhouse has confirmed Davide Brivio’s departure as speculation intensifies over a future Honda MotoGP management position.

Davide Brivio, Raul Fernandez, 2025 Australian MotoGP.
Davide Brivio, Raul Fernandez, 2025 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Davide Brivio will leave Trackhouse Racing at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season, Aprilia’s satellite team has confirmed.

Brivio oversaw four titles for Valentino Rossi at Yamaha and later Joan Mir’s 2020 world championship victory for Suzuki, before returning to MotoGP from F1 to take on the Trackhouse team principal role at the start of 2024.

“In circumstances like these, it is always difficult to find the right words,” Brivio said in an official Trackhouse statement.

Davide Brivio, Valentino Rossi (Yamaha).
Davide Brivio, Valentino Rossi (Yamaha).
© Gold and Goose

“First of all, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Trackhouse and to Justin Marks in particular, for giving me the opportunity to return to MotoGP.

“It has been an important step in both my professional and personal journey and it also gave me the opportunity to add the new experience of leading an independent team.

“I am proud of the shared ambitions we pursued together and of having helped build a team with strong human and technical foundations. Together, we achieved important results that I will always carry with me as special memories.

“My thanks go to Raul and Ai for their performances on track and a very special thank you to all the team members whose commitment, professionalism, and expertise made it possible to achieve so much.

“I would also like to thank everyone at Aprilia, especially Massimo Rivola and Fabiano Sterlacchini, with whom there has always been a strong spirit of collaboration and mutual respect.

“Trackhouse is only at the beginning of its journey and I truly believe it has a great future ahead. But, for now, it is time to get back to work and try to achieve a few more great results together before the end of the season.”

Davide Brivio looks on as Ai Ogura celebrates a first MotoGP podium, Le Mans 2026.
Davide Brivio looks on as Ai Ogura celebrates a first MotoGP podium, Le Mans 2026.
© Gold and Goose

Under Brivio, the American-owned Trackhouse squad celebrated its debut MotoGP victory with Raul Fernandez at Phillip Island last season.

Fernandez has added several more rostrum finishes, while team-mate Ai Ogura secured his debut MotoGP podium at Le Mans last weekend.

HRC rumours

Shortly before the Le Mans result, Sky Italia reported that Brivio was engaged in talks with HRC over a senior consultancy role for 2027.

A few days later, Honda confirmed that current HRC team manager Alberto Puig will move into a broader advisory position next season.

However, Brivio isn't expected to take on the vacant team manager position, but a wider commercial role at HRC.

Davide Brivio, Justin Marks, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Davide Brivio, Justin Marks, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.

Trackhouse has "extremely exciting and bright future"

The Trackhouse statement added that a new leadership structure for its MotoGP team is 'currently developing'.

“Davide has been instrumental in establishing the Trackhouse MotoGP Team as a powerful force in the sport," said Justin Marks, Founder and Owner of the Trackhouse Entertainment Group.

"His expertise, experience, and vision have proven vital in the creation and development of our race team. 

"We’re all extremely grateful for the work he has put in and wish only the best of luck in his future endeavours. 

"As for our team, we have an extremely exciting and bright future and cannot wait to announce our new leadership and other significant developments in the coming months"

Davide Brivio, Joan Mir (Suzuki).
Davide Brivio, Joan Mir (Suzuki).
© Gold and Goose

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race?

Pedro Acosta
6% (6 votes)
Marco Bezzecchi
21% (23 votes)
Pecco Bagnaia
4% (4 votes)
Fabio di Giannantonio
1% (1 vote)
Jorge Martin
37% (40 votes)
Alex Marquez
25% (27 votes)
Ai Ogura
5% (5 votes)
Other (tell us in the comments section)
2% (2 votes)
Total votes: 108
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Trackhouse confirms Davide Brivio exit, paving way for Honda MotoGP move
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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