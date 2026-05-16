‘The bad part of racing’: Catalunya MotoGP sprint tangle victims give their view

Honda’s Joan Mir says there was “nothing I could do” to avoid the Turn 1 collision with Brad Binder at the start of the 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix sprint.

VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio tagged KTM’s Brad Binder on the inside of Turn 1 at the start of Saturday’s sprint at Barcelona.

The contact knocked Binder down, with the South African skidding into Honda’s Joan Mir as a consequence.

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Both riders were unharmed, while the stewards took no further action on the incident after a review during the sprint.

‘I took the bad part from racing’

Mir says the crash was a result of the nature of Turn 1 at Barcelona, while lamenting the missed opportunity to capitalise on his strong race pace.

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“When you start 10th, from the outside, in this track you arrive to Turn 1, you arrive super-fast and something happened on the inside,” he explained.

“There was a contact with Di Giannantonio and Binder, something like that, and because I was on the inside, I took the bad part from the racing.

“So, nothing I could do. That’s a bit the reality. It’s a shame because I think my pace was good.

“In FP2 we had very good pace, so I think we could be fighting with those guys today. But tomorrow we have another chance.”

From Binder’s perspective, he added: “Well, not much to say really.

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“I had a decent enough qualifying. It would have been nice to get a little bit further forward.

“But step by step it’s gone a bit better. When I launched today, it was pretty good.

“I started eighth, I was more or less about fifth, sixth place at Turn 1, more or less, I think.

“And then I just felt something hit on my inside, on my seat and my leg, and that was about it. Just got tagged on the inside and that was about it.”

Binder, Mir crash at Turn 1 of 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

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