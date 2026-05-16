‘The bad part of racing’: Catalunya MotoGP sprint tangle victims give their view

Joan Mir and Brad Binder have given their perspective of the Turn 1 tangle at the Barcelona MotoGP sprint

Joan Mir, Brad Binder, 2026 Catalan Grand Prix
Joan Mir, Brad Binder, 2026 Catalan Grand Prix
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Honda’s Joan Mir says there was “nothing I could do” to avoid the Turn 1 collision with Brad Binder at the start of the 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix sprint.

VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio tagged KTM’s Brad Binder on the inside of Turn 1 at the start of Saturday’s sprint at Barcelona.

The contact knocked Binder down, with the South African skidding into Honda’s Joan Mir as a consequence.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Both riders were unharmed, while the stewards took no further action on the incident after a review during the sprint.

‘I took the bad part from racing’

Mir says the crash was a result of the nature of Turn 1 at Barcelona, while lamenting the missed opportunity to capitalise on his strong race pace.

“When you start 10th, from the outside, in this track you arrive to Turn 1, you arrive super-fast and something happened on the inside,” he explained.

“There was a contact with Di Giannantonio and Binder, something like that, and because I was on the inside, I took the bad part from the racing.

“So, nothing I could do. That’s a bit the reality. It’s a shame because I think my pace was good.

“In FP2 we had very good pace, so I think we could be fighting with those guys today. But tomorrow we have another chance.”

From Binder’s perspective, he added: “Well, not much to say really.

“I had a decent enough qualifying. It would have been nice to get a little bit further forward.

“But step by step it’s gone a bit better. When I launched today, it was pretty good.

“I started eighth, I was more or less about fifth, sixth place at Turn 1, more or less, I think.

“And then I just felt something hit on my inside, on my seat and my leg, and that was about it. Just got tagged on the inside and that was about it.”

Binder, Mir crash at Turn 1 of 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint.
Binder, Mir crash at Turn 1 of 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

In this article

‘The bad part of racing’: Catalunya MotoGP sprint tangle victims give their view
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

MotoGP Results
MotoGP Catalunya - Friday Practice Results
15/05/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir “leaving Honda”, linked with surprise Gresini seat for MotoGP 2027
15/05/26
Joan Mir, 2026 French MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir needed stitches after “unexpected” French MotoGP crash
10/05/26
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing
MotoGP News
Joan Mir eyes “real podium” after solid Le Mans MotoGP Sprint
09/05/26
Joan Mir, Marc Marquez, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP Results
2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results
09/05/26
Jorge Martin leads, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race.
MotoGP News
Did Honda’s Jerez MotoGP result flatter to deceive?
05/05/26
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 Spanish MotoGP

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox