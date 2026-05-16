“I still need to understand the Aprilia”: Jorge Martin explains Catalunya sprint crash

Jorge Martin has explained why he crashed out of the sprint at the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Jorge Martin says he was “too optimistic” when he crashed out of the sprint at the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix sprint, noting that “I still need to understand the Aprilia”.

The 2024 world champion has endured a bruising weekend at Barcelona, having crashed four times across the first two days of the Catalan Grand Prix.

Jorge Martin brushed off a fall in Q1 to advance to Q2 in qualifying, where he put his RS-GP eighth on the grid.

But he crashed again while running sixth in the sprint, though has only lost a point to team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in the standings, who struggled to ninth.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“We are finding the limit”

Martin explained that a tailwind into Turn 10 led to him braking slightly longer, which ultimately tucked the front.

But he says this is still part of him learning the Aprilia, while adding that he felt good on the bike before the fall.

“Thank God that I feel ok,” he said.

“Some small injuries in some parts of my body, but nothing important.

“I want to thank my team, first of all, because it’s unbelievable how they are working, after four crashes, without even a lunch break to eat.

“So, I’m really proud of this amazing team.

“For my side, I feel good. I feel much better than yesterday.

“The feeling on the bike was great today.

“I was hoping that my pace was going to make me go forward, but then I had this small crash.

“I was maybe too optimistic in corner 10.

“We had some tailwind there, so I just kept the brake maybe two or three metres more, and then I crashed.

“But this is part of our sport. I still need to understand the Aprilia.

“I think we are finding the limit. For sure, this race track, with this low grip, is much more difficult. But this is part of the process.”

Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing.
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing.
© Gold and Goose
“I still need to understand the Aprilia”: Jorge Martin explains Catalunya sprint crash
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin thought of fatal crash in Catalunya MotoGP fall, critical of track safety
15/05/26
Jorge Martin, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta tops Catalunya MotoGP Practice, Jorge Martin in Q1 after second crash
15/05/26
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP Results
MotoGP Catalunya - Friday Practice Results
15/05/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez fastest in Catalunya MotoGP FP1 after Jorge Martin crash
15/05/26
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “ready to suffer” in Catalunya, despite “unreal” Le Mans MotoGP
14/05/26
Jorge Martin, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP title leaders warn “never rule out Marc Marquez”
14/05/26
Marc Marquez, 2026 French MotoGP.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox