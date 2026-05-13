Yamaha confirms fifth MotoGP rider for Catalunya

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez returns as a wildcard for this weekend's MotoGP of Catalunya.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Fresh from the Yamaha V4’s best-yet MotoGP result, in the hands of Fabio Quartararo at Le Mans, a fifth machine will be back on the grid for this weekend’s Catalunya round.

Factory test rider Augusto Fernandez will be making his second wildcard appearance of the season at Barcelona.

The Spaniard will be seeking his first points of the season after qualifying as the top Yamaha rider in 16th at a wet Jerez.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

However, Fernandez failed to score in the races, reaching the chequered flag in 20th after losing his rear brake following early contact with Jack Miller in the grand prix.

As at Jerez, this weekend’s event is followed by an official post-race test.

"I'm excited to go racing, and again in Spain,” Fernandez said. “Barcelona is a track that I like, so I'm looking forward to having a good weekend and continuing with our bike development programme."

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race?

Pedro Acosta
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Marco Bezzecchi
17% (2 votes)
Pecco Bagnaia
0% (0 votes)
Fabio di Giannantonio
0% (0 votes)
Jorge Martin
58% (7 votes)
Alex Marquez
25% (3 votes)
Ai Ogura
0% (0 votes)
Other
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Total votes: 12
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Quartararo qualified sixth, then finished fifth (Sprint) and sixth (Grand Prix) in his home Le Mans races.

Before Sunday’s result, Fernandez’s 14th as a wildcard at last year’s Misano round remained the V4’s best grand prix finish, albeit matched by the full-time riders at Buriram, Brazil and COTA this year.

Yamaha’s concession status means the factory is allowed six wildcard entries, with a maximum of three before the summer break and three after.

Wildcards will no longer be allowed in MotoGP from 2027.

Yamaha confirms fifth MotoGP rider for Catalunya
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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